Winter Meetings winners and losers: Mets, Juan Soto go home happy, Yankees pivot, Orioles twiddle their thumbs

The Winter Meetings are all but wrapped, but not all business has been taken care of

The 2024 Winter Meetings have wrapped up and the week brought us several blockbuster moves. Four of the top six free agents have signed and the top-ranked trade candidate has been moved. Spring training is still two months away. There's is a lot more hot stove activity ahead of us. It just won't all happen at the Winter Meetings.

With the Winter Meetings all but complete, let's declare some winners and losers, shall we? We shall. Let's get to it.

Winners: Juan Soto, the Mets, and Scott Boras

The news broke late Sunday night: Juan Soto is leaving the Yankees to join the Mets on a record 15-year, $765 million contract. The Mets stole a star player away from their crosstown rival, something owner Steve Cohen called a "seminal moment" in franchise history, and added one of the best hitters in the world. He's only 26 too. Lots of prime years remaining. The Mets are a winner for getting Soto, Soto is a winner for getting $765 million, and agent Scott Boras is a winner for brokering the deal. He expertly played the Yankees and Mets against each other to secure the largest contract in baseball history. Boras seemed to do the Michael Jordan "and I took that personally" meme after everyone said he's lost his touch last offseason.

Losers: Yankees

They didn't just lose Soto, the lost him to another team in their city. The Yankees reportedly offered 16 years and $760 million, so they were right there financially, but Soto chose the Mets. A star player leaving the Yankees does not happen often in general. A star player leaving the Yankees for the Mets was unprecedented before Soto. It's a devastating loss on the field and it leaves the Yankees with a big ol' bruise on their ego as well.

Winners: Also the Yankees

The Yankees quickly pivoted after Soto left for Queens and reeled in lefty Max Fried with an eight-year, $218 million contract. The first step of Plan B was adding to a rotation that was already pretty good, and now allows the Yankees to trade a starter (Luis Gil? Clarke Schmidt?) for help elsewhere on the roster. Fried fits New York's preferred profile as a weak-contact master and figures to be a more capable No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole than Carlos Rodón.

Winners: Red Sox

After making a run at Fried and Corbin Burnes (and also Soto), the Red Sox finally landed an ace Wednesday, acquiring Garrett Crochet from the White Sox. It cost them four prospects, including their last two first-round picks (catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery), but you have to give to get, and Crochet is one of the most dominant starters in the game. The trade is reminiscent of the Red Sox getting Chris Sale from the White Sox for four prospects eight years ago. Two years later, Sale and the Red Sox were World Series champions.

Losers: Orioles

The Tyler O'Neill and Gary Sánchez signings were sensible moves that went down last Friday, so technically not during the Winter Meetings. Baltimore didn't do much of anything at the Winter Meetings except watch starting pitcher after starting pitcher come off the board. Fried is a Yankee. Crochet is a Red Sock. Nathan Eovaldi went back to the Rangers. The O's seem resigned to losing Burnes, and the best available free-agent starters behind him are Sean Manaea, Walker Buehler, and Nick Pivetta. Perhaps they'll surprise us and swing a blockbuster trade behind now and spring training (the Burnes trade was not made until Feb. 1 last winter), but this is shaping up to be a disappointingly low-key offseason for an Orioles team that should more aggressively pursue high-end supporting players for its talented young core.

Winners: Nationals

The Nationals quite literally won at the Winter Meetings. As in the draft lottery. They moved up from the No. 4 pick to the No. 1 pick in the lottery. It will be the third No. 1 pick in franchise history and the first two worked out pretty great: Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and Bryce Harper in 2010. Washington already has an impressive young talent base (CJ Abrams, Dylan Crews, James Wood, etc.). They'll add another potential impact piece with the No. 1 pick in July.

Losers: Astros

We are six weeks into the offseason and the four-time defending AL West champions have yet to sign a major-league free agent, and the only 40-man roster player they've added via trade is extra outfielder Taylor Trammell. During the Winter Meetings, the New York Post reported the Astros are now "bracing to potentially lose" Alex Bregman to free agency, and Kyle Tucker's name popped up in trade rumors. It's entirely possible Houston will re-sign Bregman and retain Tucker, but, right now, it appears things are trending in a direction that is not great for the Astros.

Winners: Guardians

Unloading the near $100 million they owe Andrés Giménez on the Blue Jays and then flipping Spencer Horwitz to the Pirates for three -- three! -- pitchers was nifty work by Cleveland's front office. Giménez is a terrific defender, arguably the best defensive second basemen in the game, though his bat is going backwards, and he's making an awful lot of money for someone who doesn't chip in much offensively. The Guardians might be the best pitcher development team in the sport and Luis L. Ortiz threw 135 ⅔ innings with a 3.32 ERA for Pittsburgh in 2024. He has five years of team control remaining and is exactly the kind of pitching ball of clay the Guardians have had success molding into high-end starters. Great work by Cleveland getting out from under Giménez's contract before it became unmovable, and loading up on pitching.

Losers: Fans of slapstick

The Winter Meetings were held at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas this year, and the last time they were held there back in 2011, someone fell into the koi pond in the lobby. To the action footage:

Alas and alack, there were no public slip-ups this time around. I guess everyone was on high alert around the koi pond after the 2011 incident. Too bad. The Winter Meetings can be tense at times, impossibly boring at others. A little comedic relief would have been welcome throughout the week.

CBS Sports provided instant coverage and analysis of all the latest rumors, trades, and signings from the Winter Meetings throughout the week. Relive all the action below.

Giants making push for Burnes

Corbin Burnes and new Giants POBO Buster Posey met late Tuesday night and the team is making a push to bring him to San Francisco, reports the New York Post. The Blue Jays are said to be heavily involved as well. Here's our look at the top landing spots for the 2021 NL Cy Young winner. With Max Fried and Blake Snell signed, Burnes is far and away the best available free-agent starter.

The Giants already splurged for Willy Adames this offseason (seven years and $182 million). In addition to Burnes, they're also said to be in the mix for Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, so Posey & Co. are aiming high. Burnes would give the Giants a second ace to pair with Logan Webb, and frankly just give them a second reliable starter. They've spend much of the last few years employing openers and bullpen games.

Mike Axisa
December 12, 2024, 2:12 PM
Buehler seeking multiple years with opt outs

Right-hander Walker Buehler, who recorded the final out of the World Series, is seeking a multi-year contract with opt-outs, according to ESPN. This would be similar to the contracts Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, et al signed last offseason. The Giants, Red Sox, and Tigers are among the teams with interest.

Buehler, 30, had a strong postseason, though his injury history (including two Tommy John surgeries) is lengthy and he had a poor regular season (5.38 ERA in 75 ⅓ innings). His stuff was down as well. Buehler looked better in October, for sure, though the injuries and the decline in quality of his stuff will keep his price down. A battle-tested pitcher with upside will be popular on a short-term deal.

Mike Axisa
December 12, 2024, 2:06 PM
Yankees, Cubs make some progress on Bellinger

According to the New York Post, the Yankees and Cubs remain "apart on money, there was said to be a bit of progress late Wednesday" with respect to a trade that would send outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger to New York. The hold-up on money has to do with the Cubs' desire to rid themselves entirely of Bellinger's contract (he's owed $27.5 million for at least one more season), while the Yankees want the Cubs to retain some of that coin. It's unclear how close the sides are to an agreement, or if their differing views on the money will cause talks to break down.

R.J. Anderson
December 12, 2024, 3:02 AM
Bregman unlikely for Red Sox, but other big names possible

A match with free agent third baseman Alex Bregman "does not seem to be a priority" for the Red Sox, reports The Athletic. That same report mentions the possibility of swinging a trade for Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado -- who would be reuniting with former Rockies teammate Trevor Story on the left side of the infield -- or signing a free agent outfielder like Anthony Santander or Teoscar Hernàndez. 

The acquisition of Arenado would surely push Rafael Devers to first base or designated hitter, which creates the opportunity to trade Triston Casas. There are concerns with Arenado's power dip last season, but playing half his games in Fenway Park would surely help alleviate some of those. 

Santander just hit 44 homers for the Orioles last season and is a switch hitter. Hernàndez is coming off a big year for the World Series champion Dodgers and also spent several years previously with the Blue Jays in the AL East. 

Matt Snyder
December 12, 2024, 1:01 AM
Yankees re-sign Loáisiga

The Yankees are retaining reliever Jonathan Loáisiga on a one-year pact with a club option, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. He's thrown 21 combined innings the last two seasons and required elbow surgery that figures to cost him the first part of the 2025 campaign. Nonetheless, he's always been effective when healthy, amassing a 124 career ERA+.

R.J. Anderson
December 12, 2024, 12:17 AM
Cubs interested in Brewers reliever

The Cubs are looking for "more certainty" with lefty relievers, according to The Athletic, and have shown interest in Brewers reliever Hoby Milner. The lanky southpaw will be 34 next season and was brilliant in 2023, pitching to a 1.82 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 64⅓ innings. Of course, he took a substantial step backward last season in those two rate stats, pitching to a 4.73 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 64⅔ innings. He did post a nearly identical FIP while his strikeout rate ticked upward and his hard-hit rate allowed didn't rise much. Perhaps the Cubs believe they'd be buying low here. 

Matt Snyder
December 12, 2024, 12:07 AM
Soto passes physical

Juan Soto will not repeat the Carlos Correa mess from a few winters ago. He passed his physical and is now officially part of the New York Mets.

R.J. Anderson
December 11, 2024, 10:51 PM
Astros, Cubs still talking Tucker

Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker's name has been a hot one on the trade rumor mill in the winter meetings and the Cubs are among the heaviest-mentioned suitors along with the Yankees. The Astros would like the Cubs to part with Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes and one of their two most recent first-round picks (Matt Shaw or Cam Smith), reports the New York Post. It remains to be seen if the Cubs would give up this much. If they would, that's probably the winning offer for Tucker. 

Matt Snyder
December 11, 2024, 10:29 PM
Red Sox speaking with Mariners on SP

We just heard the Red Sox are still considering Corbin Burnes in the wake of landing Garrett Crochet via trade. Perhaps instead of Burnes they'll pull off another trade? The Red Sox are discussing a possible deal centering on one of the Mariners' starting pitchers, reports MLB Network.

The Mariners need a better offense and their strength is the rotation. Offloading Luis Castillo -- who is making over $24 million per year through 2027 -- would work, but there's the chance that they could get more back for one of the younger starters like Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo. 

Matt Snyder
December 11, 2024, 10:25 PM
Reds pivot to Pivetta

The Reds couldn't land Garrett Crochet before he was moved to the Red Sox earlier today. Now, Cincinnati has shifted its sights to free-agent righty Nick Pivetta, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Pivetta, it should be noted, was tendered the qualifying offer by his former team (those aforementioned Red Sox).

R.J. Anderson
December 11, 2024, 10:24 PM
Rangers mostly settled with rotation

The Rangers are not pursuing starting pitching help outside of Roki Sasaki -- a unique case -- general manager Chris Young told reporters (DLLS Sports). 

Sasaki is only 23 and limited in what he can earn now, as he's coming over from Japan before hitting the benchmark to be a true free agent. That means he's a totally separate case. 

Otherwise, we'll take Young at his word that the Rangers like where their rotation is at the moment. The big takeaway there is they aren't in on free agent ace Corbin Burnes. The rotation right now has six strong candidates in Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle, Cody Bradford and Kumar Rocker.

Matt Snyder
December 11, 2024, 10:19 PM
Mets willing to pay down Marte

The Mets are willing to retain some of outfielder Starling Marte's contract to facilitate a trade, according to The Athletic. The 36-year-old is slated to make more than $20 million in the final season of his deal. The Mets already have a full outfield depth chart: in addition to new signing Juan Soto, New York also has Brandon Nimmo, Jose Siri, and Tyrone Taylor to find playing time for on the grass. 

R.J. Anderson
December 11, 2024, 10:17 PM
Red Sox still after pitching

The Red Sox earlier on Wednesday acquired lefty starter Garrett Crochet via trade, but that doesn't mean they are done making moves. They are still looking at not only lower-end starter types, but also frontline starters, reports the Boston Globe. In the case of frontline starters, yes, that includes free-agent ace Corbin Burnes. 

If the Red Sox did land Burnes, the rotation right now would be Burnes, Crochet, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford and Brayan Bello with Lucas Giolito returning around midseason. 

Matt Snyder
December 11, 2024, 10:13 PM
Pirates making Keller, Jones available?

The Pirates are open to trading Mitch Keller, and Jared Jones is said to be "very available," according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. Pittsburgh traded three players, including righty Luis Ortiz, to get lefty bat Spencer Horwitz on Tuesday. They're willing to continue trading pitching for bats, and Keller and especially Jones could bring back significant returns.

Keller, 28, is owed $69.5 million from 2025-28. He threw 178 almost perfectly league average innings in 2024. Jones, 23, struck out 132 batters in 121 ⅔ innings as a rookie this past season. He also missed time with injury. Jones still has five seasons of team control remaining. One thing is certain: Pittsburgh will not trade Paul Skenes. It seems everyone else is on the table.

Mike Axisa
December 11, 2024, 9:32 PM
Could Bregman be next?

Alex Bregman has been the best hitter available in free agency ever since Juan Soto agreed to his $765 million megadeal. So will the star third baseman find a deal this week? MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports there is a "sense" that Bregman could be next to sign with the incumbent Astros along with the Yankees, Red Sox and Tigers as teams to watch.

 
Nationals, others in on Christian Walker

Free agent first baseman Christian Walker is drawing interest from "multiple teams," including the Nationals, reports Fansided.

Walker was a late bloomer and will be 34 years old next season. Still, he's now a three-time Gold Glover who has been a great power presence the last three seasons. Last year, in 130 games, he hit .251/.335/.468 (121 OPS+) with 26 doubles, 26 homers, 84 RBI and 2.6 WAR. 

The Nats would make sense. They have a solid, young core with players like James Wood, Dylan Crews and CJ Abrams that would benefit from a veteran power presence.

Matt Snyder
December 11, 2024, 8:35 PM
Nationals interested in Torres

Add the Nationals to the Angels and Blue Jays as a team with interest in free-agent infielder Gleyber Torres, according to the New York Post. Washington has inquired whether Torres would move to third base, a position he played briefly in the minors but never in MLB. The Nationals have Luis García at second base and CJ Abrams at short. Trade deadline pickup José Tena is currently slated to be the team's third baseman next year, and top prospect Brady House is primarily a third baseman now.

Torres turns 28 later this month and is one of the youngest free agents available this offseason. He had a down year with the Yankees in 2024, slashing .257/.330/.378 overall, though he was excellent after moving to the leadoff spot in August, and again in the postseason. Torres has a strong track record of hitting for power with better than average strikeout rates. Given his age and his down 2024, he could be open to a short-term prove yourself contract that allows him rebuild stock in 2025, and re-enter free agency.

Mike Axisa
December 11, 2024, 8:34 PM
Rangers add reliever

Right-handed reliever Jacob Webb has signed a one-year deal with the Rangers, reports Fansided. A member of the World Series champion Braves in 2021, Webb has spent the last season and a half with the Orioles. In 2024, he had a 3.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 56 ⅔ innings. 

There aren't many sure things in the Rangers' bullpen right now. Their closer in 2024 was Kirby Yates and he's a free agent along with José Leclerc and David Robertson. Josh Sborz had shoulder surgery. Roansy Contreras was acquired in October and now the club has signed Webb.

Matt Snyder
December 11, 2024, 7:38 PM
Yankees not done yet?

Four days after losing Juan Soto and a day after adding Max Fried on an eight-year deal, Brian Cashman and crew are still chugging along. MLB.com reports "buzz" between the Bombers and free agent Alex Bregman, citing that the "interest is real." While the incumbent Astros have been vocal about wanting to get their third baseman back, the two sides have yet to be able to come to a deal.

Kate Feldman
December 11, 2024, 7:16 PM
Tucker trade talk heating up

The Astros talks about possibly trading right fielder Kyle Tucker continue to provide the most smoke here on Wednesday of the winter meetings. Alex Bregman currently sits in free agency while both Tucker and Framber Valdez are headed that way next offseason. The line of thinking goes that general manager Dana Brown might try to get a big, MLB-ready return for Tucker now to help reload. 

The latest on Tucker is that the talks with the Yankees revolve around starting pitcher Luis Gil, while talks with the Cubs include right fielder Seiya Suzuki and/or third baseman Isaac Paredes, according to the New York Post.

Tucker, 27, hit .289/.408/.585 (181 OPS+) in 78 games for the Astros last season, piling up 23 homers and 4.7 WAR in that limited time. He played in 157 games in 2023 and 150 in 2022, so that shin injury that cost him most of the season appears to be an outlier. 

Matt Snyder
December 11, 2024, 6:38 PM
Rangers made a run at Fried

Before Max Fried signed with the Yankees, the Rangers offered him a seven-year contract worth $190 million, reports the New York Post. They then pivoted to Nathan Eovaldi, who returned to Texas on a three-year deal worth $75 million. The two contracts have a very similar average annual value, so, in the short-term, the Rangers would have been spending a similar amount of money. The difference would have come later, in Years 4-7 of the Fried contract.

It's unclear if the Fried offer means the Rangers are prepared to spend more after re-signing Eovaldi (and trading for Jake Burger and his near league minimum salary), or if they merely allocated those 2025 dollars in a different way. The 2023 World Series champions could use more pitching depth, particularly in the bullpen. The position player groups seems mostly set barring an Adolis García trade.

Mike Axisa
December 11, 2024, 6:03 PM
Mets meeting with Pivetta

The Mets have a Wednesday meeting with free agent starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, according to the New York Post. With the signing of Juan Soto fortifying an already strong offensive foundation, the Mets are turning their attention toward pitching. They've already signed Frankie Montas this offseason in addition to reliever Clay Holmes with the intention of moving him to the rotation. 

As things stand, the Mets' rotation appears to be Kodai Senga, Montas, Holmes, David Peterson and Paul Blackburn. 

Pivetta, 31, spent the last 4+ seasons with the Red Sox. Last year in 145 ⅔ innings, he pitched to a 4.14 ERA (103 ERA+) and 1.13 WHIP with 172 strikeouts. He has some familiarity with the NL East, having come up with the Phillies, taking starts in four different seasons with the club. 

Matt Snyder
December 11, 2024, 6:03 PM
Phillies interested in Sandoval

The Phillies have interest in former Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval, according to SI.com. The Angels non-tendered Sandoval, their 2024 Opening Day starter, rather than pay him a projected $6 million or so while he rehabs from Tommy John surgery in 2025. He had his surgery in June and is likely to miss most of next season, if not all of it.

When healthy, Sandoval has a history of getting ground balls and suppressing hard contact, something the Phillies prioritize (Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez, etc.). The team that signs Sandoval would stash him on the 60-day injured list next year while he rehabs, then plan on him contributing in 2026. Sandoval, 28, would remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player in 2026, though it is possible a guaranteed two-year contract is what it'll take to win the free agent bidding war, so 2026 would be locked into the deal.

Mike Axisa
December 11, 2024, 5:44 PM
Astros interested in Paredes, Suzuki

Isaac Paredes and Seiya Suzuki are two players the Astros have interest in as they engage in Kyle Tucker trade discussions with the Cubs, reports The Athletic. Third-base prospect Cam Smith, Chicago's first -round pick in 2024, is also of interest. The interest in Paredes and Suzuki indicates Houston wants to remain competitive in 2025, and won't simply trade Tucker for prospects.

For the Cubs, Tucker is a better hitter than Cody Bellinger (who remains on the trade block) and a better defender than Suzuki. He will also be quite a bit cheaper in 2025. The Cubs could flip Suzuki for Tucker, a better and more well-rounded player, then look to sign Tucker to a long-term contract. The Yankees and Giants are also said to be in the mix for Tucker. He is a year away from free agency.

Mike Axisa
December 11, 2024, 5:12 PM
O's interested in Cease

With rumblings that the Padres could move Dylan Cease growing louder, the Orioles are showing interest in the righty, reports MLB.com. Cease, 29 later this month, threw 189 ⅓ innings with 24 strikeouts and a 3.47 ERA in 2024, his first season with San Diego. He is a year away from free agency, so a trade would be similar to last year's one-year rental of Corbin Burnes for the Orioles.

Baltimore is reportedly seeking a high-end starter this offseason and Nathan Eovaldi, Max Fried, and Blake Snell have already signed. Burnes remains available, though the O's may not be able to beat out the Blue Jays, Giants, or Red Sox in a bidding war. The Padres presumably want big league ready pieces in a Cease trade, something the Orioles could provide given their MLB and Triple-A rosters.

Mike Axisa
December 11, 2024, 4:37 PM
Royals getting calls about Zerpa

Kansas City is received trade inquiries about left-hander Angel Zerpa, reports MLB.com. The 25-year-old had a fine season working as a reliever in 2024, throwing 53 ⅔ innings with a 3.86 ERA and a stellar 58.4% ground ball rate. Zerpa has four years of team control remaining, so the Royals certainly have no urgency to trade him.

Although he had success as a reliever in 2024, Zerpa came up through the minors as a starter, and he uses four pitches even while working out of the bullpen (four-seam fastball, sinker, slider, changeup). Also, Zerpa throws very hard. His sinker averaged 96.8 mph this past season and topped out at 99.7 mph. At minimum, he's an effective hard-throwing reliever, and there's a chance he can start.

Mike Axisa
December 11, 2024, 4:13 PM
Yankees pursuing Tucker

After losing Juan Soto, the Yankees are "among the teams most seriously pursuing" Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, according to the New York Post. The Cubs are involved as well and Houston is seen as increasingly likely to trade the three-time All-Star. Tucker is a year away from free agency. He slugged 23 homers in only 78 games around a broken shin in 2024.

The Astros are said to be prioritizing MLB-ready corner infielders in a Tucker trade, something the Yankees lack. They could, however, include Clarke Schmidt or AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil in a trade, perhaps directing them elsewhere as part of a three-team trade that nets Houston the infielders they want. New York landed Max Fried earlier this week, giving them the option of trading a starter.

Here is our look at the top landing spots for Tucker.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
December 11, 2024, 2:56 PM
Reds have checked in on Robert

The Reds are among the teams that have checked in on White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., reports the Cincinnati Enquirer. The ChiSox are almost certain to trade ace Garrett Crochet this winter. Robert is coming off a down year and they could hold him until the trade deadline, after he rebuilds value, but he remains a desirable player who is in demand.

Cincinnati badly needs another outfield bat, particularly a bona fide center fielder, and Robert fits the bill perfectly. When healthy, he's one of the top defensive center fielders in the sport, and a year ago he slugged 38 homers. Very few players can give you that kind of power with a great center field glove. Robert's contract is also team friendly -- $15 million in 2025 with club options for 2026 and 2027.

Mike Axisa
December 11, 2024, 2:49 PM
Blue Jays the favorite for Burnes?

According to MLB.com, the Blue Jays and Giants are expected to be the most aggressive teams on Corbin Burnes, with Toronto considered the favorites to land him. The Red Sox are also in the mix for Burnes and are preparing to make him an offer, per MassLive.com. With Max Fried and Blake Snell (and Nathan Eovaldi) signed, Burnes is far and away the top pitcher remaining on the free agent market.

The Blue Jays reportedly offered Juan Soto north of $700 million, plus they were in on Shohei Ohtani last offseason, so they have money to spend. They're just having trouble finding someone willing to take it. The Blue Jays could use another starter with Chris Bassitt beginning to show his age and Kevin Gausman having a down 2024 season. Those two will both become free agents within the next two years too. Burnes would give Toronto a new long-term rotation building block.

Mike Axisa
December 11, 2024, 2:36 PM
