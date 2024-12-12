Winter Meetings winners and losers: Mets, Juan Soto go home happy, Yankees pivot, Orioles twiddle their thumbs

The 2024 Winter Meetings have wrapped up and the week brought us several blockbuster moves. Four of the top six free agents have signed and the top-ranked trade candidate has been moved. Spring training is still two months away. There's is a lot more hot stove activity ahead of us. It just won't all happen at the Winter Meetings.

With the Winter Meetings all but complete, let's declare some winners and losers, shall we? We shall. Let's get to it.

Winners: Juan Soto, the Mets, and Scott Boras

The news broke late Sunday night: Juan Soto is leaving the Yankees to join the Mets on a record 15-year, $765 million contract. The Mets stole a star player away from their crosstown rival, something owner Steve Cohen called a "seminal moment" in franchise history, and added one of the best hitters in the world. He's only 26 too. Lots of prime years remaining. The Mets are a winner for getting Soto, Soto is a winner for getting $765 million, and agent Scott Boras is a winner for brokering the deal. He expertly played the Yankees and Mets against each other to secure the largest contract in baseball history. Boras seemed to do the Michael Jordan "and I took that personally" meme after everyone said he's lost his touch last offseason.

Losers: Yankees

They didn't just lose Soto, the lost him to another team in their city. The Yankees reportedly offered 16 years and $760 million, so they were right there financially, but Soto chose the Mets. A star player leaving the Yankees does not happen often in general. A star player leaving the Yankees for the Mets was unprecedented before Soto. It's a devastating loss on the field and it leaves the Yankees with a big ol' bruise on their ego as well.

Winners: Also the Yankees

The Yankees quickly pivoted after Soto left for Queens and reeled in lefty Max Fried with an eight-year, $218 million contract. The first step of Plan B was adding to a rotation that was already pretty good, and now allows the Yankees to trade a starter (Luis Gil? Clarke Schmidt?) for help elsewhere on the roster. Fried fits New York's preferred profile as a weak-contact master and figures to be a more capable No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole than Carlos Rodón.

Winners: Red Sox

After making a run at Fried and Corbin Burnes (and also Soto), the Red Sox finally landed an ace Wednesday, acquiring Garrett Crochet from the White Sox. It cost them four prospects, including their last two first-round picks (catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery), but you have to give to get, and Crochet is one of the most dominant starters in the game. The trade is reminiscent of the Red Sox getting Chris Sale from the White Sox for four prospects eight years ago. Two years later, Sale and the Red Sox were World Series champions.

Losers: Orioles

The Tyler O'Neill and Gary Sánchez signings were sensible moves that went down last Friday, so technically not during the Winter Meetings. Baltimore didn't do much of anything at the Winter Meetings except watch starting pitcher after starting pitcher come off the board. Fried is a Yankee. Crochet is a Red Sock. Nathan Eovaldi went back to the Rangers. The O's seem resigned to losing Burnes, and the best available free-agent starters behind him are Sean Manaea, Walker Buehler, and Nick Pivetta. Perhaps they'll surprise us and swing a blockbuster trade behind now and spring training (the Burnes trade was not made until Feb. 1 last winter), but this is shaping up to be a disappointingly low-key offseason for an Orioles team that should more aggressively pursue high-end supporting players for its talented young core.

Winners: Nationals

The Nationals quite literally won at the Winter Meetings. As in the draft lottery. They moved up from the No. 4 pick to the No. 1 pick in the lottery. It will be the third No. 1 pick in franchise history and the first two worked out pretty great: Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and Bryce Harper in 2010. Washington already has an impressive young talent base (CJ Abrams, Dylan Crews, James Wood, etc.). They'll add another potential impact piece with the No. 1 pick in July.

Losers: Astros

We are six weeks into the offseason and the four-time defending AL West champions have yet to sign a major-league free agent, and the only 40-man roster player they've added via trade is extra outfielder Taylor Trammell. During the Winter Meetings, the New York Post reported the Astros are now "bracing to potentially lose" Alex Bregman to free agency, and Kyle Tucker's name popped up in trade rumors. It's entirely possible Houston will re-sign Bregman and retain Tucker, but, right now, it appears things are trending in a direction that is not great for the Astros.

Winners: Guardians

Unloading the near $100 million they owe Andrés Giménez on the Blue Jays and then flipping Spencer Horwitz to the Pirates for three -- three! -- pitchers was nifty work by Cleveland's front office. Giménez is a terrific defender, arguably the best defensive second basemen in the game, though his bat is going backwards, and he's making an awful lot of money for someone who doesn't chip in much offensively. The Guardians might be the best pitcher development team in the sport and Luis L. Ortiz threw 135 ⅔ innings with a 3.32 ERA for Pittsburgh in 2024. He has five years of team control remaining and is exactly the kind of pitching ball of clay the Guardians have had success molding into high-end starters. Great work by Cleveland getting out from under Giménez's contract before it became unmovable, and loading up on pitching.

Losers: Fans of slapstick

The Winter Meetings were held at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas this year, and the last time they were held there back in 2011, someone fell into the koi pond in the lobby. To the action footage:

Alas and alack, there were no public slip-ups this time around. I guess everyone was on high alert around the koi pond after the 2011 incident. Too bad. The Winter Meetings can be tense at times, impossibly boring at others. A little comedic relief would have been welcome throughout the week.

