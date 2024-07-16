The July 30 MLB trade deadline is exactly two weeks away, and even during the All-Star break, the rumors are flying. Here's the latest from the trade deadline rumors mill.

Dodgers, Orioles have expressed interest in Skubal

The division-leading Dodgers and Orioles have expressed interest in putting together prospect-laden trade packages for Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal, reports Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci. There is no indication the Tigers are willing to trade their ace, though POBO Scott Harris would not be doing his job if he didn't at least take the calls. The Dodgers and Orioles have plenty of prospects to offer.

Skubal, 27, currently leads all pitchers in ERA and WAR, and has struck out 140 batters in only 116 innings. He has simply been one of the best pitchers in baseball since returning from a flexor injury last summer, throwing 196 1/3 innings with a 2.57 ERA and 242 strikeouts. Skubal cannot become a free agent until after 2026, so even if the Tigers are open to trading him, there's no rush.

Rockies' McMahon staying put

Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, our No. 12 trade candidate, has been told by GM Bill Schmidt that he will remain with the team through the trade deadline. "We had a good talk. Talked about it and we came to the conclusion that I'm going to stay a Rockie," McMahon, Colorado's lone All-Star, told the New York Post this week.

McMahon, 29, is enjoying his best season yet, slashing .273/.350/.447 with 14 homers and terrific defense at the hot corner. He is signed through 2027. The Rockies are a dreadful 34-63 with a minus-169 run differential. They should probably trade McMahon to move the rebuild forward, because by time they're ready to contend again, he'll be into his 30s.