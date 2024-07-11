Major League Baseball's amateur draft is only days away from kicking off, but don't let that obscure that the July 30 trade deadline is within sight. With each passing day, more and more rumors will be released into the wild. As a community service, we here at CBS Sports gather the most interesting rumors of the day in one spot. For an example, you can find the best of Thursday's rumors below.

Scherzer says he won't waive no-trade clause

Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer has been traded at two of the past three deadlines -- once from the Nationals to the Dodgers, then from the Mets to the Rangers. Don't count on that happening for a third time in four years. During an appearance on Foul Territory, Scherzer was asked if he would open to waiving his no-trade clause if the Rangers fall out of the race.

"Yeah, I'm not gonna do that," Scherzer told A. J. Pierzynski. He continued by saying he believes the Rangers will play better baseball, making his no-trade clause a "moot point to even talk about."

The Rangers, the defending champions, came into Thursday with a 44-49 record that puts them 6 1/2 games back in the American League West and 7 games back in the wild-card race.

Blue Jays "prepared to sell"

Unless the Blue Jays go on a tear over the next two-plus weeks, they're "prepared to sell" at the deadline, according to MLB's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand adds that the Blue Jays have told other teams they intend to trade their impending free agents, but that they'll hold onto players with team control beyond that -- including, apparently, shortstop Bo Bichette and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Provided the Blue Jays stand by that stance, that leaves them shopping around the likes of DH Justin Turner, catcher Danny Jansen, starter Yusei Kikuchi, and reliever Yimi García, among others.

Giants may play it safe

The Giants enter Thursday with a 45-48 record that puts them 2 1/2 games back in the hunt for a National League wild-card spot. Yet it doesn't sound like the Giants intend to make many major moves at the deadline, according to top executive Farhan Zaidi.

"When I look at our team, we have pretty solid players at every spot in the field," Zaidi told Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle. "We have a rotation that's getting healthier and a bullpen that's done a nice job. So nothing jumps out as a spot where we need an emergency plug in."

The Giants have and continue to deal with several notable injuries, including to outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (out for the year) and starters Robbie Ray, Alex Cobb, and Keaton Winn. Both Ray and Cobb are out on rehab assignments, suggesting their return is close.