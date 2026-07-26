MLB trade deadline tracker: Following every move of the 2026 deadline

The muddled standings in almost every division and both wild-card races have turned the 2026 MLB trade deadline into a seller's paradise. Will the Tigers move Tarik Skubal? Was the Red Sox's 15-game winning streak enough to turn them into buyers? Just how deep will the Mets tear it down?

The deadline is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, and it looks like the deals will come down to the last minute as teams try to figure out if they're really playoff contenders or simply the beneficiaries of mediocrity in the first half.

CBS Sports will be keeping track of every trade below.

July 25

Team Acquired





Boston INF Curtis Mead





Washington LHP Connelly Early







Team Acquired





Philadelphia OF Kameron Misner





Kansas City Cash







July 23

Team Acquired





Pittsburgh RHP Ron Marinaccio





San Diego International bonus pool money







July 22

Team Acquired





Kansas City RHP Nate Pearson





Houston RHP Max Martin







July 20

Team Acquired





L.A. Dodgers RHP Seth Halvorsen





Colorado OF Landyn Vidourek, RHP Nick Frasso







July 18

Team Acquired





Chi. Cubs RHP Aaron Civale





Athletics RHP Aiden Moffett







July 15

Team Acquired





Milwaukee RHP Lance McCullers Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, cash





Houston OF Jadyn Fielder







July 14

Team Acquired





Boston OF Jahmai Jones





Detroit PTBNL







July 10

Team Acquired





Pittsburgh INF Jacob Gonzalez, LHP Brandon Eisert





Chi. White Sox 2026 Competitive Balance-A Round pick, LHP Jaden Woods







Team Acquired





Minnesota RHP Tommy Nance, international bonus pool money





Toronto C Ryan Sprock





