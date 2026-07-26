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MLB trade deadline tracker: Following every move of the 2026 deadline

The 2026 trade deadline is set for Monday, Aug. 3, and the deals look like they could go right down to the last minute

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The muddled standings in almost every division and both wild-card races have turned the 2026 MLB trade deadline into a seller's paradise. Will the Tigers move Tarik Skubal? Was the Red Sox's 15-game winning streak enough to turn them into buyers? Just how deep will the Mets tear it down?

The deadline is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, and it looks like the deals will come down to the last minute as teams try to figure out if they're really playoff contenders or simply the beneficiaries of mediocrity in the first half.

CBS Sports will be keeping track of every trade below.

July 25

TeamAcquired


Boston
INF Curtis Mead


Washington
LHP Connelly Early


TeamAcquired


Philadelphia
OF Kameron Misner


Kansas City
Cash


July 23

TeamAcquired


Pittsburgh
RHP Ron Marinaccio


San Diego
International bonus pool money


July 22

TeamAcquired


Kansas City
RHP Nate Pearson


Houston
RHP Max Martin


July 20

TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
RHP Seth Halvorsen


Colorado
OF Landyn Vidourek, RHP Nick Frasso


July 18

TeamAcquired


Chi. Cubs
RHP Aaron Civale


Athletics
RHP Aiden Moffett


July 15

TeamAcquired


Milwaukee
RHP Lance McCullers Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, cash


Houston
OF Jadyn Fielder


July 14

TeamAcquired


Boston
OF Jahmai Jones


Detroit
PTBNL


July 10

TeamAcquired


Pittsburgh
INF Jacob Gonzalez, LHP Brandon Eisert


Chi. White Sox
2026 Competitive Balance-A Round pick, LHP Jaden Woods


TeamAcquired


Minnesota
RHP Tommy Nance, international bonus pool money


Toronto
C Ryan Sprock


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