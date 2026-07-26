MLB trade deadline tracker: Following every move of the 2026 deadline

The muddled standings in almost every division and both wild-card races have turned the 2026 MLB trade deadline into a seller's paradise. Will the Tigers move Tarik Skubal? Was the Red Sox's 15-game winning streak enough to turn them into buyers? Just how deep will the Mets tear it down?
The deadline is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, and it looks like the deals will come down to the last minute as teams try to figure out if they're really playoff contenders or simply the beneficiaries of mediocrity in the first half.
CBS Sports will be keeping track of every trade below.
July 25
July 23
July 22
July 20
July 18
July 15
July 14
July 10
|Team
|Acquired
|INF Jacob Gonzalez, LHP Brandon Eisert
|2026 Competitive Balance-A Round pick, LHP Jaden Woods