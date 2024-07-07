The New York Yankees (55-36) are hosting the Boston Red Sox (48-40) in an American League East showdown on Sunday Night Baseball. The Yankees finally halted their four-game losing streak on Saturday. New York outmatched Boston 14-4 to even the series at 1-1. Kutter Crawford (4-7, 3.47 ERA) will be starting for Boston, while Luis Gil (9-4, 3.41 ER) gets the nod for the Yankees.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York is a -139 favorite on the money line (risk $139 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: New York -139, Boston +117

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: Boston +1.5 (+129)

Red Sox vs. Yankees over/under: 8.5 runs

NYY: The Yankees are second in the league in home runs (131)

BOS: Boston is ninth in the majors in batting average (.252)

Why you should back the Yankees

Aaron Judge continues to be a productive force for the Bronx Bombers. Judge covers the plate with ease with unbelievable power to hammer the ball to any part of the field. The six-time All-Star leads the majors in home runs (32), RBI (83), and OPS (1.118) but is eighth in batting average (.312). On July 2, he went 3-of-4 with a solo homer.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo has a quick but effective swing. Verdugo owns a pop at the dish to be a productive playmaker. He's hitting .246 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI. In the July 4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, Verdugo went 3-for-4 with two doubles. The 28-year-old has logged 19 doubles this season.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Third baseman Rafael Devers has a natural and smooth swing. Devers plays with great timing while having the body control to push the ball into different gaps on the diamond. The two-time All-Star leads the team in batting average (.287), home runs (19), RBI (53), and OBP (.373). He's finished with two RBI in four of his last five games.

Outfielder Jarren Duran plays well in both phases of the game. Duran has good awareness and instincts in the outfield with a solid arm. Meanwhile, he has a knack for making consistent contact at the plate. This season, he's batting .278 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI. Duran has logged a hit in seven straight contests.

