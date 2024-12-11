Former MLB All-Star slugger Rocky Colavito has died at age 91, the Cleveland Guardians announced Tuesday. Colavito spent eight of his 14 MLB seasons with Cleveland, also playing for the Tigers, Athletics, White Sox, Dodgers and Yankees. He was an nine-time All-Star, finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 1956, third in MVP voting in 1958, fourth in MVP voting in 1959 and fifth in MVP voting in 1965.

One of the more prolific power hitters through the late 1950s and early 1960s, Colavito hit at least 30 homers in a season seven times, topping 35 five times and 40 three times. He topped out at 45 in 1961 and led the AL with 42 in 1959. He led the AL in RBI and walks in 1965. He also led the majors with a .620 slugging percentage in 1958.

"Our collective hearts ache at the passing of Rocky," Guardians Senior Vice President/Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio said in a statement. "Rocky was a generational hero, one of the most popular players in franchise history.

"His popularity was evident across Northeast Ohio as sandlot ballplayers everywhere imitated Rocky's on-deck circle routine of kneeling, then as he stepped into the batter's box the stretching the bat over the shoulders and pointing the bat at the pitcher. I can proudly say I was one of them. Rocky loved our organization and always held the fans in the highest esteem. He would always say, 'I am thankful God chose me to play in Cleveland.' We send our most sincere condolences to the entire Colavito family, as well as his many teammates and other organizations impacted by his passing."

A model of durability through his prime, Colavito played in at least 160 games five straight seasons, also appearing in all 154 games -- before the season expanded -- in 1959.

In all, Colavito hit .266/.359/.489 (132 OPS+) with 1,730 hits, 283 doubles, 374 home runs, 1,159 RBI, 971 runs and 44.5 WAR.

After retiring, Colavito hung around baseball for several more years, working as a broadcaster and a coach. He was the Royals' hitting coach during the famous "pine tar game" in Yankee Stadium and was one of the members of the Royals to be ejected from the game on its initial date.