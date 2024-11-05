Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani underwent successful surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder on Tuesday, the team announced. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. Ohtani suffered the injury sliding into second base on a stolen base attempt in Game 2 of the World Series.

Despite a damaged labrum, Ohtani did not miss a game the rest of the World Series, though he looked uncomfortable whenever he took a swing and struggled at the plate. He finished 1 for 19 (.105) in the series. Ohtani wore a heating pad on his shoulder while in the dugout, and held his jersey as a makeshift sling while running the bases to keep his arm immobilized.

Here is Ohtani's injury and the aftermath:

"I haven't had further conversations about the future plan," Ohtani said after Game 3 when asked whether he'll need surgery. "I think it's something that's going to happen after the season is over, do additional testing. But in terms of how I feel now, I don't think so."

Obviously the additional testing determined the injury was severe enough to require surgery. The injury is to Ohtani's left shoulder, his non-pitching shoulder and also his back shoulder when hitting. Shoulder surgery is never good, though the fact the injury is to Ohtani's non-dominant arm is encouraging. That will aid in his recovery.

Now 30, Ohtani is wrapping up his rehab from last September's elbow surgery, which may have to be paused now that he's had his shoulder repaired. Ohtani is expected to resume pitching in 2025. The Dodgers, as they do with all their starters, figure to handle him very carefully, especially early in the season.

Ohtani is likely to win his third MVP in the last four years this season. He slashed .310/.390/.646 with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases in 2024, his first year with the Dodgers. Ohtani is the first 50/50 player in baseball history.

The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games to win the eighth World Series title in franchise history, and their second in the last five years.