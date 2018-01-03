The Jonah Keri Podcast: Bob Kendrick

Jonah Keri talks to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick

jonah-keri-podcast-11-1-17.jpg

In this episode: Jonah Keri fills a Satchel of knowledge with Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick on baseball pre- and post-integration; the links between baseball and black communities in the first half of the 20th century; the legend of Josh Gibson; Bob's life tip, and much more!     

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories