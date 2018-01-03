The Jonah Keri Podcast: Bob Kendrick
Jonah Keri talks to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick
In this episode: Jonah Keri fills a Satchel of knowledge with Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick on baseball pre- and post-integration; the links between baseball and black communities in the first half of the 20th century; the legend of Josh Gibson; Bob's life tip, and much more!
