Being a baseball fan can be a painstaking process, at times. Ultimately, we love it, but in what other sport do the very best teams lose more than 60 times in a season? There's just so much losing baked into fandom! It's part of the deal, and I wouldn't have it any other way. But sometimes we need to grasp for fun in other ways. Just appreciating aesthetically pleasing players is one thing we can do to enjoy ourselves.

Who are the most fun players in baseball to watch this season? That's what we're to answer with the 2026 All-Fun MLB team

This is just one man's opinion, so you are free to disagree and build your own. These aren't necessarily the best players, but great players are obviously fun to watch while bad players (relatively speaking, of course, as every player good enough to make the majors is insanely talented) are not so much.

Side note: You'll notice there aren't owners in here. Owners aren't fun to watch. Keep that in mind before we start talking about the new CBA negotiations this coming offseason.

Now let's dive in.

Catcher

Cal Raleigh, Mariners

A switch-hitter with light-tower power and a cannon for an arm? Yes please. The novelty of the nickname wore off a while ago for me, but it's probably still a bonus for many people. He's probably never going to hit 60 homers in a season again, but wasn't once good enough? For a catcher?

Backups: Shea Langeliers, Athletics; William Contreras, Brewers; Daniel Susac, Giants

First baseman

Munetaka Murakami, White Sox

Yes, I'm totally caught up in the fever. Murakami strikes out a lot. But, holy smokes, when he makes contact, it's like the ball is fired out of a rocket launcher.

How about this division of hits for the 26-year-old MLB rookie from Japan: 12 home runs, zero doubles, zero triples and 14 singles. Basically, he's just here to drop bombs, and we're all better for it.

Backups: Sal Stewart, Reds; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Second baseman

Nico Hoerner, Cubs

He bats for average and is an all-around great hitter while also swiping seven bags to this point. His career high in steals is 43. He's really here for the defense, though. There's a highlight-reel play or two or three seemingly on a nightly basis.

Backups: Ozzie Albies, Braves; Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees

Third baseman

José Ramírez, Guardians

With six top-five finishes in AL MVP voting, Ramírez might be thought of as an "always a bridesmaid, never a bride" type, but he takes a backseat to no one on this team. He's long been a stat-sheet stuffer. He's had over 40 doubles three times, over 30 home runs four times, over 100 RBI four times, over 100 runs five times and over 25 steals five times. He's 11 for 11 in steals this season and already has both six doubles and six homers.

Backups: Kevin McGonigle, Tigers; Junior Caminero, Rays; Manny Machado, Padres

Shortstop

Elly De La Cruz, Reds

I think it would be fair to say Elly is the most electric player in all of baseball. You won't find a more fun player. He's greatly talented and capable of a 40-40 or even a 50-50 season at some point.

Backups: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals; Gunnar Henderson, Orioles; Francisco Lindor, Mets; Masyn Winn, Cardinals; Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies

Outfielders

Oneil Cruz, Pirates; Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs; Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

He's wildly inconsistent, but Cruz is one of the most toolsy players in baseball. This is to say that he has the capability to be a five-tool superstar. He routinely swings among the hardest and hits balls as hard as anyone. And last year he became the tallest player ever to lead his league in steals.

PCA has a ways to go with the bat, but he still topped 30 homers last year. His calling cards would be the speed and defense. He's arguably the most talented defender in all of baseball and he just skates across center field with seeming ease, covering probably half of that patch of grass out here.

Acuña doesn't need much explaining, right? I absolutely love him and always will.

Backups: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks; Chandler Simpson, Rays; James Wood, Nationals; Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays; Byron Buxton, Twins; Denzel Clarke, Athletics; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners; Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

Designated hitter

Yordan Alvarez, Astros

After missing most of last season due to injury, Alvarez has been a man on a mission this year, destroying everything in his path. Just seeing that imposing mass of humanity stepping into the left-handed batter's box makes me smile. The fear factor doesn't get any higher for an opposing pitcher.

Backups: Moisés Ballesteros, Cubs; Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

Two-way beast

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

Obviously.

Special entries for greatness

Mike Trout, Angels; Aaron Judge, Yankees

I can't have an All-Fun team without these two.

Starting pitchers

Paul Skenes, Pirates; Sandy Alcantara, Marlins; Jacob deGrom, Rangers

Skenes is a must-watch just for the domination factor, but also because we're very likely witnessing the early stages of the greatness that will lead to the Hall of Fame someday.

Alcanatara is a favorite here because of the old-school mentality that he is supposed to finish what he started. I absolutely love workhorse starting pitchers and hope we'll return to an era where complete games weren't all that uncommon. Alcantara had six in 2022, three in 2023 and already has one this season.

As for deGrom, I think it's that he isn't physically imposing like a Skenes type, but still fires it up to the plate with serious authority. I've loved watching him for years, going back to his Mets days.

Backups: Garrett Crochet, Red Sox; Cam Schlittler, Yankees; José Soriano, Angels

Relief pitchers

Mason Miller, Padres; Jhoan Duran, Phillies

Miller is an easy one just for his dominance. The stuff is absurd. Duran has a great entrance and throws some serious heat along with a fun splinker.

Backups: Andrés Muñoz, Mariners; Riley O'Brien, Cardinals; Adrian Morejon, Padres; Victor Vodnik, Rockies