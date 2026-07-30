Tigers reportedly promoting top prospect Max Clark for MLB debut as Tarik Skubal trade rumors fly

The Detroit Tigers are calling up their top prospect, outfielder Max Clark, Baseball America reports.

Clark, age 21 and a former No. 3 overall draft pick out of a Tennessee high school, has spent the entire 2026 season to date at the Triple-A level. In 90 games for Toledo, Clark has slashed .276/.368/.434 with 11 home runs, 20 doubles, and 21 stolen bases in 23 attempts while manning center field. He's put up those numbers despite being significantly younger than his peer group.

Coming into the current season, CBS Sports ranked Clark as the No. 11 prospect in all of baseball. Here's part of that write-up:

"Long compared to Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Clark split his age-20 season between High- and Double-A and demonstrated that he's a different, and arguably more well-rounded player than his All-Star aspiration. He hit .271/.403/.432 with 14 home runs, 19 stolen bases, and more walks than strikeouts -- the latter being the product of him improving both his strikeout and walk rates from the previous year. He could feature five average or better tools at maturation, including the kind of contact and on-base skills that permit him a lengthy career atop a batting order."

The No. 1 prospect on that list was infielder Kevin McGonigle, who cracked the Tigers' Opening Day roster and may be the Rookie of the Year frontrunner in the American League. Now, Clark is set to join him in Detroit. To add Clark, the Tigers will need to clear a spot on the 40-player roster and the active roster.

The move comes as the Tigers continue to evaluate whether to trade ace and back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal leading up to the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The Tigers, coming off playoff berths in 2024 and 2025, have been one of MLB's most disappointing teams this season, but they remain within range of playoff position in the American League and also have a +38 run differential. If indeed Skubal is on the move, then the promotion of the promising Clark would at least create a consoling distraction for Tigers fans.