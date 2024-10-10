Still 1-1 through 2 1/2 frames.
Tigers vs. Guardians score: Live updates from ALDS Game 4 as Detroit aims to earn first ALCS berth since 2013
Cleveland is trying to force a deciding Game 5 back at Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers meet in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Thursday at Comerica Park. The Tigers lead the best-of-five series by a count of 2-1, which means this could be the final game of the series. A Tigers win would send them to the ALCS for the first time since 2013. The Guardians, meantime, are trying to force a decisive Game 5 back in Cleveland on Saturday.
In this one, the Guardians will start 25-year-old right-hander Tanner Bibee, their best and most consistent starting pitcher during the regular season. In Game 1 against the Tigers, Bibee worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings en route to the Guardians' lone win of the series thus far. As for the Tigers, manager A.J. Hinch is turning to Reese Olson, though it's likely to be more of the "chaos" he promised in games not involving ace and AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal. The Detroit bullpen has followed up a strong regular season with a dominant performance in these playoffs. They'll be asked to do it again in Game 4.
CBS Sports will be providing live updates, running analysis, and highlights throughout Game 4 between the Guardians and Tigers. You can find that just below.
Tie game, but ...
The Tigers got a sac fly to tie the game, 1-1, but then lined into a double play to end the threat. I think you have to call that a net-negative for the Tigers after loading the bases with no out, to only score one run. Especially in a series like this with runs at such a premium, that actually hurts.
And now they're loaded with no out. Zach McKinstry walked.
Nice AB by Tork.
Tigers in business in the second
A Colt Keith walk and Spencer Torkelson single puts runners at the corners with no out.
I've never seen a total (aka "over/under") lower than 6 in a 9-inning game, regular season or postseason. If this series went 7 games, I bet we'd end up seeing a 5.5 somewhere in there. Hell, if it goes to Game 5 with Skubal on the hill we might see it.
Still 1-0 Guardians going into the bottom of the second. But you knew that.
Second time thru the order for Olson beginning now.
After one, the Guardians lead 1-0 and have a 60.8% chance of winning Game 4.
Bibee works around the Meadows double. It's 1-0 Guards thru one.
Tigers see Parker Meadows deliver a hustle leadoff double in the bottom of the first.
Just found a "potfriend" emoji in Slack.
Guardians strike first, snap scoreless streak
The Guardians scored a run in the top of the first inning in Game 4 Thursday evening. They hadn't scored a run since the sixth inning in Game 1, so they've snapped their scoreless innings streak at 20. The Tigers, by the way, went 17 innings to start the series without scoring a run. This is to say runs have been at such a premium, striking first bodes well for the Guardians.
Steven Kwan and Kyle Manzardo singled to start the game. Kwan stole third. And with two outs, Lane Thomas drove Kwan home.
It's 1-0 Guardians in the middle of the first.
Go figure the first righty Olson sees does damage. Guards lead 1-0 on a Thomas single to right.
Olson has exclusively faced lefties so far. He's always been better against righties, in part because his slider profiles as his best offering.
Kwan steals third. First and third, one out for Naylor.
José Ramírez
He doubled in the first inning in Game 1, though it could be argued that it should've been ruled an error. He's now 1 for 10 in the series. He's too important to the Guardians' offense for this to happen.
Ramírez pops up. Olson can now escape the jam with a double-play ball.
This year's MLB dugout jackets were excellent.
Reese Olson hasn't started since Sept. 26, though he did work five relief innings in Game 1.
Manzardo makes it consecutive singles. Guards have two on, none out to begin the game.
Kwan singles to left. Guards have a baserunner to open the game.
We're underway. Olson delivers a strike to Steven Kwan.
Appears Reese Olson warms up to Nirvana. Have to respect it.
And the Tigers lineup
Fans at Comerica Park appear to be clapping and stomping and shouting names and unifying slogans.
Guardians lineup
How they'll align behind Tanner Bibee:
Welcome to Game 4
First pitch is moments away.
