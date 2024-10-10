Tigers vs. Guardians score: Live updates from ALDS Game 4 as Detroit aims to earn first ALCS berth since 2013

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers meet in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Thursday at Comerica Park. The Tigers lead the best-of-five series by a count of 2-1, which means this could be the final game of the series. A Tigers win would send them to the ALCS for the first time since 2013. The Guardians, meantime, are trying to force a decisive Game 5 back in Cleveland on Saturday.

In this one, the Guardians will start 25-year-old right-hander Tanner Bibee, their best and most consistent starting pitcher during the regular season. In Game 1 against the Tigers, Bibee worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings en route to the Guardians' lone win of the series thus far. As for the Tigers, manager A.J. Hinch is turning to Reese Olson, though it's likely to be more of the "chaos" he promised in games not involving ace and AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal. The Detroit bullpen has followed up a strong regular season with a dominant performance in these playoffs. They'll be asked to do it again in Game 4.

