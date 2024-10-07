Tigers vs. Guardians score: Tarik Skubal takes the mound as Detroit tries to even ALDS vs. Cleveland in Game 2

The Guardians went up 1-0 in the series Saturday with a blowout

The 2024 MLB postseason continues Monday with Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Cleveland used a five-run first inning to rout the Tigers in Game 1 (CLE 7, DET 0). They have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series and are two wins away from their first Championship Series since 2016.

Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five postseason series, or 72%. The stakes are high then for the Tigers, who will start their ace and the likely Cy Young winner in Game 2. Losing a Tarik Skubal start would be a devastating blow to Detroit's hopes of outlasting the Guardians and advancing to the ALDS. The Guardians counter with lefty Matthew Boyd, who pitched to a 2.72 ERA while striking out 27.7% of the batters he faced in eight starts down the stretch after returning from Tommy John rehab.

Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary throughout the game. Follow along below for updates, highlights, analysis and more.

Somewhere Joba Chamberlain stares into the middle distance

Dayn Perry
October 7, 2024, 8:34 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 4:34 pm EDT
 
I hope everyone's enjoying watching the game on television. 

Dayn Perry
October 7, 2024, 8:31 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 4:31 pm EDT
 
Just noticed all lefties are starting today: Body vs. Skubal, and Carlos Rodón vs. Cole Ragans.

Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 8:27 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 4:27 pm EDT
 
Two strikeouts for Skubal in a perfect bottom of the first.

Dayn Perry
October 7, 2024, 8:24 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 4:24 pm EDT
 
Skubal doing Cy Young things

1-2-3 including two strikeouts in the first. 

The total (aka "over/under") in this game was six and that's an incredibly low number. Standard is eight-ish and you'll sometimes see games that are expected to be lowing scoring get down to seven or 6.5. 

Matt Snyder
October 7, 2024, 8:24 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 4:24 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 7, 2024, 8:19 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 4:19 pm EDT
 
Scoreless top of the first for Matthew Boyd. 

Dayn Perry
October 7, 2024, 8:17 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 4:17 pm EDT
 
The big story going in is of course whether an inconsistent Cleveland offense can do damage against Skubal, who's been the best pitcher in baseball this season. 

Dayn Perry
October 7, 2024, 8:12 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 4:12 pm EDT
 
You're going to hear a lot today about how close Tarik Skubal and Matthew Boyd are from their time together in the Tigers organization. It's a nice story! And also a very nice reminder that these athletes are human beings and the logo on their jersey isn't all that matters.

Kate Feldman
October 7, 2024, 8:09 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 4:09 pm EDT
 
Game 2 is set to go

Former Tigers starter Matthew Boyd takes the mound for the Guardians. He was excellent in his starts for them this year after being picked up. He doesn't go deep into games often, but that won't be necessary here due to the excessive days off and the arguably-excessive greatness of the Guardians' bullpen.

Matt Snyder
October 7, 2024, 8:08 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 4:08 pm EDT
 
Ah cool, we're starting the whole "naive team" talk again. 

Matt Snyder
October 7, 2024, 8:04 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 4:04 pm EDT
 
The extra day off

In order to not have a bunch of days with four games and a few others with zero games, MLB has decided to stagger the AL and NL sides of the playoffs in this current format. That means that the Guardians had five full days off, played Game 1 and then had another day off. That further means their entire bullpen is very well rested, and it was the best bullpen in baseball by basically any measure, significantly so by several measures. 

On the other side, the Tigers were able to get one extra day of rest for presumptive Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. They also get to rest the big bullpen pieces that worked in Game 1 and also had to be used in Games 1 and 2 last series. 

The most likely result? A low-scoring game here. But also: It is not nearly as much of a Tigers advantage as "starting the Cy Young winner" might sound. 

Matt Snyder
October 7, 2024, 7:10 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 3:10 pm EDT
 
Lineups for Game 2 in Cleveland

Road Tigers (0-1)

  1. Justyn-Henry Malloy, DH
  2. Matt Vierling, 3B
  3. Andy Ibánez, 2B
  4. Riley Greene, LF
  5. Wenceel Pérez, RF
  6. Spencer Torkelson, 1B
  7. Parker Meadows, CF
  8. Jake Rogers, C
  9. Trey Sweeney, SS

LHP Tarik Skubal 

Home Guardians (1-0)

  1. Steven Kwan, LF
  2. David Fry, DH
  3. José Ramírez, 3B
  4. Lane Thomas, CF
  5. Josh Naylor, 1B
  6. Jhonkensy Noel, RF
  7. Andrés Giménez, 2B
  8. Austin Hedges, C
  9. Brayan Rocchio, SS

LHP Matthew Boyd

Matt Snyder
October 7, 2024, 7:07 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 3:07 pm EDT

