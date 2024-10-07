Tigers vs. Guardians score: Tarik Skubal takes the mound as Detroit tries to even ALDS vs. Cleveland in Game 2

The 2024 MLB postseason continues Monday with Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Cleveland used a five-run first inning to rout the Tigers in Game 1 (CLE 7, DET 0). They have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series and are two wins away from their first Championship Series since 2016.

Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five postseason series, or 72%. The stakes are high then for the Tigers, who will start their ace and the likely Cy Young winner in Game 2. Losing a Tarik Skubal start would be a devastating blow to Detroit's hopes of outlasting the Guardians and advancing to the ALDS. The Guardians counter with lefty Matthew Boyd, who pitched to a 2.72 ERA while striking out 27.7% of the batters he faced in eight starts down the stretch after returning from Tommy John rehab.

Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary throughout the game. Follow along below for updates, highlights, analysis and more.