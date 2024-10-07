Tigers vs. Guardians score: Tarik Skubal takes the mound as Detroit tries to even ALDS vs. Cleveland in Game 2
The Guardians went up 1-0 in the series Saturday with a blowout
The 2024 MLB postseason continues Monday with Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Cleveland used a five-run first inning to rout the Tigers in Game 1 (CLE 7, DET 0). They have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series and are two wins away from their first Championship Series since 2016.
Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five postseason series, or 72%. The stakes are high then for the Tigers, who will start their ace and the likely Cy Young winner in Game 2. Losing a Tarik Skubal start would be a devastating blow to Detroit's hopes of outlasting the Guardians and advancing to the ALDS. The Guardians counter with lefty Matthew Boyd, who pitched to a 2.72 ERA while striking out 27.7% of the batters he faced in eight starts down the stretch after returning from Tommy John rehab.
Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff bracket.
CBS Sports will provide running commentary throughout the game. Follow along below for updates, highlights, analysis and more.
I hope everyone's enjoying watching the game on television.
Just noticed all lefties are starting today: Body vs. Skubal, and Carlos Rodón vs. Cole Ragans.
Two strikeouts for Skubal in a perfect bottom of the first.
Skubal doing Cy Young things
1-2-3 including two strikeouts in the first.
The total (aka "over/under") in this game was six and that's an incredibly low number. Standard is eight-ish and you'll sometimes see games that are expected to be lowing scoring get down to seven or 6.5.
Scoreless top of the first for Matthew Boyd.
The big story going in is of course whether an inconsistent Cleveland offense can do damage against Skubal, who's been the best pitcher in baseball this season.
You're going to hear a lot today about how close Tarik Skubal and Matthew Boyd are from their time together in the Tigers organization. It's a nice story! And also a very nice reminder that these athletes are human beings and the logo on their jersey isn't all that matters.
Game 2 is set to go
Former Tigers starter Matthew Boyd takes the mound for the Guardians. He was excellent in his starts for them this year after being picked up. He doesn't go deep into games often, but that won't be necessary here due to the excessive days off and the arguably-excessive greatness of the Guardians' bullpen.
Ah cool, we're starting the whole "naive team" talk again.
Best bets for Game 2
Looking for a little last-minute action? I've got you covered here.
One question for each team
My astute colleague Mike Axisa ran through one question for each of the four AL combatants today. It is required reading for those getting here before the games start.
The extra day off
In order to not have a bunch of days with four games and a few others with zero games, MLB has decided to stagger the AL and NL sides of the playoffs in this current format. That means that the Guardians had five full days off, played Game 1 and then had another day off. That further means their entire bullpen is very well rested, and it was the best bullpen in baseball by basically any measure, significantly so by several measures.
On the other side, the Tigers were able to get one extra day of rest for presumptive Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. They also get to rest the big bullpen pieces that worked in Game 1 and also had to be used in Games 1 and 2 last series.
The most likely result? A low-scoring game here. But also: It is not nearly as much of a Tigers advantage as "starting the Cy Young winner" might sound.
Lineups for Game 2 in Cleveland
Road Tigers (0-1)
- Justyn-Henry Malloy, DH
- Matt Vierling, 3B
- Andy Ibánez, 2B
- Riley Greene, LF
- Wenceel Pérez, RF
- Spencer Torkelson, 1B
- Parker Meadows, CF
- Jake Rogers, C
- Trey Sweeney, SS
LHP Tarik Skubal
Home Guardians (1-0)
- Steven Kwan, LF
- David Fry, DH
- José Ramírez, 3B
- Lane Thomas, CF
- Josh Naylor, 1B
- Jhonkensy Noel, RF
- Andrés Giménez, 2B
- Austin Hedges, C
- Brayan Rocchio, SS
LHP Matthew Boyd
