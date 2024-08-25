Home plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited Sunday afternoon's Yankees vs. Rockies game at Yankee Stadium (GameTracker) after being struck in the neck by a barrel of a broken bat. His neck was stabilized and he was carted off the field. The Yankees say Mahrley is being evaluated by the team's medical staff and "going through a full battery of tests," per The Athletic.

Here's the play. This is nothing but a bad luck injury when the bat broke on Giancarlo Stanton's swing. New York's training staff attended to Mahrley, who remained on one knee, before he was taken away from the field.

Crew chief Marvin Hudson took over behind the plate when play resumed. Second base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt moved from second base to first base.

Mahrley, 41, has worked over 400 big league games. He was a call up umpire from 2017-22 before being added to the full-time staff in 2023.