Veteran right-hander Walker Buehler has agreed to terms with the Boston Red Sox on a one-year deal worth $21.05 million in free agency, per multiple reports. Most recently, Buehler recorded the final out of the 2024 World Series for the champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The $21.05 million figure is the exact amount as this year's qualifying offer, which the Dodgers did not extend Buehler after the 2024 season.

Buehler, 30, struggled during the regular season, his first campaign back from his second Tommy John surgery. In 16 starts for the Dodgers, he put up an ERA of 5.38 and an FIP of 5.54. Across 75 ⅓ innings, Buehler struck out 64 batters and allowed 16 home runs.

As recently as 2021, however, Buehler looked like an ace in the making. That year he had a 2.47 ERA in more than 200 innings of work and finished fourth in the National League Cy Young vote. During the Dodgers' run to the title in October, Buehler showed some flashes of that old self. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson looked into the reasons why Buehler could be a smart, high-upside signing earlier this month.

Buehler had a 3.60 ERA in four playoff appearances (15 innings). He made three starts and then and got a save with a perfect ninth inning against the Yankees in the title-clinching World Series Game 5.

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Buehler as the No. 26 available free agent in the current class. Here's part of our write-up:

Buehler feels like this winter's version of Luis Severino: a once-promising right-hander with an injury history and a dismal walk year (at least in the regular season) to his name. As with Severino, the pitch-grading models are a lot sweeter on Buehler's arsenal than you might suspect they would be based on his poor results. Depending on which one you consult with, Buehler -- who closed out the World Series -- is estimated to have three or four above-average pitches.

For his career, Buehler has an ERA+ of 125 and a WAR of 12.2 across parts of seven major-league seasons -- all were with the Dodgers.

With Boston, Buehler figures to join a rotation that's newly fronted by lefty Garrett Crochet, whom the Red Sox acquired via trade with the White Sox earlier this offseason. Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford also figure to be in the mix, pending other additions by Boston. As well, the Red Sox at various points during the 2025 season will be getting back starters who underwent Tommy John surgery or the internal-brace procedure this year -- Lucas Giolito, Chris Murphy, and the recently signed Patrick Sandoval.

The Red Sox are coming off an 81-81 season in 2024 and a third-place finish in the American League East. They haven't made the postseason since 2021.