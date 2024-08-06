Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez delivered the longest home run of the 2024 Major League Baseball season on Monday night, launching a 480-foot blast against Jakob Junis of the Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker).

Here's a look Sánchez's home run in all its moving picture glory:

Sánchez, 26, entered the night hitting .241/.289/.407 (90 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 41 runs batted in over the course of his first 102 games. For his career, he's batted .235/.301/.426 (97 OPS+) with 53 home runs in 399 big-league games.

Coming into Monday night, the longest home run of the season had been hit by a former Marlin, as Jorge Soler (now a member of the Atlanta Braves but then with the San Francisco Giants) cranked a 478-footer against the Colorado Rockies on July 21. Here's an updated list of the five longest home runs hit this season:

The Marlins originally obtained Sánchez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays back in July 2019. Said deal saw the Marlins add Sánchez and reliever Ryne Stanek in exchange for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson. Of those four players, Sánchez is the only who remains with the team that he was traded to in that swap.