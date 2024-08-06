sanchez-getty-1.png
Getty Images

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez delivered the longest home run of the 2024 Major League Baseball season on Monday night, launching a 480-foot blast against Jakob Junis of the Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker). 

Here's a look Sánchez's home run in all its moving picture glory:

Sánchez, 26, entered the night hitting .241/.289/.407 (90 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 41 runs batted in over the course of his first 102 games. For his career, he's batted .235/.301/.426 (97 OPS+) with 53 home runs in 399 big-league games.

Coming into Monday night, the longest home run of the season had been hit by a former Marlin, as Jorge Soler (now a member of the Atlanta Braves but then with the San Francisco Giants) cranked a 478-footer against the Colorado Rockies on July 21. Here's an updated list of the five longest home runs hit this season:

  1. Jesús Sánchez, Marlins, 480 feet vs. Reds (Aug. 5)
  2. Jorge Soler, Giants, 478 feet vs. Rockies (July 21)
  3. Aaron Judge, Yankees, 476 feet vs. Blue Jays (Aug. 2)
  4. Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, 476 feet vs. Rockies (June 18)
  5. Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, 473 feet vs. Red Sox (July 21)

The Marlins originally obtained Sánchez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays back in July 2019. Said deal saw the Marlins add Sánchez and reliever Ryne Stanek in exchange for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson. Of those four players, Sánchez is the only who remains with the team that he was traded to in that swap.