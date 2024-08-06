Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez delivered the longest home run of the 2024 Major League Baseball season on Monday night, launching a 480-foot blast against Jakob Junis of the Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker).
Here's a look Sánchez's home run in all its moving picture glory:
480! pic.twitter.com/PGL2xdHlH1— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 6, 2024
Sánchez, 26, entered the night hitting .241/.289/.407 (90 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 41 runs batted in over the course of his first 102 games. For his career, he's batted .235/.301/.426 (97 OPS+) with 53 home runs in 399 big-league games.
Coming into Monday night, the longest home run of the season had been hit by a former Marlin, as Jorge Soler (now a member of the Atlanta Braves but then with the San Francisco Giants) cranked a 478-footer against the Colorado Rockies on July 21. Here's an updated list of the five longest home runs hit this season:
- Jesús Sánchez, Marlins, 480 feet vs. Reds (Aug. 5)
- Jorge Soler, Giants, 478 feet vs. Rockies (July 21)
- Aaron Judge, Yankees, 476 feet vs. Blue Jays (Aug. 2)
- Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, 476 feet vs. Rockies (June 18)
- Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, 473 feet vs. Red Sox (July 21)
The Marlins originally obtained Sánchez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays back in July 2019. Said deal saw the Marlins add Sánchez and reliever Ryne Stanek in exchange for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson. Of those four players, Sánchez is the only who remains with the team that he was traded to in that swap.