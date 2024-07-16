Major League Baseball's annual All-Star Game doesn't take place in a fixed location. Rather, each Midsummer Classic is awarded to a host MLB franchise, typically years in advance of the event. The hosting decisions aren't made on a perfectly rotating basis, but there is a general queue based on things like the newness of the venue and so forth.

This year's edition, which as always includes related events like the Futures Game, Celebrity Softball Game, and Home Run Derby, took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington -- the home of the Texas Rangers. At this writing, we know just two future All-Star sites. Let's explore those right now.

2025 MLB All-Star Game: Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves

The Braves were originally slated to host the 2021 All-Star Game. However, MLB, in response to changes in the state of Georgia's voting laws, opted to move the game to Coors Field in Denver. In November of 2023, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the Braves would instead host the 2025 festivities, which will be headlined by the 95th All-Star Game.

This will mark the first time the Braves have hosted the All-Star Game since 2000, which took place at Turner Field. The first time the Braves hosted was in 1972 at Atlanta Stadium.

2026 MLB All-Star Game: Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies have known for some time that they would be in charge of the 2026 All-Star Game, as they were awarded the event back in April of 2019. The selection of Philadelphia is tied to what will be the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in that same city. It will also mark the 50th anniversary of the 1976 All-Star Game, which was also hosted by Philadelphia at Veterans Stadium as part of the country's bicentennial celebrations. The Phillies last hosted the All-Star Game in 1996, also at Veterans Stadium.

Looking beyond 2026, it's not yet certain which franchise will receive the hosting honor. Previously, Manfred has indicated that the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs are strong candidates to be named as hosts in the near future. The Blue Jays last hosted an All-Star Game in 1991, and the Cubs last did so in 1990. For now, though, the future specifics of the event are uncertain.