The Chicago White Sox lost to the Oakland Athletics on Monday night by a 5-1 final (box score), extending their losing streak to 21 games. The White Sox are now tied with the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the longest losing streak in American League history, which dates back to 1901.

The White Sox, now 27-88 on the season, have not won a game since July 10. They're the third team since 1900 to lose at least 20 games in a row. Here's the full list:

1961 Philadelphia Phillies, 23 games

1988 Baltimore Orioles, 21 games

2024 Chicago White Sox, 21 games and counting

1969 Montreal Expos, 20 games

1943 Philadelphia Athletics, 20 games

1916 Philadelphia Athletics, 20 games

1906 Boston Americans, 20 games

The White Sox fell behind in the early goings of Monday's game, with debuting starter Ky Bush walking three batters in the first inning and surrendering a sacrifice fly off the bat of Tyler Nevin. Bush would last four innings, allowing four innings, surrending three runs on two hits and five walks. (He did strike out three of the 20 batters he faced.)

The White Sox would tie the game in the fourth, but the Athletics would subsequently regain the lead in their half of the inning thanks to a Max Schuemann single that plated two runs. Lawrence Butler would add a pinch-hit home run in the sixth to make it a 4-1 game.

The White Sox, for reference, entered the night 0-55 when trailing after six innings, according to CBS Sports researcher Doug Clawson. They're now 0-56 after Monday's game.

The White Sox, now on pace for the worst winning percentage (23.5%) since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, will continue their series against the Athletics on Tuesday night. Another loss will cinch the longest losing streak in the American League in more than 100 years.