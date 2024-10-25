World Series score: Live updates as Yankees and Dodgers open Fall Classic with Game 1 in Los Angeles

Introductions are taking place right now, including the clubhouse staff. This will take a while. When they get done, the giant USA flag is ready to be unfurled.
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the 2024 World Series on Friday night with Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. This will be the 12th time the two sides have met in a Fall Classic, with the Yankees winning eight of the first 11 clashes. Notably, the Dodgers won the most recent matchup, back in 1981.
The Yankees will send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound on Friday night. Cole amassed a 121 ERA+ and a 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 95 regular-season innings. He's surrendered seven runs (six earned) and 19 hits across 16 1/3 innings of postseason work. The Dodgers will counter with midseason acquisition Jack Flaherty. He tallied a 127 ERA+ and a 5.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 28 regular-season appearances. Flaherty has since allowed 12 runs in 15 1/3 playoff frames.
This year marks the 12th World Series between the Dodgers and the Yankees. Dayn Perry takes us through the first 11.
The superstar players aren't the only ones getting their time in the sun. This World Series also features two of the most prominent executives in baseball in the Yankees' Brian Cashman and the Dodgers' Andrew Friedman. Here's our R.J. Anderson on what you need to know about both men.
The highlight, of course, is Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge. The two have faced each other before, but never under a spotlight so bright. Ohtani, in fact, has never even appeared in the playoffs until this season. Judge has never won it all. They're the best players in baseball and tonight, they do it under the Hollywood lights.
As star-studded as a Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series sounds, these lineups are even brighter than that. Five former MVPs litter these two rosters, and all five are in Friday's starting lineups: Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani. The previous high was four, last seen in 1971 between the Orioles and the Pirates (Boog Powell, Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson, and Roberto Clemente).
Yankees lineup
Gleyber Torres 2B
Juan Soto RF
Aaron Judge CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Jazz Chisholm Jr. 3B
Anthony Rizzo 1B
Anthony Volpe SS
Austin Wells C
Alex Verdugo LF
Gerrit Cole P
Dodgers lineup
Shohei Ohtani DH
Mookie Betts RF
Freddie Freeman 1B
Teoscar Hernández, LF
Max Muncy 3B
Kiké Hernández CF
Will Smith C
Gavin Lux 2B
Tommy Edman SS
Jack Flaherty P
