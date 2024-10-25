World Series score: Live updates as Yankees and Dodgers open Fall Classic with Game 1 in Los Angeles

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the 2024 World Series on Friday night with Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. This will be the 12th time the two sides have met in a Fall Classic, with the Yankees winning eight of the first 11 clashes. Notably, the Dodgers won the most recent matchup, back in 1981.

The Yankees will send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound on Friday night. Cole amassed a 121 ERA+ and a 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 95 regular-season innings. He's surrendered seven runs (six earned) and 19 hits across 16 1/3 innings of postseason work. The Dodgers will counter with midseason acquisition Jack Flaherty. He tallied a 127 ERA+ and a 5.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 28 regular-season appearances. Flaherty has since allowed 12 runs in 15 1/3 playoff frames.

CBS Sports will provide live analysis throughout Game 1. You can find that below.