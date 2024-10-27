Betts with a single to right. First hit of the night for either club.
World Series score: Live updates as Yankees try to even series vs. Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani in Game 2
Carlos Rodón and Yoshinobu Yamamoto take the mound for their respective teams Saturday
Following a thrilling and immediately legendary Game 1 of the 2024 World Series, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are back at it Saturday night for Game 2 at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers are looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, while the Yankees are vying to even the score at 1-1 before the scene shifts to the Bronx for Games 3 and 4 and, if necessary, Game 5. Here's how to watch Game 2.
As for the Game 2 pitching matchups, the visiting Yankees are starting lefty Carlos Rodón. Rodón this postseason has pitched to a 4.40 ERA but a much more impressive 2.12 FIP in three starts. In his most recent outing, he allowed two runs on five hits in 4 ⅔ innings against the Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS. Across the way, right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the nod for the Dodgers. In these playoffs, Yamamoto has an ERA of 5.11 and an FIP of 4.71 in three starts. Yamamoto last time out allowed two runs on four hits in 4 ⅓ innings versus the Mets in NLCS Game 4.
As you would expect, Game 2 is an especially critical one for the Yankees. If they lose, they'll be down 0-2 to the Dodgers, and teams down 0-2 in best-of-seven MLB postseason series historically have gone on to lose that series more than 80% of the time.
We at CBS Sports will be here throughout Game 2 to provide live updates, highlights, and running commentary for all the action. You can find all of that just below.
Yamamoto required 20 pitches, but worked around a leadoff walk. Dodgers coming to bat.
Judge strikes out again
All you have to do at this point is pepper the bottom of the strike zone. Or even miss low.
Three batters, three full counts.
Rojas is playing with a torn adductor muscle and will have surgery in the offseason. Baseball players are superhuman.
Soto hit a grounder to short that was a little too weak to result in a double play. Rojas settles for one.
Updating a stat I've had in my head since the end of the ALCS: Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto have 22 plate appearances in the first inning this postseason, and they've reached base 17 times.
Game 2 MVP is ...
Ice Cube, no matter what else happens:
A pitch has been thrown. We're off. Game 2.
Cube still got it.
Mr. Cube has departed the field. It's game time.
LOS ANGELES -- Dodger Dogs are great, but the extra dollar is worth it for the Super Dodger Dogs. This has been important on-site content.
That was legitimately fun. It was like two songs of an Ice Cube concert. Now let's play ball.
I am bowing down.
And it is now Ice Cube time.
I have acquired two Dodger Dogs. Just an FYI.
Unlike Judge, Tom Verducci's hair always brings it in October.
I'm going so say Rodón shoves tonight, and the Yankees even the series.
Time to bring in the young demographic with some Aerosmith backing music.
Aaron Judge hits a home run. That usually wouldn't qualify as bold, but he's had a bad October.
Any bold predictions ahead of Game 2?
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Aaron Judge's postseason struggles continue. Will Yankees manager Aaron Boone consider a lineup move to get the likely AL MVP a breather? We'll let him take it from here.
The Dodgers will turn to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who the Yankees tried and failed to sign over the winter. His first season in MLB was a huge success, especially for a Los Angeles team devastated by pitcher injuries (Yamamoto only threw 90 innings). His postseason results, however, have been less than desirable and the Dodgers will hope he can rediscover his form against the Yankees sluggers.
After last night's heartbreaker, the Yankees will send Carlos Rodón to the mound. His regular season was hit or miss: great in April and August, bad in May and June, you get the picture. All of that evened out to a perfectly acceptable 3.96 ERA across 32 starts and 175 innings, but it's hard to know what to expect from him any given day. The Yankees will hope they get Good Rodón Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES -- Just via eyeballing, so I could totally be wrong, but it sure seems like there are a lot more Yankees fans here than last night. I think it was 90-10 in favor of Dodgers fans last night, maybe more heavily than that, but it's like 85-15 right now, I'd estimate.
Yankees lineup
Gleyber Torres 2B
Juan Soto RF
Aaron Judge CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Jazz Chisholm Jr. 3B
Anthony Rizzo 1B
Anthony Volpe SS
Austin Wells C
Alex Verdugo LF
Carlos Rodón P
Dodgers lineup
Shohei Ohtani DH
Mookie Betts RF
Teoscar Hernández LF
Freddie Freeman 1B
Tommy Edman CF
Kiké 2B Hernández
Max Muncy 3B
Will Smith C
Miguel Rojas SS
Yoshinobu Yamamoto P
