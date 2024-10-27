World Series score: Live updates as Yankees try to even series vs. Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani in Game 2

Following a thrilling and immediately legendary Game 1 of the 2024 World Series, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are back at it Saturday night for Game 2 at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers are looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, while the Yankees are vying to even the score at 1-1 before the scene shifts to the Bronx for Games 3 and 4 and, if necessary, Game 5. Here's how to watch Game 2.

As for the Game 2 pitching matchups, the visiting Yankees are starting lefty Carlos Rodón. Rodón this postseason has pitched to a 4.40 ERA but a much more impressive 2.12 FIP in three starts. In his most recent outing, he allowed two runs on five hits in 4 ⅔ innings against the Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS. Across the way, right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the nod for the Dodgers. In these playoffs, Yamamoto has an ERA of 5.11 and an FIP of 4.71 in three starts. Yamamoto last time out allowed two runs on four hits in 4 ⅓ innings versus the Mets in NLCS Game 4.

As you would expect, Game 2 is an especially critical one for the Yankees. If they lose, they'll be down 0-2 to the Dodgers, and teams down 0-2 in best-of-seven MLB postseason series historically have gone on to lose that series more than 80% of the time.

We at CBS Sports will be here throughout Game 2 to provide live updates, highlights, and running commentary for all the action. You can find all of that just below.