Despite playing White Sox caliber baseball for seven weeks earlier this season, the New York Yankees once again own the best record in baseball. Friday night's win over the Tigers (NYY 3, DET 0) combined with the Orioles losing to the Red Sox (BOS 12, BAL 10) and the Guardians losing to the Brewers (MIL 5, CLE 3) gave New York's the league's best record.

Here are the top of the MLB standings entering play Saturday:

On Aug. 11, the Yankees and Orioles were tied for baseball's best record at 70-49, but because Baltimore currently leads the season series and thus holds the tiebreaker for postseason seeding purposes, the O's were effectively in first place. The Yankees last had sole possession of baseball's best record on June 21. They were 51-27, a half-game up on the Orioles and Phillies (both 49-26).

The Yankees stormed to a 45-19 start this season. Then, from June 7 to July 26, they lost 15 times in 26 games, including a 4-14 stretch at one point. Only the White Sox (12-31) had a worse record than the Yankees from June 7 to July 26. The tide has begun to turn though. The Yankees are 13-5 in their last 18 games and have baseball's best record during that time.

Of course, having the best record in baseball on Aug. 17 doesn't win you anything. The Yankees could be back in second place in the AL East in a few hours if they lose and the Orioles win on Saturday (because Baltimore holds the tiebreaker). Still, the Yankees played awful baseball for seven weeks. The O's, who went 22-20 from July 7 to June 26, missed an opportunity to bury them.

The Yankees have two games remaining in their three-game series with the Tigers this weekend. They'll host the Guardians for three games next week. The Yankees and Orioles have one three-game series remaining: Sept. 24-26 at Yankee Stadium.