The New York Yankees (80-60) and the Chicago Cubs (72-68) are set to begin a three-game series on Friday afternoon. The Yankees are in a slump right now, dropping four of their last five games. On Wednesday, the Texas Rangers defeated New York 10-6. Meanwhile, the Cubs have won seven of their last nine games. Chicago shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0 on Wednesday. Luis Gil (12-6, 3.39 ERA) is on the hill for New York. Jordan Wicks (2-2, 3.82 ERA) gets the start for Chicago.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. New York is a -143 favorite on the money line (risk $143 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Cubs odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.

Yankees vs. Cubs money line: New York -143, Chicago +121

Yankees vs. Cubs over-under: 7 runs

Yankees vs. Cubs run line: New York -1.5 (-143)

NYY: The New York Yankees have covered the run line in 42 of their last 72 away games

CHC: The Chicago Cubs have hit the team total Under in 33 of their last 52 games at home

Why you should back the Yankees

Center fielder Aaron Judge continues to be one of the best players in the league. Judge has outstanding power and plate coverage to be a consistent force at the dish. The six-time All-Star is third in the MLB in batting average (.323) but ranks first in home runs (51), RBI (124), and OPS (1.157). In six career games against the Cubs, Judge has nine hits, two homers and four RBI.

Right fielder Juan Soto is another dynamic force for the Bronx Bombers. Soto owns an electric swing to generate offense with ease, while having a rocket of arm from the outfield. The 25-year-old ranks 12th in the league in batting average (.295), fourth in home runs (38), tied for sixth in RBI (98), and second in OPS (1.015). In his last outing, Soto went 3-of-3 with a double and a two-run homer. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Cubs

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki brings a consistent playmaker to the lineup for the Cubs. Suzuki has raw power at the dish and will push the ball into the gaps to be a smooth-run producer. During the 2024 season, the 30-year-old is hitting .277 with 19 home runs and 64 RBI. In Wednesday's win over the Pirates, Suzuki went 2-of-4 with two base hits and one run scored.

Left fielder Ian Happ is another impactful and effective difference-maker. Happ has good plate coverage as a hitter to generate power. The 30-year-old can hit from either side of the dish and generate good bat speed. This season, he's hitting .247 with 23 home runs and 81 RBI. Happ has recorded at least two hits in three of the last four outings. In his last outing, the 2022 All-Star went 2-of-4 with one run scored and two base hits. See which team to pick here.

