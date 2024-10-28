Game 3 of the 2024 World Series shifts over to the East Coast as the New York Yankees have the Los Angeles Dodgers coming into town. The Dodgers head into this contest with a 2-0 series lead. In Game 2, Los Angeles defeated the Yankees 4-2. New York has gone 3-1 at home in the 2024 MLB playoffs. Walker Buehler (0-1, 6.00 ERA in postseason) gets the starting nod for Los Angeles. Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 3.86 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Yankees. Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani injury his shoulder in Game 2, but is expected to be in the Game 3 lineup.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. New York is the -146 favorite on the money line (risk $146 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Yankees odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered the 2024 World Series on a 32-18 betting roll on top-rated run-line MLB picks (+722) that dates back to last season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Yankees and just locked in its betting picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and MLB betting lines for Yankees vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Yankees money line: Yankees -146, Dodgers +123

Dodgers vs. Yankees over/under: 8.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Yankees run line: Yankees -1.5 (138)

NYY: The New York Yankees have hit the team total Over in 18 of their last 28 games at home

LAD: The Los Angeles Dodgers have covered the run line in nine of 14 postseason games

Dodgers vs. Yankees picks: See picks at SportsLine

Dodgers vs. Yankees streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back the Dodgers

Shortstop Mookie Betts is an electric offensive weapon for the Dodgers. Betts has great plate awareness and bat speed that allows him to spray the ball around the yard. In the 2024 postseason, he leads the team in home runs (4) and RBI (13). In his last game, Betts went 2-of-4 with two base hits and one run scored. He's notched two-plus hits in five outings this postseason.

Center fielder Tommy Edman is an instinctive playmaker who has stepped up in the postseason. Edman makes consistent contact at the plate and has great range as a defender. He ranks first on the team in playoff batting average (.365) and hits (19) with 13 RBI and two homers. The 29-year-old has logged a hit in five straight games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees need their offense to wake up and will be looking toward designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. He's one of the strongest hitters in the game with light-tower power to hit any ball out of the yard. The 34-year-old leads the team in home runs (6) and RBI (14). Stanton has recorded a home run in four of his last five playoff games.

Right fielder Juan Soto owns a smooth left-handed swing to make contact. Soto has soft hands but quick hips to turn on pitches in a flash. He leads the team in batting average (.350), OBP (.460) and hits (14). Additionally, Soto has four home runs and nine RBI this postseason. In Game 2, Soto went 2-of-4 with a solo homer. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dodgers vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 9.1 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Dodgers vs. Yankees, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 32-18 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.