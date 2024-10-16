Yankees vs. Guardians score: Aaron Judge finally breaks through as New York takes 2-0 lead in ALCS

The Yankees are up 2-0 in the ALCS after back-to-back wins in the Bronx

The New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 6-3, to prevail in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees, who saw Aaron Judge finally break through with his first home run of the 2024 playoffs, now have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. 

Judge had three swings that produced runs in the game. He hit a pop-up that Cleveland shortstop Brayan Rocchio dropped with no outs and runners on the corners in the first inning. Judge hit a sac fly in the second inning after the Guardians opted to intentionally walk Juan Soto to load the bases for Judge -- who had just two hits in the playoffs entering ALCS Game 2. Judge then hit a two-run homer that put the game out of reach in the seventh inning.

New York led the entire game and won fairly comfortably despite a shaky outing from Gerrit Cole -- who gave up six hits and walked four batters in 4 1/3 innings but allowed only two runs -- and some baserunning mistakes.

Yankees win 6-3

New York now holds a 2-0 edge in the ALCS. Historically, that's led to a series victory more than 80% of the time. 

 
Weaver gets Naylor to ground out. Two down.

 
The Axisa jinx lives on. Here is the first run Weaver allowed this postseason:

Mike Axisa
October 16, 2024, 3:03 AM
Oct. 15, 2024, 11:03 pm EDT
 
J-Ram goes bam. Solo shot puts the Guardians within three with one down in the ninth.

 
Weaver gets Manzardo for out No. 1.

 
Lively retires Torres after permitting two runners. We're headed to the ninth. Last chance for romance for the Guardians. 

 
Ball was in his glove but slid right out. 

 
Brennan can't come up with a sliding catch. Yankees have a one-out baserunner in the bottom of the eighth.

 
Guardians down to their final three outs.

 
Rocchio with another hit. He's been an impressive contributor at the plate this postseason after struggling at the bat during the regular season.

 
Guardians down to their final five outs.

 
And Lively does. Yankees are six outs away from a 2-0 advantage.

 
Ben Lively, added to the roster today, is in to close out the seventh.

 
Judge homers to make it 6-2 Yankees

Here's Aaron Judge's first home run of the playoffs, a two-run shot to give the Yankees a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh:

Judge had scuffled this postseason entering tonight. Across five games, he had batted .133/.364/.200 with one extra-base it in 15 at-bats. A small sample, to be sure, but not what the Yankees want or expected from the likely AL MVP. 

As such, the Yankees have to be thrilled to see Judge put a charge into a Hunter Gaddis heater -- especially since it makes it all the more likely New York takes a 2-0 advantage in the ALCS.

 
Somehow only the seventh inning. Not a crisp pace to this one.

Mike Axisa
October 16, 2024, 2:22 AM
Oct. 15, 2024, 10:22 pm EDT
 
Not the most well-played game on either side.

Mike Axisa
October 16, 2024, 2:15 AM
Oct. 15, 2024, 10:15 pm EDT
 
Kahnle retires Brennan. Yankees remain up 4-2 heading into the stretch.

 
Lane Thomas draws a walk with two outs in the seventh to bring up the tying run.

 
Rizzo makes the Yankees' second baserunning blunder of the inning, getting thrown out in a rundown that started after Austin Hedges made a successful block. Still, Yankees took a 4-2 lead.

 
Yankees take a 4-2 advantage

Rizzo doubles down the right-field line. Will Brennan then bobbled the ball twice, including trying to snatch it off the ground with his bare hand. Anthony Volpe was able to score all the way from first as a result. Here's a look:

Second rough error of the night by the Guardians. Both have allowed runs to score. Mind you, it's a two-run game.

 
Out indeed.

Mike Axisa
October 16, 2024, 1:51 AM
Oct. 15, 2024, 9:51 pm EDT
 
Chisholm appears to be out.

 
Definitely didn't think Chisholm's ball would carry that far off the bat. It just kept going. Anthony Volpe walked to put two on with no outs. The Yankees would be wise to add insurance runs here.

Mike Axisa
October 16, 2024, 1:48 AM
Oct. 15, 2024, 9:48 pm EDT
 
Chisholm with an oppo-field double to lead off the bottom of the sixth.

 
A quick 1-2-3 sixth inning for lefty funkballer Tim Hill, who had the lowest strikeout rate and highest ground ball rate in baseball this year.

Mike Axisa
October 16, 2024, 1:40 AM
Oct. 15, 2024, 9:40 pm EDT
 
Quick and drama-free bottom of the fifth. We're heading to the sixth, Yankees continue to lead 3-2.

 
Holmes strikes out Hedges. Yankees lead 3-2 at the halfway point.

 
Another bases-loading walk.

 
Holmes gets a ground ball, but the Yankees can only get one out because of where it was hit and how slowly the play developed. Guardians now trail 3-2 with two outs and runners on the corners.

 
Another walk loads the bases and ends Cole's night. Nine of the last 15 batters he faced reached base.

Mike Axisa
October 16, 2024, 1:20 AM
Oct. 15, 2024, 9:20 pm EDT
