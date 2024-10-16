Yankees vs. Guardians score: Aaron Judge finally breaks through as New York takes 2-0 lead in ALCS

The New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 6-3, to prevail in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees, who saw Aaron Judge finally break through with his first home run of the 2024 playoffs, now have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Judge had three swings that produced runs in the game. He hit a pop-up that Cleveland shortstop Brayan Rocchio dropped with no outs and runners on the corners in the first inning. Judge hit a sac fly in the second inning after the Guardians opted to intentionally walk Juan Soto to load the bases for Judge -- who had just two hits in the playoffs entering ALCS Game 2. Judge then hit a two-run homer that put the game out of reach in the seventh inning.

New York led the entire game and won fairly comfortably despite a shaky outing from Gerrit Cole -- who gave up six hits and walked four batters in 4 1/3 innings but allowed only two runs -- and some baserunning mistakes.

