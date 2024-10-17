Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates as Aaron Judge ties game in eighth inning with huge home run

Onto the ninth
Major League Baseball's postseason continues on Thursday with a pair of League Championship Series games. First up, the New York Yankees are looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven set against the Cleveland Guardians. Then, in the night cap, the New York Mets will attempt to even their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2-2, lest they face elimination on their home field in Game 5.
The Yankees are turning to right-hander Clarke Schmidt, who will be making his second appearance of the postseason. During the regular season, he amassed a 2.85 ERA (145 ERA+) and a 3.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 85 innings. Schmidt is opposed by veteran lefty Matthew Boyd. This marks Boyd's third postseason outing, having previously delivered 6 2/3 combined scoreless innings against the Tigers in the ALDS.
New York got on the board first on a Jose Trevino single, putting them up 1-0 in the second inning. In the third, the Guardians responded with a two-run home run off the bat of Kyle Manzardo to give them their first lead of the ALCS. Down 3-1 in the 8th, Aaron Judge lined a two-run home run just over the right field wall to tie the game with one of the biggest homers of his career. Giancarlo Stanton followed with his own solo home run and the Yankees had the lead.
CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis of ALCS Game 3 below.
It is now up to David Fry with two outs and two on here in the bottom of the eighth. Steven Kwan on first base represents the go-ahead run. The Yankees are going to closer Luke Weaver for the four-out save. That didn't work out for the Guardians.
Steven Kwan up with the tying run on second and two outs. Kwan has been very hot this postseason.
Aaron Judge homered off the best closer in baseball for 2024, Emmanuel Clase. It was 3-1 with two outs and two strikes and Clase threw a cutter. A pretty good one. But Judge went with it to the opposite field with a low liner that stayed up long enough to leave the yard.
That went 356 feet and was 109.9 mph off the bat.
Then Giancarlo Stanton followed with a shot to center field and the Yankees took a 4-3 lead.
What an amazing turn of events. The Guardians led most of the game and had the bullpen set up to go to their studs. They went to their top guy and he gave up back-to-back bombs to Judge and Stanton.
Clase only gave up two home runs in the entire regular season, which was 74 1/3 innings worth of work. He had a 0.61 ERA and 0.66 WHIP. He was 47 for 50 in save chances. His last blown save was May 19. His last regular-season home run allowed was June 9, though he also gave up a game-tying shot in Game 2 of the ALDS. He's now given up more runs in the playoffs than the regular season and more home runs in the playoffs than the regular season.
Much had been made of Judge's career-long postseason struggles and things had been worse in 2024, before his last at-bat in Game 2 of the ALCS, when he hit a two-run homer. He now has another two-run shot.
Stanton is now 8 for 26 with two doubles, three homers and six RBI in the playoffs this year and has a great postseason resume.
The Yankees are now six outs away from a 3-0 lead in the ALCS.
I think we can all agree that the broadcasts should show the closer entrances.
Vogt's coming to the mound. It's Clase time.
Hunter Gaddis walks Juan Soto with two outs, which means Aaron Judge is the tying run. And here comes Emmanuel Clase. MVP vs. top closer.
Gaddis is in to begin the eighth.
Hunter Gaddis is coming in, though we can safely assume Emmanuel Clase is available for 4-5 outs if things get hairy. Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton are two batters away.
Tommy Kahnle on for the Yankees here in the bottom of the sixth. Runner on, nobody out.
Guards have Hunter Gaddis warming.
Chisholm's leadoff walk in the seventh snaps a string of 13 straight Yankees retired.
This is legitimately an amazing view:
Make it first and third after a steal.
Kwan up with two on and two outs.
Giving up a double and a walk to Austin Hedges is the surest sign it's not the Yankees' night.
The Guardians have gotten an RBI single to give them a 3-1 lead with one out in the sixth.
Lane Thomas was on second base and stole third, forcing the Yankees to bring the infield in. Andrés Giménez then punched a single up the middle to score an insurance run.
The Guardians now have a two-run lead with three innings to go and some fresh, studly bullpen arms waiting in the wings.
Guardians now lead 3-1 on an Andrés Giménez single. They still have a runner on with one out here in the sixth, meaning additional chances to widen their advantage.
Ian Hamilton has been replaced with Tim Mayza on the mound for the Yankees, who trail 2-1 in the sixth with a runner on second. Hamilton just covered first base on a groundout in a close play that was initially ruled an infield hit but overturned for the first out of the inning. Hamilton isn't one of the main leverage arms in the Yankees' bullpen, but if he wasn't important at all, he wouldn't have been in the game right now.
Hamilton threw one pitch as a warmup to see if he could stay in the game, but it sailed to the backstop. If the Yankees end up having to replace Hamilton on the ALCS roster -- which would make him ineligible for the World Series, if they made it -- Mark Leiter Jr. is very likely the guy getting tapped in.
Hamilton appeared to hurt himself. He's now out of the game.
You might wonder what makes Smith's fastball so good—he threw eight that half-inning—and it's a combination of the velocity, the rising action, and the deep release point he achieves. His release point is more than 7 1/3 feet from the pitching rubber, making the heater play nearly 2 mph hotter than the radar gun says.
The Guardians can send him back out there to get a few outs or maybe pitch all of the seventh. That would enable them to use Hunter Gaddis in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase in the ninth. Tim Herrin would be very fresh for Game 4 while Gaddis and Clase would be in great shape.
10 pitches, 10 strikes in that 1-2-3 inning for Smith.
Cade Smith strikes out Judge. Two down in the sixth.
We're through five. Still 2-1 Guardians.
For the first time since Sept. 6, Matthew Boyd completed five innings in a start. He went 4 2/3 innings and two innings in his two ALDS starts, in part because Cleveland's bullpen is so good, and they want to get into it as soon as possible.
In Game 3, Boyd held the Yankees to one run in his five innings, and he retired the final 10 batters he faced after Jose Trevino's RBI single in the second inning. Only two of those 10 batters hit the ball out of the infield. Boyd finished his evening with four strikeouts, three walks, and two hits allowed in five innings. He threw 75 pitches.
Boyd is a spin rate monster and he threw only 35 fastballs among his 75 pitches in Game 3. He fed the Yankees a steady diet of changeups, sliders, and curveballs, and they had a hard time squaring anything up.
Lefties have given the Yankees trouble all season. They went 73-45 against righty starters during the regular season, the best record in baseball, but only 21-23 against lefty starters. Lefties who can spin the ball like Boyd especially gave New York fits. He pitched very well, completed five innings, and the Yankees had no answer.
Well, Boyd did indeed get through five. Guards maintain a 2-1 lead.
We're through four innings. Remains 2-1 Guards.