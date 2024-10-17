Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates as Aaron Judge ties game in eighth inning with huge home run

Major League Baseball's postseason continues on Thursday with a pair of League Championship Series games. First up, the New York Yankees are looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven set against the Cleveland Guardians. Then, in the night cap, the New York Mets will attempt to even their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2-2, lest they face elimination on their home field in Game 5.

The Yankees are turning to right-hander Clarke Schmidt, who will be making his second appearance of the postseason. During the regular season, he amassed a 2.85 ERA (145 ERA+) and a 3.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 85 innings. Schmidt is opposed by veteran lefty Matthew Boyd. This marks Boyd's third postseason outing, having previously delivered 6 2/3 combined scoreless innings against the Tigers in the ALDS.

New York got on the board first on a Jose Trevino single, putting them up 1-0 in the second inning. In the third, the Guardians responded with a two-run home run off the bat of Kyle Manzardo to give them their first lead of the ALCS. Down 3-1 in the 8th, Aaron Judge lined a two-run home run just over the right field wall to tie the game with one of the biggest homers of his career. Giancarlo Stanton followed with his own solo home run and the Yankees had the lead.

