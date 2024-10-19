Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates as Giancarlo Stanton home run breaks open ALCS Game 4

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will meet at Progressive Field for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Friday. The Yankees lead the best-of-seven series by a count of 2-1. The Guardians, however, are coming off a thrilling walk-off win in Game 3. On the Yanks' side of things, slugger and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge will be trying to homer for a third straight game.

For Game 4, the Yankees started rookie right-hander Luis Gil, who had not made a start since Sept. 28 and had not pitched well since Sept. 17. The Guardians countered with right-hander Gavin Williams, who was pulled before the end of the third inning as manager Stephen Vogt once again turned to his bullpen early.

Juan Soto started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning, but the Guardians scored twice against Gil early to keep things interesting. It remained 3-2 until the sixth inning, when Giancarlo Stanton crushed a three-run home run (his fourth homer of the postseason) off reliever Cade Smith.

