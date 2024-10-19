Clay Holmes vs. David Fry. This matchup decided the game last night.
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates as Giancarlo Stanton home run breaks open ALCS Game 4
The Guardians are trying to even the best-of-seven series after a thrilling Game 3 win
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will meet at Progressive Field for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Friday. The Yankees lead the best-of-seven series by a count of 2-1. The Guardians, however, are coming off a thrilling walk-off win in Game 3. On the Yanks' side of things, slugger and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge will be trying to homer for a third straight game.
For Game 4, the Yankees started rookie right-hander Luis Gil, who had not made a start since Sept. 28 and had not pitched well since Sept. 17. The Guardians countered with right-hander Gavin Williams, who was pulled before the end of the third inning as manager Stephen Vogt once again turned to his bullpen early.
Juan Soto started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning, but the Guardians scored twice against Gil early to keep things interesting. It remained 3-2 until the sixth inning, when Giancarlo Stanton crushed a three-run home run (his fourth homer of the postseason) off reliever Cade Smith.
CBS Sports will be here to provide live updates, highlights, and analysis throughout Game 4. You can find that just below.
Boone is out to make a pitching change. That'll do it for Cousins.
Here come the Guardians. Kwan with a single that advances Rocchio to third. Cleveland in business here in the seventh.
Rocchio, who was not an effective offensive player during the season, continues to be useful this postseason by drawing a leadoff walk here in the bottom of the seventh.
Funny to realize that the Guards will have three players appear in this game who they obtained in the Mike Clevinger trade: Cantillo, J. Naylor, and Hedges.
It's stretch time in Cleveland. Still 6-2 Yankees.
Guardians have a two-out baserunner.
Jake Cousins in for the bottom of the sixth. Yankees lead 6-2.
Stanton breaks this one open
Giancarlo Stanton has always performed well in the postseason. He hit a big-time home run last night, albeit in a team loss. He just delivered another big one here in the sixth, launching a three-run shot to open up the Yankees' lead to 6-2. Take a look:
It's notable that Stanton's home run came against Cade Smith, one of the Guardians' best relievers. Smith wasn't his usual effective self tonight: he walked Soto, allowed a single to Judge, and then gave up this blast to Stanton.
Chisholm bunts to advance both runners.
And now Judge sneaks a single under a diving Rocchio. Yankees in business here in the sixth.
Soto with a walk to begin the sixth. Not what the Guardians wanted.
Cade Smith is in again. He's worked a ton in his postseason and it shows. He starts his outing with a few 94 mph fastballs. He's usually around 97-98 mph.
Big Guardians arms coming
It's time for Cade Smith, followed by Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis and Emmanuel Clase, in all likelihood.
Yankees up 3-2 through five innings
It's a battle of the bullpens now, which is advantage Cleveland. Gonna go out on a limb and guess this game will not end with a 3-2 score.
No joke: I wish some source logged how often relievers warmed up.
I feel like every team has one dude that is perpetually warming up. For the Yankees, it's Tim Hill. He's on the mound now, but it feels like he warms up every single game, whether he comes in or not.
Morgan gets through the fifth without much trouble. We're on to the bottom half of the frame.
Eli Morgan is on for the fifth. Cade Smith warming.
Gil opens the bottom of the fourth with 70 pitches.
Sabrowski gets through the top of the fourth.
It wasn't pretty, but Gil gets through the third. We're heading to the fourth. Yankees up 3-2.
Gil nearly airmailed a pitch there.
Guardians now have two on and two out here in the bottom of the third.
Naylor drops one into left field and the Guardians score their second run of the night. Now just a 3-2 Yankees lead.
Sabrowski got Soto and Judge to close out the top of the third.
Gavin Williams is done
Unsurprisingly, the Guardians are pulling starter Gavin Williams. He gave up three runs on three hits in 2⅓ innings. He struck out four and didn't walk anyone, but the the two home runs burned him. The Guardians are going to Erik Sabrowski, a lefty, to face Juan Soto here.
That'll do it for Williams.
Rocchio nearly made Gil pay for that mistake. Instead it goes down as a warning track fly out. Inning over.
Luis Gil just walked Austin Hedges -- the worst hitter in the playoffs -- with two outs. If nothing else, it helps the Guardians turn the order. Just terrible.
