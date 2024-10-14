Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates for ALCS Game 1 as Aaron Judge, Juan Soto go for series-opening win
Carlos Rodón and Alex Cobb take the mound for their respective squads
Major League Baseball's postseason will roll onward on Monday with two League Championship Series games. The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are beginning the American League edition at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Yankees will hand the ball to veteran lefty Carlos Rodón for the Game 1 nod. Our own Mike Axisa broke down New York's decision to start Rodón over Clarke Schmidt here. The Guardians will counter with veteran righty Alex Cobb. Cobb seems likely to be part of a parade of pitchers that rookie manager Stephen Vogt deploys in Game 1: Vogt used five or more arms in all five of his ALDS games against the Detroit Tigers.
Historically, MLB teams who win the first game of a best-of-seven series then win the series 64.4% of the time, according to WhoWins.
CBS Sports will provide analysis and commentary below for the duration of Game 1.
