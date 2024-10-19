A reminder that Bibee is starting on short rest for the first time in his career.
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates with New York one win away from first World Series berth since 2009
Cleveland is trying to stave off elimination in Game 5 of the ALCS
The Yankees have a chance to punch their ticket to the World Series on Saturday night. Following Friday's thrilling Game 4 win, the Yankees have a 3-1 series lead over the Guardians in the ALCS. Historically, teams with a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 85% of the time. New York now has three chances to win one game to clinch the pennant.
Both bullpens are running on fumes and starters Carlos Rodón and Tanner Bibee will be counted on to pitch well and pitch a lot. Rodón was great in Game 1, allowing only a solo homer in six innings. Bibee got four outs and threw 39 pitches in Game 2. The short start allowed Cleveland to bring him back on short rest in Game 5. This will be Bibee's first career start on short rest.
A Yankees win Saturday night sends New York to the World Series, where they would play either the Dodgers or Mets. A Guardians win means we'll have a Game 6 at Yankee Stadium on Monday.
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 4 between the Dodgers and Padres.
I'm not sure that pitch hit Chisholm. The Guards elected not to challenge though. The bases are loaded with two outs.
Bibee hit Judge in the ribs with a two-strike pitch. Ouch.
And on Juan Soto's double, Torres is thrown out at home. That was a...curious send by the Yankee's third base coach both given Torres' speed and the fact that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are up next.
Gleyber Torres once again opens the game with a single. He's reached base to start all but one of NY's postseason games.
Chaos. Each team scores at least six runs.
Quick predictions?
Welcome to Game 5
A Yankees win sends New York to the World Series. A Guardians win and we get Game 6 on Monday.
The Guardians, on the other hand, need to win their next three games to make it. That's, well, much more difficult.
In a way, this one's pretty simple: win one of the next three games and the Yankees are in the World Series.
None of the Yankees' playoff starting pitchers will be available out of the bullpen tonight, manager Aaron Boone said. That means Cole, Schmidt and Gil -- but not Marcus Stroman, who has been used out of relief during the postseason. You have to think Stroman, who's also their freshest arm, could be used as a long man if it comes down to it.
And here's our Mike Axisa on manager Aaron Boone has navigated his Yankees this far
With the pennant on the line, here's the biggest questions for the Yankees and Guardians Saturday night
Yankees lineup
Gleyber Torres 2B
Juan Soto RF
Aaron Judge CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Jazz Chisholm Jr. 3B
Anthony Rizzo 1B
Anthony Volpe SS
Austin Wells C
Alex Verdugo LF
Carlos Rodón P
Guardians lineup
Steven Kwan LF
David Fry DH
José Ramírez 3B
Lane Thomas CF
Josh Naylor 1B
Jhonkensy Noel RF
Bo Naylor C
Andrés Giménez 2B
Brayan Rocchio SS
Tanner Bibee P
