Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates with New York one win away from first World Series berth since 2009

Cleveland is trying to stave off elimination in Game 5 of the ALCS

The Yankees have a chance to punch their ticket to the World Series on Saturday night. Following Friday's thrilling Game 4 win, the Yankees have a 3-1 series lead over the Guardians in the ALCS. Historically, teams with a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 85% of the time. New York now has three chances to win one game to clinch the pennant.

Both bullpens are running on fumes and starters Carlos Rodón and Tanner Bibee will be counted on to pitch well and pitch a lot. Rodón was great in Game 1, allowing only a solo homer in six innings. Bibee got four outs and threw 39 pitches in Game 2. The short start allowed Cleveland to bring him back on short rest in Game 5. This will be Bibee's first career start on short rest.

A Yankees win Saturday night sends New York to the World Series, where they would play either the Dodgers or Mets. A Guardians win means we'll have a Game 6 at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 4 between the Dodgers and Padres. You can follow all the action below.

Updates
(15)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

A reminder that Bibee is starting on short rest for the first time in his career.

Kate Feldman
October 20, 2024, 12:20 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 8:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

I'm not sure that pitch hit Chisholm. The Guards elected not to challenge though. The bases are loaded with two outs.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 12:20 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 8:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bibee hit Judge in the ribs with a two-strike pitch. Ouch.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 12:16 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 8:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

And on Juan Soto's double, Torres is thrown out at home. That was a...curious send by the Yankee's third base coach both given Torres' speed and the fact that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are up next.

Kate Feldman
October 20, 2024, 12:14 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 8:14 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Gleyber Torres once again opens the game with a single. He's reached base to start all but one of NY's postseason games.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 12:11 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 8:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chaos. Each team scores at least six runs.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 12:08 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 8:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Quick predictions?

Kate Feldman
October 20, 2024, 12:07 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 8:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to Game 5

A Yankees win sends New York to the World Series. A Guardians win and we get Game 6 on Monday.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 12:05 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 8:05 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Guardians, on the other hand, need to win their next three games to make it. That's, well, much more difficult.

Kate Feldman
October 19, 2024, 11:47 PM
Oct. 19, 2024, 7:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

In a way, this one's pretty simple: win one of the next three games and the Yankees are in the World Series.

Kate Feldman
October 19, 2024, 11:47 PM
Oct. 19, 2024, 7:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

None of the Yankees' playoff starting pitchers will be available out of the bullpen tonight, manager Aaron Boone said. That means Cole, Schmidt and Gil -- but not Marcus Stroman, who has been used out of relief during the postseason. You have to think Stroman, who's also their freshest arm, could be used as a long man if it comes down to it.

Kate Feldman
October 19, 2024, 11:43 PM
Oct. 19, 2024, 7:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Yankees lineup

Gleyber Torres 2B
Juan Soto RF
Aaron Judge CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Jazz Chisholm Jr. 3B
Anthony Rizzo 1B
Anthony Volpe SS
Austin Wells C
Alex Verdugo LF

Carlos Rodón P

Kate Feldman
October 19, 2024, 10:46 PM
Oct. 19, 2024, 6:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Guardians lineup

Steven Kwan LF
David Fry DH
José Ramírez 3B
Lane Thomas CF
Josh Naylor 1B
Jhonkensy Noel RF
Bo Naylor C
Andrés Giménez 2B
Brayan Rocchio SS

Tanner Bibee P

Kate Feldman
October 19, 2024, 10:45 PM
Oct. 19, 2024, 6:45 pm EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    5:07

    ALCS Highlights: Yankees at Guardians - Game 4 (10/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    ALCS Sound Off: Best Bites From Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    6:43

    Yankees Outlast Guardians In Wild Game 4 Clash

  • Image thumbnail
    3:41

    NLCS Highlights: Dodgers at Mets - Game 5 (10/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    OMG: Mets BRING THE BOOM To Force Game 6!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    NLCS Sound Off: Best Bites From Game 5

  • Image thumbnail
    6:18

    Mets Bats Come Alive In Game 5 To Extend Series Back To LA

  • Image thumbnail
    8:36

    NLCS Game 6 Lookahead: Dodgers Outlook As Series Shifts Back Home

  • Image thumbnail
    0:12

    NLCS Game 6 Lookahead: Mets at Dodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    3:11

    Dodgers Take Commanding 3-1 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    What's Next For Mets If They Lose Game 5?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:02

    Yankees-Guardians Game 4 Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    6:12

    Dodgers Rout Mets For 2nd Straight Night, Lead Series 3-1

  • Image thumbnail
    6:13

    Guardians Walk It Off Against Yankees, Trail 2-1 In ALCS

  • Image thumbnail
    10:21

    NLCS Highlights: Dodgers at Mets - Game 4 (10/17)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Dodgers, Mets Sound Off Following Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    7:20

    Dodgers Demolish Mets In Game 4 Win, Take 3-1 Series Lead Back Home

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Yankees, Guardians Set For Pivotal Game 4 On Friday

  • Image thumbnail
    5:36

    ALCS Highlights: Yankees at Guardians - Game 3 (10/17)

See All MLB Videos