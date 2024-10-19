Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates with New York one win away from first World Series berth since 2009

The Yankees have a chance to punch their ticket to the World Series on Saturday night. Following Friday's thrilling Game 4 win, the Yankees have a 3-1 series lead over the Guardians in the ALCS. Historically, teams with a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 85% of the time. New York now has three chances to win one game to clinch the pennant.

Both bullpens are running on fumes and starters Carlos Rodón and Tanner Bibee will be counted on to pitch well and pitch a lot. Rodón was great in Game 1, allowing only a solo homer in six innings. Bibee got four outs and threw 39 pitches in Game 2. The short start allowed Cleveland to bring him back on short rest in Game 5. This will be Bibee's first career start on short rest.

A Yankees win Saturday night sends New York to the World Series, where they would play either the Dodgers or Mets. A Guardians win means we'll have a Game 6 at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

