After overcoming three separate deficits that led to a 6-5 victory, the New York Yankees hold a 1-0 series lead over the Kansas City Royals entering Game 2 of the 2024 ALDS on Monday. The Yankees secured a 6-5 victory on Saturday and they've now won 15 of the last 20 meetings against the Royals. Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA) is expected to get the start for New York in Game 2, while Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA) will be on the mound for Kansas City.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:38 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are the -153 money-line favorites (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Yankees odds, while the Royals are +130 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5 in the latest MLB odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Yankees vs. Royals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Entering the second week of the 2024 MLB playoffs, it's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season. Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Royals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Royals vs. Yankees:

Royals vs. Yankees money line: New York -153, Kansas City +129

Royals vs. Yankees over/under: 7.5 runs

Royals vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5 (+141)

NYY: The total has gone Over in four of New York's last five games at home

KC: The total has gone Under in five of Kansas City's last six games

Royals vs. Yankees picks:

Royals vs. Yankees streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees feature one of the league's most productive offenses. New York finished the regular season having scored 815 runs, which ranked third in the MLB. Aaron Judge was a big reason for New York's offensive success this season, finishing the regular season with a .322 batting average, 180 hits, 58 home runs and 144 RBI. Judge has homered in five of his past seven games, so he'll enter Monday's contest full of confidence despite going hitless in Game 1.

The offensive standout in Saturday's victory over the Royals was second baseman Gleyber Torres. The veteran stuffed the stat sheet with one home run, two runs scored, two RBI and two walks. Torres is swinging one of the hottest bats in New York's lineup, having recorded at least one hit in eight of his last nine games.

Why you should back the Royals

Kansas City's pitching staff has been extremely effective thus far in the postseason. The Royals gave up just one run over two games against the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series. Kansas City's pitching staff finished the regular season with a 3.76 ERA, the ninth-best mark in the majors.

On Monday, the Royals will turn to Ragans, who had an 11-9 record and a 3.14 ERA this season. Ragans has not given up an earned run in three of his last five outings. He's also limited the big mistake, not allowing a home run in six of his past seven starts.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8.5 combined runs.



