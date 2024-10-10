Yankees vs. Royals score: Live updates from ALDS Game 4 as Aaron Judge tries to send New York to ALCS

Cole's perfect through two
Yankees continue to lead 1-0.
The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals will meet for Game 4 of their American League Division Series Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. The Yankees lead the best-of-five series 2-1, which means this is an elimination game for KC. At the same time, the Yankees are one win from advancing to the ALCS for the second time in the last three years. A Royals win would mean the two teams will play a deciding Game 5 back in the Bronx on Saturday.
As for Game 4, the pitching match-up is a replay of Game 1 -- Gerrit Cole vs. Michael Wacha. Neither moundsman was particularly effective in the series opener, as Cole permitted four runs in five innings while Wacha allowed three in four innings. The leading subplot is whether the team's two biggest stars, Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Bobby Witt Jr., can break through and produce for the first time in this ALDS. The two hitters, who are likely to finish one-two in the AL MVP balloting, are just a combined 2 for 24 with no extra-base hits (and no stolen bases for Witt).
And Verdugo doesn't come through for New York. It's still 1-0 heading into the bottom of the second.
Yankees at risk here of stranding Stanton after a leadoff double. It'll be up to Alex Verdugo.
The KC faithful remain not so fond of Mr. Chisholm.
Stanton sneaks a ball down the right-field line. It's a double. His tear continues.
Stanton up for the first time. Three-hit night yesterday, including a home run and a double. He also stole a base, his first in nearly 500 games.
The answer to what the Royals offense can do? Nothing against Cole.
Massey steps in against Cole. Let's see what the Royals offense can do.
Judge grounds into a double play. Wacha is an out from getting through the first only allowing one.
Torres hustled his way into a leadoff double on the first pitch of the evening from Michael Wacha. Juan Soto then finds a hole on the right side of the infield.
Tommy Pham didn't make a clean pickup anyway, so Torres was able to scamper home without a throw.
The Yankees are ahead right out of the gate. A win tonight sends them to the ALCS.
Torres leads off with a first-pitch hustle double. Yankees in business right away here to begin the game.
If the Yankees win, they advance to the ALCS.
If the Royals win, we're back here on Saturday for the winner-take-all Game 5.
We're about 20 minutes from first pitch.