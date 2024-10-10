Yankees vs. Royals score: Live updates from ALDS Game 4 as Aaron Judge tries to send New York to ALCS

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals will meet for Game 4 of their American League Division Series Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. The Yankees lead the best-of-five series 2-1, which means this is an elimination game for KC. At the same time, the Yankees are one win from advancing to the ALCS for the second time in the last three years. A Royals win would mean the two teams will play a deciding Game 5 back in the Bronx on Saturday.

As for Game 4, the pitching match-up is a replay of Game 1 -- Gerrit Cole vs. Michael Wacha. Neither moundsman was particularly effective in the series opener, as Cole permitted four runs in five innings while Wacha allowed three in four innings. The leading subplot is whether the team's two biggest stars, Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Bobby Witt Jr., can break through and produce for the first time in this ALDS. The two hitters, who are likely to finish one-two in the AL MVP balloting, are just a combined 2 for 24 with no extra-base hits (and no stolen bases for Witt).

CBS Sports will be providing live updates, running analysis, and highlights throughout Game 4 between the Yankees and Royals. You can find that just below.