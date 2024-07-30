The Houston Astros have landed some much-needed rotation help. The Astros are acquiring lefty Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays for a package that includes righty Jake Bloss, CBS Sports insider Jim Bowden reported Monday. The full trade details are unknown. Bloss was scratched from Monday night's start.

Kikuchi, 33, has an unsightly 4.75 ERA in 22 starts this season, though he's had some terrific individual games, and last season he posted a 3.86 ERA in 167 2/3 innings. Minute Maid Park can be a tough place to pitch for a fly ball prone lefty, though Kikuchi misses bats, and missing bats is the name of the game in October.

Although they've been better the last few weeks, Astros starters rank 18th in ERA and 23rd in WAR this season. Justin Verlander has been sidelined since mid-June with a neck issue, and both Cristian Javier and José Urquidy needed Tommy John surgery earlier this year. Luis Garcia is rehabbing from his own Tommy John surgery.

Once the trade is completed, Kikuchi will join Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, and Ronel Blanco in Houston's rotation. Spencer Arrighetti is getting the No. 5 spot warm for Verlander. The Astros had been connected to Detroit Tigers righty Jack Flaherty, but apparently found the price for Kikuchi more palatable.

Bloss, 23, was a third-round pick just last season. The injuries pushed him into service and he's allowed nine runs in 11 2/3 big-league innings. The Blue Jays are out of the race and can afford to return Bloss to the minors, where he can be allowed to develop properly.

The surging Astros are 41-25 since May 11, baseball's best record, and they are in a virtual tie with the Seattle Mariners atop the AL West. Seattle has added Randy Arozarena, Justin Turner, and Yimi García as part of the deadline arms race.