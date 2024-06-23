New Hampshire Motor Speedway, also known as the Magic Mile, will host the 2024 USA Today 301 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Martin Truex Jr. dominated last year, leading 254 laps while sweeping both stages. He has nine top-10 finishes in his last 10 appearances at this track and is a 9-2 co-favorite with Christopher Bell in the 2024 USA Today 301 odds. Bell has a pair of top-two finishes in his last three New Hampshire starts, including a victory in 2022, so Truex and Bell could be popular selections in 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions.

Denny Hamlin is one of the top 2024 New Hampshire NASCAR contenders as well, racking up 12 consecutive top-15 finishes on this track. He won in 2017 and has a pair of runner-up finishes in the last five years. Before making any 2024 USA Today 301 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 USA Today 301 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Kyle Larson to finish ahead of Joey Logano in a head-to-head prop bet that pays -110. Logano only won one race and finished outside the top 10 in the final standings last year, and he has not put together the bounce-back campaign he was hoping for. The two-time Cup Series champion ranks 15th in the current standings, recording just two top-five finishes with an average finishing position of 17.1.

Larson is having a much different season, ranked second in the points standings (583) with a chance of taking over first place this weekend. He has eight top-10 finishes and his average finishing position is more than four spots better than Logano. Larson finished third in this race last year and has five top-10s in his last eight appearances at this track, making him an excellent driver to back on Sunday. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 USA Today 301 predictions

2024 USA Today 301 odds, field

Christopher Bell 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 9-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Kyle Larson 13-2

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Joey Logano 17-2

William Byron 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Brad Keselowski 16-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Josh Berry 25-1

Chris Buescher 28-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Kyle Busch 35-1

Bubba Wallace 40-1

Alex Bowman 55-1

Chase Briscoe 80-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Daniel Suarez 150-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Justin Haley 350-1

Austin Dillon 400-1

Erik Jones 400-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 400-1

Zane Smith 750-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1500-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

Kaz Grala 5000-1