Actress Sydney Sweeney said Sunday she drove a NASCAR stock car during a visit to the NASCAR Racing Experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney there to assist. Sweeney, best known for her role in HBO's "Euphoria" and other series including "The White Lotus," shared footage of herself behind the wheel as well as out on pit road.

"This is awesome!", Sweeney wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @ryanblaney10 for showing me what I've been missing out on!"

While it's a little early to presume Sweeney has a future as a stock car racer, she's far from the first show business figure to take the wheel of a race car. Several actors have crossed over into auto racing through the years, including Paul Newman and Tom Cruise, both of whom tested NASCAR Cup Series cars at various points. Former "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz has taken things to the next level in recent years, as he has made the transition to racing full-time and will run for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in 2025.

Likewise, Blaney has earned some acting chops on his way to NASCAR stardom. Not only did Blaney's championship season end up being featured in the first season of Netflix's "NASCAR: Full Speed," but he also earned acting credits in the films "Logan Lucky" and "Cars 3" along with television credits in "Taken" and "Magnum P.I."

