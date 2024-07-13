Ty Gibbs won the pole for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 52.929 (170.039 MPH) in the final round to earn his second career NASCAR Cup Series pole and his second pole of the season. Gibbs previously won the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, and he will now start up front at Pocono two years after making his Cup debut in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, in 2022.

True to its namesake as The Tricky Triangle, Pocono proved a challenge for some of the top drivers in Cup in Saturday's practice and qualifying session. Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick both went for self-spins in two different areas of the racetrack -- Larson on the exit of turn 2 and Reddick on the exit of turn 1 -- while Bubba Wallace was lucky to avoid spinning himself after the balance of his car was greatly upset going through turn 2 on his qualifying lap.

Saturday's on-track activity also presented an issue for Kyle Busch, as a steering issue in his car popped up in practice. Busch's team reportedly fixed the bearing that was causing the issue before qualifying, but Busch was only able to post a lap good enough for 24th starting spot.

Coming off a surprise runner-up finish at Nashville and leading laps at Chicago, Zane Smith turned in the best qualifying performance of his Cup career, making the final round of qualifying for the first time ever on his way to earning a career-best ninth starting spot. This marks the first time Smith has ever started a Cup race in the top 10, and trumps his previous career-best starting spot of 14th in this year's Daytona 500.

All three Cup Rookie of the Year contenders entered in this weekend's race qualified inside the top 15, with Smith between Josh Berry starting fifth and Carson Hocevar rolling off 15th

