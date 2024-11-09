Martin Truex Jr. won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in qualifying on Saturday afternoon, posting a lap of 26.718 (134.741 MPH) to earn the 25th pole of his Cup career and his second in a row in what will be his final start as a full-time Cup Series driver.

The 2017 Cup Series champion, who will make his 684th consecutive start since his full-time career began in 2006 on Sunday, will step back from full-time Cup racing at the end of the 2024 season and transition to racing part-time and the next phase of his life.

Starting alongside Truex in second will be Joey Logano, who will lead all Championship 4 drivers to the green flag in Sunday's title race. He will be followed by William Byron in eighth, Tyler Reddick in 10th, and defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney in 17th. Blaney struggled getting through turn 1 on his qualifying lap, and as a result will be the only Championship 4 driver who will start outside the top 10. It should be noted that one year ago, Blaney also started deepest of all Championship 4 drivers in the field in 15th and proceeded to win the championship by finishing second.

A lack of grip in turn 1 was a common theme throughout qualifying, as multiple drivers had issues getting their cars to stick in that section of the racetrack. Faring worst of all was Josh Berry, who could not get any grip in turn 1 and proceeded to spin in the apex of turns 1 and 2, backing into the outside wall on a long slide down the racetrack.

After being considerably off the pace in practice on Friday, the Team AmeriVet No. 50 did not make a qualifying attempt due to mechanical problems, meaning Jeb Burton will start shotgun on the field in 40th. Burton, an Xfinity Series regular and the son of 2002 Daytona 500 champion Ward Burton, will make his first Cup start since Richmond in the spring of 2019.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race starting lineup