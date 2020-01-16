BOS
Bucks ready for rematch against Celtics

  • Jan 16, 2020

Alone by a comfortable margin atop the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks now await the Thursday night arrival of what figures to be a determined Boston Celtics team.

The Celtics are considered one of a dwindling number of candidates with what appears to be the ability to upend the Bucks' march to the NBA Finals, but they arrived in Milwaukee after an unexpected 116-103 defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

At 7 1/2 games behind the Bucks, the Celtics fell to third place in the Eastern Conference with only the Miami Heat between them and first-place Milwaukee.

The Bucks (36-6) already have moved past the halfway point, while the Celtics (27-12) will get there this weekend.

Unlike what happened to the Celtics on Wednesday, rare is a Bucks slip-up these days as they are 34-4 since their wobble to begin the season when they lost a pair of early games to conference contenders.

One of those early defeats came on Oct. 30 when they fell 116-105 at Boston in a game when the Bucks led by 19 in the first half. It was the only meeting between the teams so far this season.

The Celtics' Kemba Walker had 21 of his 32 points in the second half, when the Celtics shot 54 percent from the field. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 22 points in that game, while adding 14 rebounds.

In full roar now, Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.0 points per game while grabbing 12.7 rebounds. He even leads the Bucks with 5.5 assists per game, while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

It figures to be a different Bucks team facing the Celtics this time around, especially with the game at Milwaukee, but Antetokounmpo won't admit to any additional motivation while facing Boston.

"We just have to come out there and do our job," the reigning MVP said. "You know, our job is to win and hopefully we can play good basketball, play together, play hard, have an edge and be able to, you know, get a win."

Milwaukee will definitely be the more rested team with the Celtics coming to Milwaukee on the second half of a back-to-back.

The Bucks earned a 128-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday with the comfortable margin of victory allowing them to limit the minutes of their starters. Wesley Matthews was the only starter to play more than 22 minutes.

Celtics second-leading scorer Jayson Tatum did not play against the Pistons, missing his first game of the season because of a sore right knee. The Pistons exposed that absence as Sekou Doumbouya scored a season-high 24 points and Markieff Morris equaled his season high with 23. Derek Rose had 22 for Detroit.

Gordon Hayward scored 25 for the Celtics and Jaylen Brown added 24 as Boston shot 49.4 percent from the field. But the Pistons shot 60.3 percent, winning with ease despite nearly missing half of their free throws.

Tatum will travel with the Celtics to Milwaukee and is expected to play against the Bucks on Thursday. After the game, Brown had his hand wrapped after he sprained his thumb.

"I don't think it's too bad," Brown said, according to NBC Sports Boston. "I told (the training staff), just see how it feels in the morning and we'll go from there."

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 38
MIL Bucks 40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 58-76
0:08 +1 Khris Middleton made free throw 55-76
0:08   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
0:08 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 55-75
0:10   Jumpball  
0:27 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-73
0:27 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 54-73
0:27   Personal foul on Khris Middleton  
0:27   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton  
0:36 +2 Kemba Walker made layup 53-73
0:41   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
0:44   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:51   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-73
1:04 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 51-72
1:04   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
1:07   Marcus Smart missed driving layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
1:23 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 51-71
1:33   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
1:36   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
1:45   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05 +1 Kemba Walker made 3rd of 3 free throws 51-68
2:05 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 3 free throws 50-68
2:05 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 3 free throws 49-68
2:05   Shooting foul on George Hill  
2:16 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot 48-68
2:37 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 48-65
2:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
2:44   George Hill missed finger-roll layup  
3:02 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 45-65
3:17 +3 George Hill made 3-pt. jump shot 42-65
3:29   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
3:36   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:36   BOS team rebound  
3:36   Jayson Tatum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:36   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
3:35   Bad pass turnover on George Hill, stolen by Daniel Theis  
3:51 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 42-62
4:03 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by George Hill 39-62
4:06   Lost ball turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
4:16   Donte DiVincenzo missed driving layup  
4:30 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 39-60
4:51 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made reverse layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 37-60
5:12 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-58
5:12 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 37-58
5:12   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
5:23   Wesley Matthews missed jump shot  
5:40 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 35-58
5:46   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
5:49   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
5:59 +2 Kemba Walker made finger-roll layup 33-58
6:07 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 31-58
6:11   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
6:20   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot 31-55
6:50 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 31-53
7:09 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 28-53
7:14   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
7:18   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup 28-51
7:38   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
7:41   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:47   Brook Lopez missed fade-away jump shot  
8:00 +3 Grant Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 28-49
8:23 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 25-49
8:29   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:32   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Brook Lopez  
8:50 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-46
8:50 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 25-45
8:50   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
9:00 +1 Grant Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-44
9:00   BOS team rebound  
9:00   Grant Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:00   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
9:11   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
9:11   Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe  
9:17 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 24-44
9:36   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:54 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 22-44
9:58   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
10:01   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
10:13   Out of bounds turnover on Grant Williams  
10:30 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Khris Middleton 20-44
10:37   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:40   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-42
10:48 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 20-41
10:48   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:56   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Personal foul on George Hill  
11:10 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot 20-40
11:16   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
11:20   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
11:33   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:33 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 20-37
11:33   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
11:38   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:46   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 20
MIL Bucks 36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   BOS team rebound  
0:00   Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot  
0:16   Bad pass turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Javonte Green  
0:31   MIL team rebound  
0:32   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot 20-36
0:52 +2 Javonte Green made driving layup 20-33
1:08 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made jump shot 18-33
1:15   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:18   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made turnaround jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 18-31
1:52 +2 Brad Wanamaker made jump shot 18-29
2:11 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Lopez 16-29
2:26   MIL team rebound  
2:26   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
2:32   Robin Lopez missed hook shot, blocked by Enes Kanter  
2:49 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 16-26
3:11 +2 George Hill made layup 13-26
3:20   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
3:20   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33 +1 Ersan Ilyasova made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-24
3:33 +1 Ersan Ilyasova made 1st of 2 free throws 13-23
3:33   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
3:40   Marcus Smart missed layup  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
3:44   Donte DiVincenzo missed dunk  
3:44   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:48   Robin Lopez missed layup  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
3:56   Javonte Green missed dunk  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Javonte Green  
4:04   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
4:12   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
4:25 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 13-22
4:40   Turnover on George Hill  
4:40   Offensive foul on George Hill  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
4:47   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
5:01   Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
5:16   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30 +1 Marcus Smart made 3rd of 3 free throws 11-22
5:30 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 3 free throws 10-22
5:30 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 3 free throws 9-22
5:30   Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:44 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 8-22
5:55   Personal foul on Kemba Walker  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
6:02   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
6:23 +2 Brook Lopez made turnaround jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 8-20
6:32   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:34   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 8-18
7:08 +2 Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 8-15
7:13   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:16   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed finger-roll layup  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:26   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
7:37   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Marcus Smart  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
7:45   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:55   Kemba Walker missed reverse layup  
8:17 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 6-15
8:34 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 6-12
8:56 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 4-12
9:05 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Kemba Walker 4-9
9:08   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
9:11   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Theis  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:17   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
9:33   Personal foul on Brook Lopez  
9:33   BOS team rebound  
9:34   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:34   MIL team rebound  
9:34   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:34   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
9:41   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 2-9
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
10:25 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
10:25 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
10:25   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
10:34 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 2-4
10:53 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Khris Middleton 0-4
10:59   Bad pass turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Khris Middleton  
11:11 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 0-2
11:22   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
11:28   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
11:47   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup, blocked by Kemba Walker  
12:00   Jumpball  
