Back from Paris & winners of 8 straight, Bucks host Wizards

  • Jan 28, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks return home from Paris with the NBA's best record and on an eight-game winning streak, and now host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Milwaukee became the first team to reach 40 wins on the season with a 116-103 defeat of the Charlotte Hornets Friday at AccorHotels Arena in France.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in the win. With the travel to Paris and fanfare leading up to the game, Milwaukee faced a three-day layoff that Antetokounmpo cited when discussing a slow start against the Hornets.

"That's not an excuse," Antetokounmpo said in the postgame news conference. "We started the game, we (weren't) playing the best game, not playing the play we usually play. Not moving the ball as much.

"Hopefully, we can learn from this and the situation we put ourselves in," he added. "They're not going to just give us the game, we've got to take the game and win."

The Bucks trailed Charlotte at halftime, but Antetokounmpo said the play of the bench in the third quarter gave Milwaukee a vital spark.

George Hill scored 16 points, and Donte DiVincenzo added eight points and seven rebounds for the game. The duo of Hill and DiVincenzo have been key contributors in reserve roles all season, adding 9.9 and 8.8 points per game to the balanced and most prolific offensive attack in the NBA.

Milwaukee comes home not only with the best record in the league, but also the highest-scoring offense at 119.3 points per game.

While the Bucks face another four-day layoff returning stateside, they will get the opportunity to shake off any jet lag against a Washington defense that ranks worst in the NBA at 120.6 points allowed per game.

The Wizards dropped a 152-133 decision at Atlanta on Sunday. In its last three losses, Washington allowed 152, 134 and 140 points.

All three of those games have been on the road, and two during a four-game road swing that ends with Tuesday's contest.

At the heart of some of Washington's struggles has been the variety of injuries sidelining players throughout the season. All-Star John Wall is not expected to play at all this season, the result of a torn Achilles' tendon.

Promising rookie Rui Hachimura has been sidelined since Dec. 31 with a groin injury, and Moritz Wagner is out with an ankle injury.

Sunday's game, which Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas told NBC Sports Washington he felt should have been canceled, was played under the pall of Kobe Bryant's death earlier that day in a helicopter accident.

"I knew it was gonna be tough for the whole league because we all grew up watching him. This was somebody we grew up watching," Bradley Beal told the The Athletic afterward. "He was our (Michael) Jordan, so to speak. Hell, half of us got the chance to play with him and play against him, so I know it hits home with everybody around the league."

Tuesday marks Milwaukee's first game since Bryant's death.

4th Quarter
WAS Wizards 17
MIL Bucks 14

Time Team Play Score
6:35 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Thomas Bryant 121-131
6:46 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 119-131
7:03 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made layup, assist by Thomas Bryant 119-129
7:09   Lost ball turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Ish Smith  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
7:12   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 117-129
7:46 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 114-129
7:46 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 114-128
7:46   Shooting foul on Ish Smith  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
7:45   Khris Middleton missed jump shot, blocked by Ish Smith  
8:02   MIL team rebound  
8:05   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
8:11   WAS team rebound  
8:11   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk, assist by Ish Smith 114-127
8:42   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
8:45   Pat Connaughton missed layup, blocked by Davis Bertans  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
8:56   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
9:05   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:16   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 112-127
9:30 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 112-126
9:30   Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant  
9:40   Out of bounds turnover on Troy Brown Jr.  
9:49 +1 Wesley Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 112-125
9:49 +1 Wesley Matthews made 1st of 2 free throws 112-124
9:49   Shooting foul on Ish Smith  
10:01 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 112-123
10:07   Offensive goaltending turnover on Robin Lopez  
10:16   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
10:16 +2 Eric Bledsoe made finger-roll layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 109-123
10:25 +1 Thomas Bryant made free throw 109-121
10:25   Shooting foul on Kyle Korver  
10:25 +2 Thomas Bryant made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 108-121
10:39 +2 Eric Bledsoe made reverse layup, assist by Ersan Ilyasova 106-121
10:52   MIL team rebound  
10:52   Kyle Korver missed free throw  
10:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:52   Traveling violation turnover on Thomas Bryant  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
11:00   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14 +2 Ish Smith made floating jump shot 106-119
11:37 +2 Robin Lopez made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 104-119

3rd Quarter
WAS Wizards 41
MIL Bucks 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   WAS team rebound  
0:01   Thomas Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:13 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 104-117
0:32 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Payton II 104-114
0:37   Lost ball turnover on George Hill, stolen by Davis Bertans  
0:50 +1 Isaiah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 101-114
0:50 +1 Isaiah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 100-114
0:50   Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
0:57 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made jump shot 99-114
1:12 +2 Bradley Beal made alley-oop shot, assist by Isaiah Thomas 99-112
1:14   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
1:17   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
1:22   Pat Connaughton missed finger-roll layup  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
1:37   Thomas Bryant missed floating jump shot  
1:46   Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
1:55 +1 George Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 97-112
1:55 +1 George Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 97-111
1:55   Personal foul on Bradley Beal  
2:11 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 97-110
2:22   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:25   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
2:44 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 95-110
3:06 +2 Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 92-110
3:14 +1 Thomas Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 92-108
3:14 +1 Thomas Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 91-108
3:14   Shooting foul on George Hill  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
3:14   Isaiah Thomas missed floating jump shot  
3:28 +3 Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 90-108
3:44   Violation  
3:44 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk 90-105
3:44   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
3:46   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
3:59 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 88-105
3:59 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 88-104
3:59   Personal foul on Thomas Bryant  
4:13 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 88-103
4:26   WAS team rebound  
4:27   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
4:38   Isaiah Thomas missed floating jump shot  
4:46 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 86-103
4:46 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 86-102
4:46   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
5:02 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Bryant 86-101
5:15   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
5:18   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
5:39 +2 Thomas Bryant made jump shot 83-101
5:47   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
5:49   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot, blocked by Thomas Bryant  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
6:12   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
6:22 +1 Wesley Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-101
6:22   MIL team rebound  
6:22   Wesley Matthews missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:22   Personal foul on Bradley Beal  
6:26   Personal foul on Isaiah Thomas  
6:34   Turnover on Ian Mahinmi  
6:34   Offensive foul on Ian Mahinmi  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
6:46   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 81-100
7:15 +2 Eric Bledsoe made reverse layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 79-100
7:20   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Ersan Ilyasova  
7:31 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 79-98
7:42   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:47   Isaiah Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:47 +1 Isaiah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 79-96
7:47   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
7:59 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-96
7:59 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 78-95
7:59   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
7:59   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
8:16 +1 Bradley Beal made free throw 78-94
8:16   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
8:16   Wesley Matthews missed floating jump shot  
8:33 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Bryant 77-94
8:36   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
8:39   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
8:47   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup, blocked by Ian Mahinmi  
9:00   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
9:13 +2 Isaac Bonga made dunk 74-94
9:13   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:19   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
9:25   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
9:39 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 72-94
9:59 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 69-94
10:14 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-91
10:14 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 68-91
10:14   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
10:29   Turnover on Ersan Ilyasova  
10:29   Offensive foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
10:28   MIL team rebound  
10:28   Khris Middleton missed turnaround jump shot  
10:42   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
10:51 +2 Isaiah Thomas made jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 67-91
11:15 +2 Brook Lopez made dunk, assist by Eric Bledsoe 65-91
11:26 +1 Khris Middleton made free throw 65-89
11:26   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:27 +2 Bradley Beal made dunk, assist by Thomas Bryant 65-88
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Thomas Bryant  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
11:47   Isaiah Thomas missed floating jump shot  

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 35
MIL Bucks 46

Time Team Play Score
0:02   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:02   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
0:26   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-88
0:32 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 62-88
0:32   Shooting foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
0:49   Out of bounds turnover on George Hill  
1:01 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 61-88
1:07 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot 59-88
1:13   Ersan Ilyasova missed layup, blocked by Bradley Beal  
1:17   Offensive rebound by George Hill  
1:18   Donte DiVincenzo missed reverse layup  
1:32 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-86
1:32 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 58-86
1:32   Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
1:48 +2 Khris Middleton made turnaround jump shot, assist by George Hill 57-86
2:06 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made layup, assist by Ish Smith 57-84
2:12 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 55-84
2:17   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:19   Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
2:29   Bradley Beal missed reverse layup, blocked by Robin Lopez  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
2:42   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-82
2:57 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 54-82
2:57   Shooting foul on George Hill  
3:00   Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Bradley Beal  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
3:06   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-82
3:19 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 53-81
3:19   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
3:28 +2 Isaac Bonga made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 53-80
3:33   Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Ish Smith  
3:46 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 51-80
3:58 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-80
3:58 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 48-79
3:58   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
4:03   Lost ball turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Ersan Ilyasova  
4:08 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 48-78
4:19 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 48-75
4:20   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:22   Ian Mahinmi missed dunk  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:28   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
4:40 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 46-75
4:57   Turnover on Isaac Bonga  
4:57   Offensive foul on Isaac Bonga  
5:01 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 46-72
5:12   Wesley Matthews missed driving layup, blocked by Davis Bertans  
5:26 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 46-69
5:46 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 43-69
