DEN
GS

Nuggets have incentive against Warriors

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 23, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Two teams riding the momentum of significant wins Friday will go after a back-to-back sweep when the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors tangle on Saturday night.

The Nuggets (17-15) recorded an important triumph in the early shuffling for playoff position in the Western Conference when they took advantage of Damian Lillard's strained right hamstring to thump the Portland Trail Blazers 102-85 on the road Friday night.

The win allowed the Nuggets to move ahead of the Trail Blazers (16-16) in the Western race.

The Warriors (26-6), meanwhile, got a break when Houston (25-6) lost at home to the Los Angeles Clippers, and capitalized to move atop the Western seedings with a hard-earned 113-106 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The win was Golden State's 11th in a row.

The Nuggets and Warriors will be meeting for the second time this season. Stephen Curry bombed in five 3-pointers and Golden State matched its season high with 18 3's in a 127-108 win at Denver in early November.

The Warriors have won five straight at home against the Nuggets.

In extending the NBA's longest active winning streak, the Warriors were playing at home Friday for the second time in a seven-game homestand that features a Christmas Day showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Early arriving Warriors fans got a thrill when they saw Curry working out on the court before the game. But Golden State coach Steve Kerr tempered any enthusiasm that Curry, who has missed the last seven games, might return for the Finals rematch with the Cavaliers.

"He is moving better and better," Kerr observed. "In my mind, even if he said he felt great, it would be irresponsible to play him (against Cleveland). As much as everybody wants to see him, as much as I want to see him on the floor, we have to be smart with this. 99.999 percent that he's out."

The Warriors ran their record to 7-0 during his absence thanks in large part to Kevin Durant's 33 points against the Lakers. Durant has poured in 28 of more points six times in Curry's absence.

Golden State got Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala back in action Friday after four- and one-game layoffs. Green contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals to the win.

The Nuggets hope to benefit from Curry's absence as they did from Lillard being out Friday night. Denver was able to focus its defensive attention on Lillard's star sidekick, C.J. McCollum, and limited him to 15 points on 7-for-18 shooting.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone credited the defensive effort of Gary Harris, who also found time to score 17 points.

"Any time C.J. was in the game, we had Gary match up with him," Malone noted. "I thought Gary embraced the opportunity to guard him. He was relentless in his pursuit."

The Nuggets also got a big game from center Nikola Jokic, who shot 12-for-21 en route to 27 points.

The Warriors also are missing their starting center, Zaza Pachulia, who is bothered by a sore left shoulder.

That's not necessarily good news for Jokic and the Nuggets.

Rookie Jordan Bell, starting in Pachulia's place Friday night, was a handful for the Lakers with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

And former Denver big man JaVale McGee burned his old mates for 11 points in just nine minutes off the bench in the earlier meeting.

Copyright 2017 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
K. Durant
35 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
26.6 Pts. Per Game 26.6
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
51.4 Field Goal % 50.8
51.4 Three Point % 50.8
86.3 Free Throw % 88.3
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
16.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.5 APG
home team logo
K. Durant SF 35
26.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 5.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 17-15 -----
home team logo Warriors 26-6-----
ORACLE Arena Oakland, CA
ORACLE Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logoNuggets 17-15 107.1 PPG 45.1 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logoWarriors 26-6 116.1 PPG 45.1 RPG 30.3 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 16.0 PPG 10.3 RPG 4.5 APG 51.4 FG%
K. Durant SF 26.6 PPG 7.2 RPG 5.4 APG 50.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
G. Harris
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
J. Murray
W. Barton
W. Chandler
E. Mudiay
T. Lyles
M. Plumlee
K. Faried
T. Craig
M. Beasley
J. Hernangomez
D. Arthur
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
T. Lydon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Harris 29 34.3 16.1 3.0 3.2 1.9 0.3 1.9 48.1 37.6 77.8 0.8 2.2
N. Jokic 25 29.5 16.0 10.3 4.5 1.2 0.7 2.5 51.4 38.8 86.3 2.5 7.8
P. Millsap 16 29.7 15.3 6.2 3.1 1.1 1.3 2.1 44.6 34.5 69.2 1.5 4.7
J. Murray 32 27.8 15.0 3.0 2.5 0.9 0.3 1.9 43.9 35.3 92.9 1.1 1.9
W. Barton 31 31.1 15.0 5.2 3.6 1.1 0.6 1.7 45.7 38.3 71.3 0.9 4.3
W. Chandler 28 30.9 9.8 5.3 2.3 0.5 0.3 1.4 41.8 33.0 83.0 1.4 3.8
E. Mudiay 29 21.1 9.6 2.6 3.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 39.2 39.0 79.4 0.4 2.1
T. Lyles 27 16.9 8.3 3.9 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.7 51.3 49.2 73.8 0.9 3.0
M. Plumlee 32 19.8 6.9 5.5 1.9 0.7 1.1 1.5 56.6 0.0 39.8 1.7 3.8
K. Faried 25 16.0 6.6 5.2 0.7 0.3 0.5 0.8 55.4 0.0 71.1 2.2 3.0
T. Craig 5 20.4 6.0 3.2 1.0 0.4 0.6 1.0 55.6 46.2 66.7 0.2 3.0
M. Beasley 29 10.3 3.6 1.5 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.5 40.2 31.7 66.7 0.3 1.2
J. Hernangomez 16 12.8 3.5 2.6 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 37.3 31.4 77.8 0.9 1.7
D. Arthur 4 9.5 1.8 1.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 1.8 23.1 11.1 0.0 0.3 1.0
R. Jefferson 8 7.0 1.4 0.4 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 30.8 20.0 40.0 0.0 0.4
M. Morris 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Lydon 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 32 241.6 107.1 45.1 23.3 7.81 4.69 15.3 46.3 36.9 73.6 12.0 33.1
Warriors
Roster
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
O. Casspi
D. West
N. Young
A. Iguodala
Z. Pachulia
S. Livingston
J. McGee
P. McCaw
Q. Cook
K. Looney
D. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Durant 27 34.8 26.6 7.2 5.4 0.7 2.2 3.4 50.8 39.1 88.3 0.6 6.7
S. Curry 23 32.6 26.3 5.1 6.6 1.7 0.2 2.9 47.3 38.1 93.3 0.7 4.4
K. Thompson 32 34.0 20.8 4.2 2.6 0.7 0.6 1.8 49.3 45.8 88.1 0.5 3.8
D. Green 26 32.1 10.2 7.4 7.3 1.6 1.4 2.9 45.0 33.0 77.6 1.0 6.3
O. Casspi 28 16.2 7.0 4.5 1.1 0.4 0.6 0.6 60.6 60.0 75.0 0.6 3.9
D. West 30 13.1 6.9 3.3 1.8 0.7 1.2 1.0 63.2 42.9 67.6 0.9 2.5
N. Young 30 13.8 6.9 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.6 46.5 41.7 68.0 0.2 1.3
A. Iguodala 27 26.8 5.9 4.0 3.2 0.7 0.6 1.1 44.9 28.0 63.2 0.9 3.1
Z. Pachulia 25 14.4 5.0 4.8 1.6 0.8 0.2 1.3 56.0 0.0 79.3 1.1 3.7
S. Livingston 26 16.1 5.0 1.8 1.9 0.4 0.3 0.8 50.0 0.0 75.0 0.6 1.2
J. McGee 27 8.2 3.7 2.0 0.6 0.3 0.7 0.4 58.9 0.0 77.8 0.7 1.3
P. McCaw 28 15.4 3.6 1.3 1.6 0.8 0.2 0.6 43.7 33.3 73.3 0.3 1.0
Q. Cook 9 11.1 3.3 1.2 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 42.9 35.7 100.0 0.2 1.0
K. Looney 25 10.2 2.7 2.7 0.4 0.3 0.7 0.6 53.8 0.0 50.0 1.0 1.7
D. Jones 1 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 32 241.6 116.1 45.1 30.3 8.47 8.69 15.8 50.9 39.5 81.2 8.7 36.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores