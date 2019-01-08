CHI
The Chicago Bulls, on a four-game losing streak, begin a five-game road swing Wednesday night when they face the Trail Blazers in Portland.

"We're going West, and it's a totally different place," Chicago guard Zach LaVine told reporters. "Portland has the two-headed monster at guard with CJ (McCollum) and Damian (Lillard). They're going to be attacking. We have to be prepared for that."

The Bulls (10-30) have a new look to their rotation, with the return of injured forward Bobby Portis and the recent trade that sent small forward Justin Holiday to Memphis. That deal opened up more playing time for rookie Chandler Hutchinson, who started in Sunday's 117-100 loss to Brooklyn, collecting eight points and four rebounds in 22 minutes.

Portis, meanwhile, came off the bench for 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting in 19 minutes. Portis had missed the previous seven games with an ankle injury.

"I feel good," Portis said. "I was trying to get my timing back. I got a little tired, but that just comes with playing games and finding a rhythm."

LaVine wants the Bulls to muscle up to opponents.

"We just need to be more physical," said LaVine, who led the Bulls with 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting against the Nets.

"When teams see us, they can take advantage of us at times, and that's not a good trait to have as a team. We need to be tougher. If that's sending a message by committing a foul early on in a game, or setting the tone by not just playing your way into a game, we have to do a better job with that."

The Blazers, meanwhile, have won nine of their past 13 games and know they have a chance to continue the roll after a 111-101 home win over New York on Monday. After facing Chicago, Portland (24-17) plays host to Charlotte on Friday.

Portland is 16-7 at home.

"They're all trap games," reserve center Meyers Leonard said. "They're all games we should win. We could very easily at the end of this week be 26-17. That's the goal. We have to execute, believe in what we're doing and go out there and get wins."

Jusuf Nurkic led the way against the Knicks with 20 points and eight rebounds in only 19 minutes, making 7 of 9 shots from the field. Over his last eight games, the 7-foot Bosnian has averaged 21.8 points and 11.8 rebounds and shot 60.7 percent from the field.

"He's been on a roll," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "He's finishing around the paint. He and (Lillard) have a good connection with the pick-and-roll. When (opponents) double-team or blitz, 'Dame' does a really good job of finding him.

"He has slowed the game down to where he is making good reads. He's finishing in the paint, not turning the ball over as much. That's not to mention what he's been giving us at the defensive end."

With small forward Moe Harkless struggling with a knee injury, Jake Layman stepped into the void by collecting 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in 21 minutes for his first career double-double against New York.

"Jake played well," Stotts said. "You can count on his energy. He makes energetic plays. He makes an impression out there with his style of play. He gave us a good boost."

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
26.2 Pts. Per Game 26.2
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
46.1 Field Goal % 44.6
46.1 Three Point % 44.6
87.0 Free Throw % 89.5
away team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
23.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.4 APG
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Bulls 10-30 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 24-17 -----
POR -9.5, O/U 207
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
POR -9.5, O/U 207
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 10-30 100.4 PPG 41.6 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 24-17 111.2 PPG 48.5 RPG 21.6 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine PG 23.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.4 APG 46.1 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.0 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bulls
Roster
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
J. Parker
K. Dunn
B. Portis
W. Carter Jr.
A. Blakeney
R. Arcidiacono
R. Lopez
S. Harrison
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
W. Selden Jr.
T. Ulis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. LaVine 34 34.5 23.6 4.4 4.4 0.9 0.5 3.6 46.1 35.3 87.0 0.4 4.0
L. Markkanen 17 31.2 17.4 7.4 1.1 1.1 0.7 1.9 43.8 40.4 80.0 1.1 6.3
J. Parker 30 29.6 14.9 6.8 2.2 0.6 0.3 2.6 45.1 29.0 72.4 1.2 5.6
K. Dunn 14 30.9 13.9 4.8 6.9 1.3 0.2 2.5 48.8 31.8 77.8 0.1 4.7
B. Portis 10 23.9 12.4 7.7 1.1 0.4 0.7 1.4 42.6 32.1 65.4 1.6 6.1
W. Carter Jr. 40 25.2 10.4 6.9 1.8 0.6 1.4 1.5 48.7 17.2 78.6 2.0 5.0
A. Blakeney 32 15.8 8.5 1.9 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.7 41.8 44.6 66.7 0.2 1.8
R. Arcidiacono 39 27.2 6.4 2.6 3.6 1.1 0.0 0.9 43.9 39.1 83.3 0.3 2.3
R. Lopez 33 16.7 5.7 2.5 1.0 0.1 0.9 1.5 50.9 23.1 70.0 1.1 1.4
S. Harrison 31 17.9 5.7 2.9 1.6 1.3 0.3 0.7 39.8 23.8 59.3 0.5 2.5
C. Felicio 25 10.6 3.1 3.1 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.5 57.1 0.0 73.7 0.9 2.2
R. Alkins 2 2.0 1.5 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 25.0 100.0 0.0 1.5 0.0
W. Selden Jr. 1 3.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
T. Ulis 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 40 242.5 100.4 41.6 21.6 7.93 4.55 14.6 44.5 34.6 77.3 7.7 33.9
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
E. Turner
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
M. Harkless
S. Curry
M. Leonard
J. Layman
G. Trent Jr.
W. Baldwin
C. Swanigan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 41 35.4 26.2 4.6 6.0 1.0 0.5 2.8 44.6 38.6 89.5 0.8 3.9
C. McCollum 40 34.4 20.8 3.7 2.6 0.8 0.4 1.6 45.4 32.9 82.4 0.9 2.8
J. Nurkic 41 27.1 15.3 10.5 2.9 1.1 1.3 2.3 50.8 13.0 73.9 3.5 7.0
A. Aminu 41 30.2 9.4 8.2 1.0 0.9 0.4 0.8 42.7 35.6 82.9 1.5 6.6
E. Turner 40 24.7 7.8 4.8 3.9 0.6 0.3 2.0 46.7 14.3 69.5 0.6 4.1
Z. Collins 41 18.7 7.0 4.2 0.9 0.3 0.8 1.1 48.4 29.9 79.1 1.3 2.9
N. Stauskas 38 15.9 6.2 1.8 1.4 0.3 0.1 1.0 41.4 34.2 90.9 0.3 1.6
M. Harkless 26 21.6 5.9 4.1 0.7 0.9 1.0 0.6 44.6 32.0 65.0 1.0 3.2
S. Curry 35 17.3 5.7 1.3 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.7 41.9 48.5 100.0 0.3 1.0
M. Leonard 38 14.2 5.6 4.2 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 49.4 41.7 85.3 0.9 3.2
J. Layman 30 14.6 5.5 2.5 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.6 50.8 35.5 66.7 0.7 1.8
G. Trent Jr. 3 6.7 3.3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 30.8 40.0 0.0 0.0 1.3
W. Baldwin 13 5.5 2.0 0.7 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.8 30.8 28.6 72.7 0.1 0.6
C. Swanigan 16 8.4 1.9 3.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.9 31.6 25.0 85.7 0.8 2.3
Total 41 242.4 111.2 48.5 21.6 6.61 4.80 14.2 45.5 35.4 80.9 11.4 37.1
NBA Scores