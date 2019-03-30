DAL
OKC

Thunder to face Mavericks as playoffs await

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 30, 2019

The Oklahoma City Thunder learned Saturday night they're once again headed to the playoffs. On Sunday, the Thunder will begin focusing on developing the consistency needed to ensure their postseason run isn't a short one.

The Thunder will continue their longest homestand of the season and look to start a much-needed winning streak, when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games. The Thunder last played on Friday, when they fell to the visiting Denver Nuggets 115-105. The Mavericks haven't played since Thursday, when they dropped a 105-99 decision to the host Miami Heat.

The loss to the Nuggets cost the Thunder (44-32) a chance to clinch a postseason berth on the floor, but their ticket to the playoffs was punched Saturday when the Sacramento Kings fell 119-108 to the Houston Rockets. The loss ensures the Kings (37-39) cannot catch either the Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs, who are tied for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference.

This marks the fourth straight playoff berth for the Thunder, who have reached the postseason nine times in the last 10 seasons. They missed by the slimmest of margins in 2014-15, finishing with the same 45-37 record as the New Orleans Pelicans but losing the tiebreaker because the Pelicans won the season series 3-1.

However, the Thunder haven't gotten out of the first round since the seismic 2015-16 season, when they squandered a three games-to-one lead against the Golden State Warriors and fell in seven games in the Western Conference finals. Weeks later, Kevin Durant bolted from the Thunder to Golden State, which has won the last two NBA titles.

The Thunder aren't heading into the home stretch with much momentum. Oklahoma City has lost six of eight and is 7-13 since a four-game winning streak ended Feb. 11.

"We're not discouraged," forward Abdel Nader told reporters Saturday. "We're playing well, we've just got to put it all together."

The Mavericks (29-46) are in the midst of an even bigger funk. Dallas has locked up a third straight trip to the lottery by going 3-17 since Feb. 11 to fall into 14th place in the Western Conference.

Unless the Mavericks win at least four of their remaining seven games, they will finish with the franchise's second-worst mark this century -- better only than last year's team, which went 24-58.

The Mavericks have found reasons for optimism over their last three games. After stunning the Warriors 126-91 on March 23, Dallas led into the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and the Miami Heat on Thursday.

"We played a great first half," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said of the Mavericks, who led the Heat 59-49 at the half but were outscored 30-17 in the fourth quarter. "The second half we didn't hit as many shots, but we had chances."

The game may be the final clash between the Thunder and longtime rival Dirk Nowitzki, who has played his entire 20-year career with the Mavericks and could retire after the season. Assuming Nowitzki plays Sunday, it will mark the 72nd time he has faced the Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics franchise, which is tied with the Houston Rockets for his third-most frequent opponent. He has played against the Spurs 77 times and against the Memphis/Vancouver Grizzlies 74 times.

Rookie guard Luka Doncic, who looks primed to take over as the Mavericks' franchise player, will sit out Sunday due to a right thigh contusion suffered against the Heat.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
23.0 Pts. Per Game 23.0
10.4 Ast. Per Game 10.4
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
42.5 Field Goal % 42.6
42.5 Three Point % 42.6
70.9 Free Throw % 65.4
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
21.1 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.9 APG
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
23.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 10.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 29-46 -----
home team logo Thunder 44-32 -----
OKC -12, O/U 221.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
OKC -12, O/U 221.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 29-46 108.5 PPG 44.8 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Thunder 44-32 114.1 PPG 47.8 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SF 21.1 PPG 7.6 RPG 5.9 APG 42.5 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 23.0 PPG 11.0 RPG 10.4 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
J. Barea
D. Powell
J. Brunson
T. Burke
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
D. Nowitzki
D. Harris
R. Broekhoff
S. Mejri
C. Lee
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Macon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 70 32.2 21.1 7.6 5.9 1.1 0.3 3.4 42.5 32.7 70.9 1.1 6.5
T. Hardaway Jr. 19 29.4 15.5 3.2 1.9 0.6 0.1 1.3 40.4 32.1 76.7 0.4 2.8
J. Barea 38 19.8 10.9 2.5 5.6 0.6 0.0 1.9 41.8 29.7 70.5 0.3 2.2
D. Powell 71 21.1 10.3 5.1 1.4 0.6 0.6 0.8 59.7 31.6 76.8 1.7 3.4
J. Brunson 67 21.3 9.0 2.3 2.9 0.5 0.1 1.2 47.2 36.2 73.0 0.4 1.9
T. Burke 18 15.4 7.8 1.3 2.0 0.6 0.1 0.9 44.0 34.1 86.2 0.5 0.8
D. Finney-Smith 75 24.7 7.3 4.7 1.1 0.9 0.5 0.9 43.4 32.0 70.4 1.7 3.0
M. Kleber 66 21.0 7.0 4.5 1.0 0.5 1.1 0.8 46.0 35.4 80.0 1.3 3.3
D. Nowitzki 44 14.3 6.5 2.4 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.3 36.7 32.1 76.2 0.1 2.3
D. Harris 62 15.1 6.0 1.5 1.7 0.6 0.2 0.8 38.3 30.8 76.0 0.2 1.4
R. Broekhoff 36 9.6 3.8 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 47.0 42.3 88.9 0.1 1.1
S. Mejri 30 9.4 2.5 2.9 0.7 0.3 0.5 0.4 47.7 30.8 76.9 0.9 2.0
C. Lee 16 9.4 2.1 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.3 33.3 22.2 80.0 0.1 0.6
K. Antetokounmpo 2 5.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.5
D. Macon 5 2.6 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 75 241.0 108.5 44.8 23.1 6.72 4.29 13.9 44.7 34.2 74.3 10.0 34.8
Thunder
Roster
P. George
R. Westbrook
D. Schroder
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
M. Morris
A. Abrines
N. Noel
R. Felton
A. Nader
H. Diallo
P. Patterson
D. Burton
T. Davis
D. Grantham
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 72 36.8 28.2 8.2 4.1 2.1 0.4 2.7 44.0 38.7 83.5 1.3 6.8
R. Westbrook 67 35.9 23.0 11.0 10.4 2.0 0.5 4.5 42.6 28.6 65.4 1.5 9.5
D. Schroder 73 29.0 15.4 3.5 4.2 0.8 0.1 2.2 41.3 33.8 81.0 0.5 3.1
S. Adams 74 33.7 14.1 9.5 1.6 1.6 0.9 1.7 59.9 0.0 51.5 4.8 4.7
J. Grant 74 32.4 13.3 5.2 1.0 0.8 1.3 0.8 49.8 39.2 71.2 1.2 4.0
T. Ferguson 68 26.1 6.7 1.8 0.9 0.6 0.2 0.6 41.9 36.1 71.4 0.4 1.4
M. Morris 18 15.9 5.8 3.3 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.3 36.4 33.3 71.4 0.5 2.8
A. Abrines 31 19.0 5.3 1.5 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.5 35.7 32.3 92.3 0.2 1.4
N. Noel 71 13.8 5.0 4.4 0.6 0.9 1.2 0.6 58.2 0.0 66.2 1.7 2.7
R. Felton 27 11.1 4.2 1.0 1.5 0.3 0.2 0.5 40.5 26.7 92.3 0.1 0.8
A. Nader 57 11.7 4.0 1.9 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 42.9 34.1 77.1 0.2 1.7
H. Diallo 49 10.7 3.9 2.0 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.5 45.5 16.7 61.0 0.8 1.2
P. Patterson 61 14.0 3.8 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.3 37.6 33.8 63.3 0.7 1.7
D. Burton 29 8.2 2.8 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3 40.7 29.6 70.0 0.1 0.8
T. Davis 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
D. Grantham 3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 76 242.3 114.1 47.8 23.0 9.43 5.25 13.8 45.3 34.7 71.2 12.3 35.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores