PHI
DAL

Doncic's status uncertain as Mavericks host Sixers

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 31, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers are focused on how best to enter the postseason, which is why All-Star center Joel Embiid isn't playing on a three-game road trip that continues Monday night at Dallas.

The Sixers are essentially locked into the third spot in the Eastern Conference with six games to go, including Wednesday's game at Atlanta to end their trip.

On the first game of the trip, rookie Jonah Bolden stepped into the starting lineup for a resting Embiid and took advantage of the opportunity with 19 points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes as the Sixers won 118-109 at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Bolden figures to have another chance to impress in the next two games, giving coach Brett Brown a decision to make about who should back up Embiid in the postseason.

"When it comes down to playoff time, the rotation does shorten up," Bolden said on NBA.com. "The opportunity is now, whether the opportunity is now or in the playoffs, just making the most of it whenever it comes."

Before the game against Minnesota, Bolden had played a total of 20 minutes across the previous nine contests.

The 76ers acquired 7-foot-3 Boban Marjanovic from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the trade that brought Tobias Harris to Philadelphia. Marjanovic is averaging 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 13.5 minutes in 16 games with the Sixers.

Bolden plays a different style than Marjanovic, with more athleticism and the ability to stretch the court; he hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range against Minnesota.

"Defensively, he's long," Sixers guard Ben Simmons said on NBA.com. "Offensively, he can shoot the ball. He knows how to play. He makes the right moves. He has a high IQ."

Dallas is coming off Sunday afternoon's 106-103 victory at Oklahoma City in which star rookie Luka Doncic sat because a right thigh contusion. Future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, perhaps nearing the end of his career, grabbed 13 rebounds -- his most since having 13 on March 5, 2017, also against the Thunder.

"Our guys were fired up to play," said coach Rick Carlisle.

Trey Burke came off the bench to score 25 points with eight assists in 30 minutes. That was Burke's best scoring performance with Dallas, which acquired him before the trade deadline as part of the big deal with the New York Knicks.

"He has a great knack for when he gets into a game, he can heat it up quickly," Carlisle said. "That's an art. That's a skill. He's a unique player."

Doncic did not travel with the team to Oklahoma City, staying at home to rehab. His status for Monday night was unknown.

"We're going to be very prudent with this and make sure that he's a hundred percent before even thinking about him getting back out there," Carlisle told reporters Saturday.

Doncic, the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 21.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists, having played in 70 of 76 games. He and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young are the leading candidates for NBA Rookie of the Year.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
J. Embiid 21
27.5 PPG, 13.7 RPG, 3.5 APG
home team logo
L. Doncic 77
21.1 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.9 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers -----
home team logo Mavericks -----
DAL 6.5, O/U 221.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
DAL 6.5, O/U 221.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 49-27 115.3 PPG 47.6 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Mavericks 30-46 108.4 PPG 44.9 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid 27.5 PPG 13.7 RPG 3.5 APG 48.5 FG%
L. Doncic 21.1 PPG 7.6 RPG 5.9 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
J. Butler
J. Redick
B. Simmons
B. Marjanovic
M. Scott
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
J. Ennis III
S. Milton
J. Bolden
J. Simmons
A. Johnson
D. Jackson
Z. Smith
J. Patton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 62 33.7 27.5 13.7 3.5 0.7 1.9 3.6 48.5 30.3 81.0 2.5 11.2
T. Harris 20 35.9 19.0 8.0 2.8 0.5 0.6 1.6 49.1 35.9 84.6 1.1 6.9
J. Butler 51 33.4 18.8 5.2 4.1 1.8 0.6 1.5 46.9 33.6 87.9 1.8 3.3
J. Redick 72 31.4 17.6 2.4 2.8 0.4 0.2 1.3 43.3 39.1 89.8 0.3 2.1
B. Simmons 74 34.5 17.1 8.9 7.8 1.4 0.7 3.5 56.9 0.0 60.4 2.2 6.8
B. Marjanovic 14 13.6 7.4 5.3 1.2 0.1 0.6 1.1 60.9 50.0 72.0 1.6 3.6
M. Scott 20 23.5 7.4 3.6 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.8 37.1 39.1 61.5 0.8 2.8
T. McConnell 70 19.4 6.2 2.3 3.5 1.1 0.2 1.2 51.6 31.7 80.0 0.4 1.9
F. Korkmaz 46 14.2 5.8 2.3 1.1 0.6 0.0 0.5 40.2 33.1 83.3 0.3 1.9
J. Ennis III 15 15.4 5.5 3.3 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.5 44.1 30.0 82.4 1.1 2.1
S. Milton 15 11.0 4.7 1.5 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.3 49.1 37.9 80.0 0.5 1.0
J. Bolden 39 13.5 4.5 3.5 0.8 0.4 0.9 0.8 51.5 37.2 47.6 0.9 2.6
J. Simmons 12 13.3 4.1 1.4 1.4 0.7 0.0 0.7 40.0 33.3 61.9 0.3 1.2
A. Johnson 47 10.1 3.8 2.7 1.2 0.3 0.2 1.0 50.4 30.6 75.0 0.8 1.9
D. Jackson 6 6.5 3.7 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.2 53.3 33.3 100.0 0.3 0.2
Z. Smith 1 6.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
J. Patton 3 7.0 1.7 2.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 28.6 0.0 50.0 0.7 1.3
Total 76 241.6 115.3 47.6 26.9 7.53 5.21 14.7 47.1 36.1 77.8 10.8 36.8
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
J. Barea
D. Powell
J. Brunson
T. Burke
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
D. Nowitzki
D. Harris
R. Broekhoff
S. Mejri
C. Lee
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Macon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 70 32.2 21.1 7.6 5.9 1.1 0.3 3.4 42.5 32.7 70.9 1.1 6.5
T. Hardaway Jr. 19 29.4 15.5 3.2 1.9 0.6 0.1 1.3 40.4 32.1 76.7 0.4 2.8
J. Barea 38 19.8 10.9 2.5 5.6 0.6 0.0 1.9 41.8 29.7 70.5 0.3 2.2
D. Powell 72 21.2 10.3 5.2 1.4 0.6 0.6 0.9 58.7 30.8 77.0 1.7 3.5
J. Brunson 68 21.4 9.2 2.3 2.9 0.5 0.1 1.2 47.2 35.9 72.7 0.4 1.9
T. Burke 18 15.4 7.8 1.3 2.0 0.6 0.1 0.9 44.0 34.1 86.2 0.5 0.8
D. Finney-Smith 76 24.6 7.3 4.7 1.1 0.9 0.5 0.9 43.5 32.0 70.4 1.7 3.1
M. Kleber 67 21.0 6.9 4.5 1.0 0.5 1.1 0.8 45.6 35.1 80.0 1.3 3.3
D. Nowitzki 45 14.6 6.5 2.6 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.3 36.1 31.7 75.6 0.1 2.6
D. Harris 63 15.2 6.2 1.5 1.7 0.6 0.2 0.8 38.7 31.7 75.6 0.2 1.4
R. Broekhoff 37 9.9 3.8 1.3 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 47.1 42.5 90.9 0.1 1.2
S. Mejri 31 9.4 2.6 2.9 0.7 0.3 0.5 0.5 48.5 35.7 76.9 0.9 2.1
C. Lee 16 9.4 2.1 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.3 33.3 22.2 80.0 0.1 0.6
K. Antetokounmpo 2 5.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.5
D. Macon 5 2.6 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 76 241.0 108.4 44.9 23.0 6.67 4.26 13.9 44.7 34.2 74.2 10.0 34.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores