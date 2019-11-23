The Toronto Raptors will try to continue their dominance over the Atlanta Hawks when they visit on Saturday night.

The Raptors have won seven in a row against the Hawks, including the last four meetings in Atlanta. Toronto swept the last season's series (3-0) for the second straight season and the third time in franchise history. Saturday's game will be the first of four between the teams this season.

Toronto has won two straight games and is coming off a 113-97 victory over Orlando. In that game the Raptors held the Magic to 38.5 percent shooting from the floor. It was the sixth time Toronto has held the opposition below 40 percent.

Atlanta has lost a season-high five straight after dropping a 128-103 decision at Detroit on Friday. The Hawks have lost eight of their last nine games.

Toronto's Pascal Siakam continues to play at a high level. He has scored 30-plus points in five of the team's first 14 games, equaling his total during the regular season a year ago. He posted his sixth double-double of the season against the Magic. He averages 25.1 points.

Siakam has been trouble for the Hawks. He averaged 22.7 points and 9.3 rebounds against Atlanta in 2018-19.

Toronto's Serge Ibaka (right ankle sprain) is likely a game-time decision. Ibaka, who was averaging 14 points off the bench, has missed six games. In his absence, the second unit has gotten a boost from Terence Davis, who has led the reserves in scoring for the second straight game and had a career-high 19 points and eight rebounds against the Magic. Davis is averaging 11.7 points over the last six games.

"I think we might be seeing a little more than we were expecting to see," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. "It's two games in a row that the guy's checked in, just started nailing 3s, just right off the bench, and gave our offense a boost. ... I'm not sure I expected him to do that."

The Hawks continue to struggle without power forward John Collins, who has served 10 games of his 25-game suspension for violation of the NBA drug policy. Atlanta has won only two of those games.

Atlanta was further hampered by the loss of rookie guard Cam Reddish. He hurt his right wrist after falling in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee and did not play against the Pistons.

Leading scorer Trae Young was held to nine points against Detroit. It was only the third time he's failed to score in double figures, one of those coming the night he hurt his ankle and was limited to 11 minutes.

But first-round pick De'Andre Hunter followed his career-high 27-point night against Milwaukee with 18 against Detroit and has scored in double figures in seven straight games.

"Learning how to compete -- that's kind of it," said Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce, who spent extra time speaking with his team after the Detroit loss. "Learning how to compete, learning how to communicate, what it takes to win in the NBA, what it takes to be a pro."

Saturday's game will be the fourth back-to-back for the Hawks. They have one split and twice been swept twice in back-to-back scenarios this season.

Field Level Media

