MEM
OKC

Grizzlies, Thunder meet again with different faces

  • FLM
  • Dec 17, 2019

Not long ago, one of the more interesting rivalries in the NBA involved the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.

From 2011-14, the teams squared off in the playoffs three times, with Oklahoma City winning two of three. Even after that, the teams have played plenty of tight regular-season games.

But there's no more Mike Conley, Marc Gasol or Zach Randolph on the Grizzlies. Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Serge Ibaka are long gone from the Thunder.

Wednesday night, the teams meet in Oklahoma City with reworked lineups that are still trying to figure out how to win.

It's been a bit rougher for the Grizzlies overall but lately, Memphis appears to be turning a corner.

The Grizzlies come into the game having won four of five, with their only loss coming to the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks.

Monday's win over the Miami Heat was especially encouraging.

The Grizzlies had lost all nine games when guard Dillon Brooks scored fewer than 10 points. They were 7-0 when he topped the 20-point mark.

But against the Heat, Brooks had just nine points while Memphis' other players came through in a 118-111 win.

"We're figuring it out," Brooks said. "We're figuring out each other's tendencies. Everybody knows what each other wants. Then we make it happen.

"We have guys like Ja (Morant) and Jaren (Jackson Jr.) that are growing into their roles and flourishing in their roles. Those guys are hard to cover and they're going to be great NBA players."

Morant, the rookie point guard, has been a big part of the Grizzlies' recent success.

Over his last four games -- Morant missed the loss to Milwaukee -- he has averaged 19.3 points and 7.0 assists.

Oklahoma City is coming off the biggest home comeback in team history. The Thunder trailed the Bulls by 26 before coming back to win 109-106 on Monday night.

While Memphis is learning to win when Brooks doesn't score in bunches, Oklahoma City's adjustment is figuring out how to be successful against different defensive looks.

Chicago frustrated the Thunder early, forcing turnovers in bunches and helping the Bulls build the huge lead.

But then Oklahoma City adjusted, running the offense through interior players like Steven Adams. That helped produce five fourth-quarter 3-pointers by Chris Paul as the Thunder finished off the comeback.

"We just had to figure it out," Paul said. "That was the first team that defended us like that on the ball screen."

The Thunder have won four of their last six games. The win over Chicago opened a five-game homestand. That stretch includes two games against the Grizzlies. The teams also meet on Dec. 26 in Oklahoma City.

It's been awhile since Memphis has won in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have won eight consecutive home games in the series, with the Grizzlies' last win coming in November 2012.

After the second meeting in Oklahoma City, the teams won't meet again until March 17 in Memphis.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Morant
12 PG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
47.1 Field Goal % 43.3
47.1 Three Point % 43.3
80.0 Free Throw % 78.6
away team logo
J. Morant PG 12
18.8 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.5 APG
home team logo
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 2
18.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 10-17 -----
home team logo Thunder 12-14 -----
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 10-17 110.2 PPG 45.1 RPG 26.6 APG
home team logo Thunder 12-14 107.6 PPG 42.7 RPG 21.6 APG
Key Players
J. Morant PG 18.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 6.5 APG 47.1 FG%
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 18.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.0 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
J. Morant
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Brooks
J. Valanciunas
B. Clarke
J. Crowder
G. Allen
D. Melton
S. Hill
K. Anderson
T. Jones
M. Guduric
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Morant 21 29.1 18.8 3.1 6.5 1.3 0.3 3.3 47.1 43.1 80.0 0.8 2.3
J. Jackson Jr. 26 27.5 17.5 4.8 1.5 0.6 1.2 2.0 47.0 40.4 77.2 1.0 3.8
D. Brooks 27 27.5 14.3 3.3 2.0 1.1 0.4 1.4 40.9 35.9 82.2 1.0 2.3
J. Valanciunas 25 24.8 13.6 9.7 1.8 0.4 0.9 2.2 57.0 40.0 72.4 2.6 7.2
B. Clarke 21 21.6 12.7 6.0 1.1 0.4 0.9 1.0 64.6 50.0 80.0 1.3 4.7
J. Crowder 26 31.2 10.8 6.2 2.8 1.0 0.4 1.5 37.6 31.4 74.6 0.8 5.4
G. Allen 13 18.9 8.2 2.9 1.5 0.4 0.1 1.1 41.3 34.9 88.2 0.2 2.8
D. Melton 16 16.3 6.4 3.6 3.1 1.2 0.3 1.6 41.0 31.8 84.8 0.9 2.7
S. Hill 25 19.8 6.4 3.2 2.0 1.0 0.1 0.9 42.0 40.0 61.1 0.6 2.6
K. Anderson 21 20.0 6.0 4.5 2.4 0.8 0.6 1.0 48.1 23.5 59.4 1.0 3.4
T. Jones 27 20.2 6.0 1.5 4.9 0.9 0.1 1.2 40.1 24.4 73.1 0.0 1.5
M. Guduric 26 14.7 4.9 2.0 1.4 0.3 0.2 1.1 37.3 28.1 88.2 0.5 1.6
B. Caboclo 17 10.5 3.6 2.4 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.4 43.1 17.4 66.7 0.9 1.4
Y. Watanabe 4 4.5 1.8 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
Total 27 240.9 110.2 45.1 26.6 8.22 5.26 15.7 45.8 35.3 77.1 9.9 35.2
Thunder
Roster
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
D. Schroder
C. Paul
S. Adams
H. Diallo
N. Noel
A. Nader
T. Ferguson
D. Bazley
M. Muscala
D. Burton
L. Dort
J. Patton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 26 35.0 18.0 5.0 3.0 1.0 0.4 2.3 43.3 34.7 78.6 0.6 4.4
D. Gallinari 25 30.5 17.8 5.8 2.2 0.8 0.1 1.5 42.5 38.9 91.5 0.6 5.2
D. Schroder 26 29.6 17.0 3.7 3.5 0.7 0.4 2.8 46.5 34.6 81.8 0.3 3.4
C. Paul 26 31.4 16.2 4.5 6.3 1.7 0.2 1.9 46.6 38.1 89.5 0.3 4.2
S. Adams 23 27.3 11.1 9.6 2.7 0.4 1.3 1.5 60.4 0.0 51.5 3.3 6.3
H. Diallo 12 21.3 8.8 3.8 0.8 1.5 0.3 1.2 50.0 15.4 61.1 1.2 2.7
N. Noel 25 18.6 7.6 4.9 1.4 1.0 1.5 1.0 64.9 0.0 80.8 1.3 3.6
A. Nader 19 17.7 7.5 1.9 0.6 0.4 0.4 1.0 49.5 44.0 85.2 0.3 1.6
T. Ferguson 20 26.3 6.0 1.9 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.8 43.4 37.5 77.8 0.6 1.3
D. Bazley 26 16.5 3.7 3.5 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.9 36.6 32.6 65.0 0.3 3.2
M. Muscala 16 11.1 3.6 2.3 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.4 31.1 26.1 87.5 0.4 1.9
D. Burton 12 8.4 2.8 1.8 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 39.4 29.4 75.0 0.3 1.5
L. Dort 5 16.2 2.6 1.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 31.3 0.0 60.0 0.0 1.4
J. Patton 2 4.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 26 241.9 107.6 42.7 21.6 7.42 4.96 14.0 46.5 35.3 79.8 7.8 34.8
