BOS
MIL

Bucks ready for rematch against Celtics

  • FLM
  • Jan 16, 2020

Alone by a comfortable margin atop the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks now await the Thursday night arrival of what figures to be a determined Boston Celtics team.

The Celtics are considered one of a dwindling number of candidates with what appears to be the ability to upend the Bucks' march to the NBA Finals, but they arrived in Milwaukee after an unexpected 116-103 defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

At 7 1/2 games behind the Bucks, the Celtics fell to third place in the Eastern Conference with only the Miami Heat between them and first-place Milwaukee.

The Bucks (36-6) already have moved past the halfway point, while the Celtics (27-12) will get there this weekend.

Unlike what happened to the Celtics on Wednesday, rare is a Bucks slip-up these days as they are 34-4 since their wobble to begin the season when they lost a pair of early games to conference contenders.

One of those early defeats came on Oct. 30 when they fell 116-105 at Boston in a game when the Bucks led by 19 in the first half. It was the only meeting between the teams so far this season.

The Celtics' Kemba Walker had 21 of his 32 points in the second half, when the Celtics shot 54 percent from the field. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 22 points in that game, while adding 14 rebounds.

In full roar now, Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.0 points per game while grabbing 12.7 rebounds. He even leads the Bucks with 5.5 assists per game, while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

It figures to be a different Bucks team facing the Celtics this time around, especially with the game at Milwaukee, but Antetokounmpo won't admit to any additional motivation while facing Boston.

"We just have to come out there and do our job," the reigning MVP said. "You know, our job is to win and hopefully we can play good basketball, play together, play hard, have an edge and be able to, you know, get a win."

Milwaukee will definitely be the more rested team with the Celtics coming to Milwaukee on the second half of a back-to-back.

The Bucks earned a 128-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday with the comfortable margin of victory allowing them to limit the minutes of their starters. Wesley Matthews was the only starter to play more than 22 minutes.

Celtics second-leading scorer Jayson Tatum did not play against the Pistons, missing his first game of the season because of a sore right knee. The Pistons exposed that absence as Sekou Doumbouya scored a season-high 24 points and Markieff Morris equaled his season high with 23. Derek Rose had 22 for Detroit.

Gordon Hayward scored 25 for the Celtics and Jaylen Brown added 24 as Boston shot 49.4 percent from the field. But the Pistons shot 60.3 percent, winning with ease despite nearly missing half of their free throws.

Tatum will travel with the Celtics to Milwaukee and is expected to play against the Bucks on Thursday. After the game, Brown had his hand wrapped after he sprained his thumb.

"I don't think it's too bad," Brown said, according to NBC Sports Boston. "I told (the training staff), just see how it feels in the morning and we'll go from there."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Walker
8 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
30.0 Pts. Per Game 30.0
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
12.7 Reb. Per Game 12.7
43.6 Field Goal % 55.4
43.6 Three Point % 55.4
86.3 Free Throw % 62.1
away team logo
K. Walker PG 8
21.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.0 APG
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
30.0 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 5.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Celtics 27-12 -----
home team logo Bucks 36-6 -----
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 27-12 111.2 PPG 45.9 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Bucks 36-6 119.4 PPG 51.8 RPG 25.9 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 21.6 PPG 3.8 RPG 5.0 APG 43.6 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30.0 PPG 12.7 RPG 5.5 APG 55.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Celtics
Roster
K. Walker
J. Tatum
J. Brown
G. Hayward
M. Smart
E. Kanter
D. Theis
B. Wanamaker
T. Waters
T. Fall
R. Williams
G. Williams
C. Edwards
J. Green
S. Ojeleye
R. Langford
V. Poirier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 35 31.7 21.6 3.8 5.0 0.9 0.6 2.3 43.6 38.9 86.3 0.7 3.1
J. Tatum 38 34.0 21.3 6.9 2.8 1.4 0.8 2.2 42.9 36.1 85.5 1.0 5.8
J. Brown 35 33.4 20.0 6.9 2.3 1.1 0.3 2.3 49.2 39.5 75.6 1.1 5.7
G. Hayward 23 31.6 16.4 6.0 4.0 0.7 0.4 1.6 53.1 37.5 84.6 1.0 5.0
M. Smart 30 31.2 11.3 3.2 4.7 1.5 0.4 1.3 36.9 33.0 81.0 0.8 2.4
E. Kanter 32 18.4 9.2 8.4 1.1 0.5 0.8 1.1 58.5 20.0 68.4 3.0 5.4
D. Theis 35 21.8 7.5 6.0 1.5 0.6 1.4 0.8 51.7 27.9 70.0 1.9 4.1
B. Wanamaker 38 18.9 6.6 2.1 2.8 0.7 0.3 1.2 43.0 36.0 91.0 0.3 1.8
T. Waters 5 7.8 4.4 0.6 1.0 0.6 0.4 1.0 40.0 18.2 100.0 0.0 0.6
T. Fall 4 5.3 4.3 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.8 72.7 0.0 33.3 0.0 2.5
R. Williams 19 14.2 3.9 4.6 1.1 0.9 1.1 0.8 67.3 0.0 57.1 1.2 3.4
G. Williams 37 15.3 3.3 2.4 1.1 0.4 0.5 0.8 38.1 18.8 71.1 0.8 1.5
C. Edwards 27 9.9 3.2 1.4 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.5 30.5 30.5 84.6 0.2 1.3
J. Green 31 7.6 2.9 1.5 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 56.1 31.3 80.0 0.3 1.2
S. Ojeleye 37 14.2 2.5 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.2 38.6 36.5 78.6 0.4 1.4
R. Langford 11 9.6 2.3 1.0 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 40.0 22.2 87.5 0.5 0.5
V. Poirier 11 4.6 1.5 1.5 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.4 38.9 0.0 75.0 0.7 0.7
Total 39 240.6 111.2 45.9 23.2 8.21 5.74 13.2 45.8 35.4 80.4 10.8 35.1
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
G. Hill
D. DiVincenzo
E. Ilyasova
W. Matthews
K. Korver
R. Lopez
S. Brown
P. Connaughton
D. Bender
D. Wilson
T. Antetokounmpo
F. Mason
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 39 30.6 30.0 12.7 5.5 1.2 1.1 3.4 55.4 33.2 62.1 2.4 10.4
K. Middleton 35 28.3 19.3 5.7 3.8 0.9 0.2 2.0 48.8 40.4 89.7 0.8 4.9
E. Bledsoe 34 26.1 15.4 4.6 5.2 0.9 0.6 2.2 48.3 36.0 82.9 0.8 3.9
B. Lopez 40 26.2 10.0 4.8 1.5 0.8 2.5 0.9 41.0 29.6 86.8 0.7 4.1
G. Hill 39 21.2 9.9 3.2 3.1 0.7 0.1 0.8 54.3 51.3 80.3 1.0 2.2
D. DiVincenzo 38 22.5 8.7 4.5 2.3 1.5 0.3 1.2 44.5 32.4 81.4 0.9 3.6
E. Ilyasova 38 16.8 8.1 5.3 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.6 50.0 37.0 81.7 1.2 4.1
W. Matthews 39 24.1 7.3 2.4 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.6 39.9 35.5 78.0 0.2 2.2
K. Korver 36 16.5 6.1 1.8 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.9 40.3 41.1 87.5 0.3 1.6
R. Lopez 41 14.5 5.7 2.8 0.7 0.1 0.7 0.9 51.9 27.0 51.3 1.0 1.8
S. Brown 30 15.7 5.4 4.0 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.9 38.4 34.2 76.7 0.7 3.3
P. Connaughton 39 18.4 5.1 4.3 1.8 0.3 0.6 0.8 44.0 28.6 72.0 0.8 3.5
D. Bender 4 12.5 3.8 2.3 1.3 0.0 0.8 0.3 54.5 40.0 100.0 0.0 2.3
D. Wilson 24 9.5 3.3 2.1 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.5 41.6 24.4 71.4 0.3 1.9
T. Antetokounmpo 13 4.2 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.4 55.0 0.0 50.0 0.5 0.1
F. Mason 4 4.5 1.3 0.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 14.3 25.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
Total 42 240.6 119.4 51.8 25.9 7.71 6.36 13.9 47.9 35.4 73.5 9.8 42.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores