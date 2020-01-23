WAS
CLE

Wizards bring road skid into game vs. slumping Cavs

  • FLM
  • Jan 23, 2020

Larry Nance Jr. wasn't putting much stock into the latest setback for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have lost five in a row and 10 of their past 12 games.

Nance and the Cavaliers aim to rebound from a listless second-half performance when the Washington Wizards visit Cleveland on Thursday.

The Cavaliers were outscored 30-14 in the third quarter on Monday and limped to a 106-86 setback to the New York Knicks, who had lost eight of their previous nine.

Despite the 20-point pasting by a club that is on par with the Cavaliers, Nance wasn't going to get too down on his team as it endures its growing pains.

"We feel like this is an outlier," the 27-year-old forward told Cleveland.com. "I'm not looking at our young talent, going like, 'Man, you guys shouldn't have let this happen.' This was a team thing, and if you live on a game-by-game basis here, you'll drive yourself crazy. So we're not trippin' over this game. Everybody has bad days, teams have bad days, and today was one of our bad days."

Tristan Thompson, who had a career-high 22 rebounds on Monday, shared Nance's mindset.

"I think people know what kind of team we can be, especially in the first half (with) how hard we played," the 28-year-old center said. "We've just got to string it together for 48 minutes, but I think we will have more energy and effort on Thursday against the Wizards. So no one has to be too worried."

Cleveland should worry about scoring just 36 points in a demoralizing second half on Monday, shooting 34 percent for the game (32 of 94) and mustering just 15 assists. The young backcourt particularly struggled as rookie Darius Garland and Collin Sexton combined to make 10 of 40 shots while veteran Kevin Love went 4 of 14 from the floor.

The Cavaliers fared significantly better in their first encounter with the Wizards, a 113-100 win at Washington on Nov. 8.

Thompson collected 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Love added 16 and 12, respectively, to highlight seven Cleveland players scoring in double digits.

The Wizards face the Cavaliers having lost five in a row on the road, including the opener of their current four-game trek, a 134-129 overtime setback against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Bradley Beal, who averages a team-best 27.2 points, erupted for 38 points on 16-of-24 shooting from the floor. He added nine rebounds and five assists.

Still, Beal felt as though he should have had more than four foul shots on the night.

"It's kind of sad the way we get disrespected, especially myself getting disrespected like I do, because I attack the basket," Beal said. "We can look at our last three drives, and I got fouled on all three of them. It is what it is."

Beal had 20 points and nine assists in the Wizards' first encounter with Cleveland.

Washington's Davis Bertans had 24 points on Wednesday, a much different effort than the 2-for-10 performance -- including 1-for-8 from 3-point range -- he turned in during the previous meeting with the Cavaliers.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
K. Love
0 PF
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
44.5 Field Goal % 45.1
44.5 Three Point % 45.1
83.9 Free Throw % 84.4
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
27.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.3 APG
home team logo
K. Love PF 0
17.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Wizards 14-29 -----
home team logo Cavaliers 12-32 -----
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 14-29 114.7 PPG 42.4 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 12-32 104.8 PPG 44.3 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 27.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.3 APG 44.5 FG%
K. Love PF 17.3 PPG 10.1 RPG 2.9 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
D. Bertans
R. Hachimura
J. McRae
T. Bryant
I. Thomas
M. Wagner
I. Smith
I. Mahinmi
A. Pasecniks
C. Miles
G. Mathews
G. Payton
I. Bonga
J. Williams
A. Schofield
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 36 35.5 27.5 4.6 6.3 1.0 0.3 3.3 44.5 31.1 83.9 1.0 3.6
D. Bertans 34 29.2 15.3 4.7 1.7 0.7 0.7 0.9 43.3 42.4 87.5 0.8 3.9
R. Hachimura 25 29.2 13.9 5.8 1.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 48.2 20.8 85.2 1.6 4.2
J. McRae 27 22.9 13.1 3.6 2.9 0.7 0.5 1.3 42.5 40.0 77.9 0.6 3.0
T. Bryant 23 25.8 12.4 7.5 2.3 0.4 0.9 1.4 55.7 31.6 74.1 2.0 5.5
I. Thomas 34 23.4 12.1 1.5 3.9 0.4 0.1 2.1 41.3 41.2 80.3 0.2 1.2
M. Wagner 21 20.4 11.6 6.0 1.3 0.7 0.6 2.0 58.1 39.3 83.7 1.6 4.4
I. Smith 43 26.3 11.0 3.0 4.6 0.8 0.4 1.4 46.0 36.9 63.0 0.4 2.6
I. Mahinmi 23 22.6 8.4 6.1 1.5 0.9 1.5 1.4 51.4 27.8 60.3 2.3 3.7
A. Pasecniks 16 20.6 8.0 5.6 1.0 0.5 0.4 1.3 52.6 0.0 60.9 2.2 3.4
C. Miles 10 16.1 6.4 1.2 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.4 32.2 31.4 75.0 0.4 0.8
G. Mathews 15 13.1 6.2 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.5 46.0 42.9 90.6 0.4 1.1
G. Payton 15 21.3 5.9 3.8 2.5 1.9 0.4 1.1 44.2 30.0 57.1 1.2 2.6
I. Bonga 38 17.4 4.4 3.3 1.1 0.7 0.3 0.7 53.8 35.7 75.0 1.0 2.3
J. Williams 8 16.0 4.1 5.1 0.8 0.1 0.6 0.4 62.5 0.0 60.0 1.6 3.5
A. Schofield 24 12.0 3.5 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.3 40.5 30.4 75.0 0.3 1.1
Total 43 241.2 114.7 42.4 25.6 7.81 4.23 13.6 46.1 36.3 77.5 10.4 32.0
Cavaliers
Roster
C. Sexton
K. Love
T. Thompson
D. Garland
C. Osman
K. Porter
L. Nance Jr.
D. Exum
B. Knight
J. Henson
A. Zizic
A. McKinnie
M. Dellavedova
D. Wade
M. Mooney
T. Cook
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Sexton 44 31.7 19.1 3.3 2.4 0.9 0.1 2.1 45.2 34.0 84.2 1.0 2.3
K. Love 37 31.3 17.3 10.1 2.9 0.6 0.4 2.7 45.1 36.7 84.4 0.9 9.3
T. Thompson 42 31.8 12.6 10.6 2.1 0.7 1.0 1.9 51.0 37.5 63.8 4.2 6.4
D. Garland 44 29.9 12.3 2.0 3.6 0.8 0.0 2.7 39.9 35.5 86.7 0.4 1.6
C. Osman 44 29.3 11.0 3.4 2.1 0.8 0.3 1.4 44.7 40.3 65.6 0.5 2.9
K. Porter 34 21.8 8.5 3.3 1.9 0.8 0.2 1.7 43.9 29.7 72.7 0.4 2.9
L. Nance Jr. 35 24.3 8.0 6.9 1.6 0.9 0.4 1.0 50.9 34.0 60.0 1.7 5.2
D. Exum 11 17.8 6.8 1.9 1.4 0.5 0.2 1.0 51.0 40.0 65.2 0.0 1.9
B. Knight 16 15.1 4.9 1.3 1.9 0.3 0.1 1.0 32.6 29.7 30.8 0.2 1.1
J. Henson 21 13.2 4.9 3.8 1.4 0.6 1.2 0.7 52.4 15.8 50.0 1.0 2.8
A. Zizic 16 9.9 4.3 3.4 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.3 57.1 0.0 86.7 0.9 2.6
A. McKinnie 29 13.1 3.7 2.7 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.6 41.3 22.0 70.6 0.8 1.9
M. Dellavedova 41 12.8 2.8 1.2 2.7 0.4 0.0 0.8 33.3 17.2 89.3 0.3 0.9
D. Wade 7 6.7 2.3 2.1 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.4 70.0 66.7 0.0 0.3 1.9
M. Mooney 1 3.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
T. Cook 9 3.4 1.9 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 75.0 0.0 83.3 0.4 0.4
Total 44 241.1 104.8 44.3 21.4 6.82 3.32 15.7 45.0 34.3 76.2 10.6 33.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores