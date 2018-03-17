CHA
Knicks end 9-game slide with win over Hornets

  • Mar 17, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Knicks stopped their slide with an impressive performance on both sides of the court.

Especially in the third quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, and the Knicks snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 124-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

New York had five players in double figures in its highest scoring game of the season. Frank Ntilikina had 15 points, Trey Burke scored 14 and Troy Williams finished with 13.

''I just hate to lose in general,'' Hardaway said. ''I was just trying to stay calm, stay poised if we were in a situation where we were down or it was close in the game.''

The Knicks outscored the Hornets 42-17 in the third. Charlotte was just 4 of 23 from the field in the period.

Dwayne Bacon led the Hornets with 15 points, and Dwight Howard finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hornets shot 36.7 percent (33 for 90) for the game.

''It seems like they were making lots of shots tonight. There are gonna be nights like that,'' Howard said. ''I didn't think it was going to be that bad, but it was a tough one for us. We are playing pretty good as of late, but tonight we just laid an egg.''

Kemba Walker made a 3-pointer to get Charlotte within seven with 7:15 left in the third. But New York closed the quarter with a 32-7 run.

Ntilikina made two foul shots, Hardaway connected from beyond the arc and Isaiah Hicks hit a jumper to give the Knicks a 99-67 lead heading into the fourth. Hicks finished with 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

''One of the keys tonight was maybe to wake some players on this team. Maybe wake everybody up,'' Ntilikina said. ''I mean, we were just tired of losing and we showed it tonight.''

New York led by as many as 38 at 105-67 with 10:40 remaining.

Frank Kaminsky and Malik Monk each scored 12 points for the Hornets, while Walker and Marvin Williams finished with 10 apiece.

It was the Knicks' first win since a 120-113 victory at Orlando on Feb. 22.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Howard is the only Hornet to play in each of the team's 70 games this season, and he has started every one. Howard scored at least 30 points in three of his previous five games.

Knicks: Courtney Lee was away from the team to attend to a personal matter. Lance Thomas replaced him in the starting lineup.

WILLY RETURNS

Willy Hernangomez, who was traded from the Knicks to the Hornets on Feb. 7, played against his former team for the first time. He finished with nine points and six rebounds in 13 minutes.

THERE'S NO DEFENSE

The Knicks have allowed their opponent to score at least 100 points in 16 straight games. They are 2-14 during that stretch. The last time New York held an opponent to less than 100 points was a 99-96 loss to Atlanta on Feb. 4.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit Philadelphia on Monday.

Knicks: Host Chicago on Monday.

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
E. Kanter
00 C
25.7 Min. Per Game 25.7
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
43.1 Field Goal % 59.8
43.1 Three Point % 60.0
84.6 Free Throw % 85.4
+ 2 Willy Hernangomez made hook shot, assist by Dwayne Bacon 0:21
+ 2 Damyean Dotson made dunk 0:32
  Offensive rebound by Damyean Dotson 0:32
  Damyean Dotson missed dunk 0:34
  Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet 0:45
  Dwayne Bacon missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:47
+ 1 Dwayne Bacon made 1st of 2 free throws 0:47
  Personal foul on Troy Williams 0:47
+ 3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hicks 0:54
+ 2 Dwayne Bacon made jump shot 1:06
+ 2 Isaiah Hicks made layup, assist by Jarrett Jack 1:16
Team Stats
Points 101 124
Field Goals 33-90 (36.7%) 49-100 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 26-32 (81.3%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 56 62
Offensive 13 12
Defensive 37 44
Team 6 6
Assists 11 24
Steals 7 7
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 13 23
Technicals 1 0
D. Howard C 12
14 PTS, 13 REB
T. Hardaway Jr. SF 3
25 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 30-40 24261734101
home team logo Knicks 25-45 22354225124
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 30-40 107.3 PPG 44.9 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Knicks 25-45 104.0 PPG 43.9 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
D. Bacon SF 2.4 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.5 APG 35.5 FG%
T. Hardaway Jr. SF 17.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.8 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Bacon SF 15 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
T. Hardaway Jr. SF 25 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
36.7 FG% 49.0
27.3 3PT FG% 46.2
81.3 FT% 77.8
NBA Scores