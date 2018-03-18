BOS
Davis leads Pelicans past Celtics 108-89

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 18, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Anthony Davis had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the banged-up Boston Celtics 108-89 on Sunday night.

Second-year pro Cheick Diallo had a season-high 17 points and Nikola Mirotic added 16 for New Orleans, which was desperate to win after dropping four of its previous five while in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

Davis capped his night by hitting a baseline fallaway as he was fouled by Abdel Nader to make it 106-85 with 3:35 to go. The shot brought the crowd to its feet as Davis stumbled toward the sideline, where he exchanged high-fives with several fans before walking to the foul line to hit his foul shot.

The play capped a 22-6, fourth-quarter run to blow open what had been a tight game for most of the first three quarters.

Davis also threw down his share of crowd-pleasing dunks, some of which were set up by lobs from former Celtic Rajon Rondo, who finished with 11 assists.

Jayson Tatum scored 23 for Boston, which has lost three of four and was playing its third straight game without either All-Star guard Kyrie Irving (sore left knee) or guard Marcus Smart (sprained right thumb). Marcus Morris scored 17 and Terry Rozier 13 for the Celtics, who scored only 13 points on 4-of-20 shooting in the fourth quarter.

The game appeared to change after Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was assessed a technical foul for a second game in a row after a three-shot foul was called against one of his players.

On Saturday, it was Holiday defending James Harden. Against Boston, it was Ian Clark defending Nader. That gave Nader four foul shots, but he missed all four with Boston trailing 82-76 early in the fourth quarter. The crowd grew more jubilant with each miss.

New Orleans then when right down the court and scored on Mirotic's hook shot. A few minutes later, the Pelicans led by double digits and were pulling away.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Irving had been listed as questionable coming in, but coach Brad Stevens said the club doesn't want to push Irving to play through pain at this point and wants him closer to full health. ... New Orleans native Greg Monroe, who chose Boston over his hometown club when he was briefly a free agent this season, had his third straight game with at least 12 points. ... Al Horford finished with six points, less than half of his average for the season.

Pelicans: F Solomon Hill made his season debut after recovering from surgery in August to repair a torn hamstring. He played eight minutes and finished with one assist. ... Shortly before tip-off, the NBA announced that Gentry was fined $15,000 for criticizing officials after Saturday night's loss to Houston. ... Davis had his 80th career game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds since joining the NBA in the 2012-13 season. ... G E'Twaun Moore scored 11 points. ... Jrue Holiday did not score until the third quarter and finished with seven points.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Pelicans: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Horford
42 C
A. Davis
23 PF
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
27.9 Pts. Per Game 27.9
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
11.2 Reb. Per Game 11.2
49.1 Field Goal % 53.4
49.2 Three Point % 53.2
75.5 Free Throw % 83.1
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:05
+ 2 Guerschon Yabusele made layup, assist by Kadeem Allen 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Kadeem Allen 0:34
  Larry II Drew missed jump shot 0:38
  Out of bounds turnover on Jabari Bird 0:58
  Offensive rebound by Jabari Bird 0:58
  Abdel Nader missed driving layup 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Guerschon Yabusele 1:13
  Larry II Drew missed floating jump shot 1:16
  Out of bounds turnover on Guerschon Yabusele 1:28
  Defensive rebound by Guerschon Yabusele 1:37
Team Stats
Points 89 108
Field Goals 35-87 (40.2%) 41-82 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 10-20 (50.0%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 54 54
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 35 39
Team 10 10
Assists 17 33
Steals 8 9
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 21 13
Technicals 1 2
T. Rozier PG 12
13 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
A. Davis PF 23
34 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 47-23 2821271389
home team logo Pelicans 40-30 20273526108
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 47-23 104.6 PPG 44.5 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Pelicans 40-30 111.7 PPG 43.9 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
J. Tatum SF 13.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.5 APG 46.9 FG%
A. Davis PF 27.9 PPG 11.2 RPG 2.3 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Tatum SF 23 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
A. Davis PF 34 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
40.2 FG% 50.0
34.6 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 80.0
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
M. Morris
T. Rozier
A. Horford
A. Baynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Tatum 27 23 5 1 2 0 2 3 9/14 2/3 3/5 0 5 30 -10
M. Morris 29 17 6 0 1 0 0 2 5/14 2/4 5/7 1 5 24 -19
T. Rozier 31 13 7 5 1 0 1 0 6/16 1/6 0/0 1 6 30 -16
A. Horford 27 6 4 3 0 1 1 3 3/11 0/3 0/0 1 3 16 -7
A. Baynes 14 0 4 3 0 1 0 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 11 -1
Bench
G. Monroe
A. Nader
S. Larkin
S. Ojeleye
G. Yabusele
J. Bird
K. Allen
G. Hayward
K. Irving
M. Smart
J. Brown
D. Theis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Monroe 25 12 6 2 2 0 4 1 6/13 0/0 0/0 3 3 20 -25
A. Nader 21 8 3 0 2 0 0 4 2/5 2/3 2/8 0 3 13 -1
S. Larkin 27 5 2 2 0 0 1 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 1 10 -19
S. Ojeleye 23 3 3 0 0 0 1 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 3 5 -1
G. Yabusele 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 0
J. Bird 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 +2
K. Allen 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +2
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Theis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 89 44 17 8 3 12 21 35/87 9/26 10/20 9 35 166 -95
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
E. Moore
E. Okafor
J. Holiday
R. Rondo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 32 34 11 3 1 1 1 0 14/24 0/3 6/8 1 10 52 +17
E. Moore 28 11 3 5 1 0 2 0 4/9 3/5 0/0 0 3 23 +17
E. Okafor 17 8 7 0 0 1 0 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 6 16 +1
J. Holiday 28 7 3 4 1 0 1 4 2/5 0/1 3/3 0 3 18 +12
R. Rondo 32 4 3 11 1 0 1 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 2 29 +20
Bench
C. Diallo
N. Mirotic
I. Clark
D. Miller
D. Liggins
C. Cooke
S. Hill
L. Drew
A. Ajinca
D. Cousins
F. Jackson
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Diallo 23 17 6 1 0 0 1 2 7/9 0/0 3/4 1 5 24 +14
N. Mirotic 22 16 10 3 3 2 3 1 4/12 1/5 7/9 1 9 34 +6
I. Clark 25 8 0 3 2 1 0 2 3/9 1/3 1/1 0 0 17 +13
D. Miller 8 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 5 +3
D. Liggins 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
C. Cooke 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
S. Hill 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 0
L. Drew 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -4
A. Ajinca - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 108 44 33 9 5 10 13 41/82 6/18 20/25 5 39 222 +95
NBA Scores