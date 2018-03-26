LAL
DET

No Text

Jackson leads Pistons past Lakers 112-106

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 26, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Reggie Jackson is rounding into form for the Detroit Pistons.

Monday night was a positive sign.

Jackson had 20 points in his fourth game back from an ankle sprain, helping the Pistons to a 112-106 victory over Julius Randle and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Detroit (34-40) won for the fourth time in five games, but trails idle Miami by five games for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

With Blake Griffin reduced to 24 minutes due to foul trouble, reserve Anthony Tolliver added 15 points as the Pistons put six players in double figures. Andre Drummond had 15 points and 18 rebounds and Griffin finished with 15 points.

''I don't know if we're going to see all of it in these last two weeks, but I know that with Reggie, Blake and Andre, we have the pieces to be really good,'' coach Stan Van Gundy said.

Jackson played 28 minutes - the most action he has seen since his return.

''I could barely breathe in the second half, but that's all right - my legs are getting better every game,'' he said. ''Once I get my legs back under me, I'll be able to play the way I'm used to playing, but tonight was enough to help us get a win.''

Randle had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles, and Lonzo Ball finished with 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had 20 points and 11 boards.

''We were competitive again, and we gave ourselves another chance to win,'' Lakers coach Luke Walton said. ''That's what we ask from these guys. We just came up a little short.''

The Pistons led early, but the Lakers rallied behind Kuzma, a Flint native who was supported by a large contingent from his hometown about an hour north of Detroit.

''That was fun,'' he said. ''It was great to see my family and friends. It was tough to lose, but that was a plus.''

Randle and Griffin each picked up three first-half fouls, so they were on the bench when Ish Smith hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to pull the Pistons to 55-53 at the break.

Griffin picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and headed back to the sideline. But the Lakers weren't able to take advantage of his absence.

Tolliver replaced Griffin and scored eight points in the period as Detroit built an 81-76 lead.

Tolliver started the fourth with a 3-pointer to put the Pistons up by eight. Griffin was whistled for a fifth foul, but he returned to hit a 3-pointer that made it 102-93 with 3:32 left.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Isaiah Thomas (hip) and Brandon Ingram (groin) were sidelined by injuries. The Lakers had G-Leaguers Thomas Bryant and Gary Payton II active for the game.

Pistons: The Pistons held a moment of silence before the game for Grand Rapids Drive guard Zeke Upshaw, who died earlier Monday after collapsing late in a game on Saturday. Grand Rapids is Detroit's G-League affiliate.

DRUMMOND'S DEFENSE

Van Gundy wasn't happy with Drummond's first-half defense, but acknowledged he picked it up in the second half, including a spectacular play where he stole the ball from Randle on a lob.

''In the first half, he made Ivica Zubac look like Usain Bolt, but he picked it up down the stretch,'' Van Gundy said. ''There aren't too many players in this league who can make the play he made against Randle.''

UP NEXT

Lakers: Return home to play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Pistons: Host the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
B. Griffin
23 PF
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
56.4 Field Goal % 43.8
56.4 Three Point % 43.6
70.6 Free Throw % 78.5
  Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle 0:14
  Lost ball turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Julius Randle 0:17
+ 1 Julius Randle made free throw 0:38
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 0:38
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 0:38
  Shooting foul on Blake Griffin 0:38
+ 2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0:38
+ 2 Reggie Jackson made jump shot 0:45
+ 1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Personal foul on Stanley Johnson 1:08
Team Stats
Points 106 112
Field Goals 40-85 (47.1%) 44-100 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 13-33 (39.4%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 58
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 41 40
Team 5 8
Assists 29 21
Steals 3 4
Blocks 7 2
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 20 26
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
L. Ball PG 2
15 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
15 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 32-41 29262130106
home team logo Pistons 34-40 26272831112
O/U 213.0, DET -5.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 213.0, DET -5.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 32-41 108.5 PPG 46.2 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Pistons 34-40 103.0 PPG 43.7 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 16.1 PPG 7.9 RPG 2.5 APG 56.4 FG%
R. Jackson PG 14.1 PPG 2.8 RPG 5.1 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Randle PF 23 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
R. Jackson PG 20 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
47.1 FG% 44.0
26.1 3PT FG% 39.4
80.0 FT% 73.3
Lakers
Starters
J. Randle
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
B. Lopez
K. Caldwell-Pope
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 32 23 11 1 1 0 5 5 7/13 0/0 9/10 1 10 32 -7
K. Kuzma 40 20 11 1 0 0 3 1 8/15 2/6 2/3 0 11 30 -9
L. Ball 43 15 8 11 2 0 2 4 7/8 1/1 0/0 1 7 45 -4
B. Lopez 31 14 3 9 0 5 0 5 6/16 0/4 2/4 0 3 40 -5
K. Caldwell-Pope 38 13 5 3 0 1 0 1 5/17 3/10 0/0 1 4 25 -6
Starters
J. Randle
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
B. Lopez
K. Caldwell-Pope
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 32 23 11 1 1 0 5 5 7/13 0/0 9/10 1 10 32 -7
K. Kuzma 40 20 11 1 0 0 3 1 8/15 2/6 2/3 0 11 30 -9
L. Ball 43 15 8 11 2 0 2 4 7/8 1/1 0/0 1 7 45 -4
B. Lopez 31 14 3 9 0 5 0 5 6/16 0/4 2/4 0 3 40 -5
K. Caldwell-Pope 38 13 5 3 0 1 0 1 5/17 3/10 0/0 1 4 25 -6
Bench
I. Zubac
T. Ennis
T. Wear
C. Frye
T. Bryant
G. Payton II
I. Thomas
J. Hart
B. Ingram
A. Caruso
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Zubac 8 7 4 1 0 1 0 1 2/5 0/0 3/4 2 2 14 0
T. Ennis 17 6 1 3 0 0 0 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 1 0 13 +3
T. Wear 17 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 4/4 0 4 8 -1
C. Frye 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +1
T. Bryant 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
G. Payton II 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 106 47 29 3 7 10 20 40/85 6/23 20/25 6 41 211 -30
Pistons
Starters
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
S. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Jackson 28 20 5 3 0 0 1 3 9/22 2/6 0/0 2 3 30 0
R. Bullock 29 16 5 0 1 1 0 0 7/14 2/3 0/0 1 4 23 +5
B. Griffin 24 15 5 3 0 0 2 6 6/9 2/3 1/3 0 5 24 +4
A. Drummond 39 15 18 2 0 1 3 4 5/16 0/1 5/6 3 15 35 +9
S. Johnson 30 4 8 6 1 0 0 5 2/9 0/3 0/0 1 7 25 +7
Starters
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
S. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Jackson 28 20 5 3 0 0 1 3 9/22 2/6 0/0 2 3 30 0
R. Bullock 29 16 5 0 1 1 0 0 7/14 2/3 0/0 1 4 23 +5
B. Griffin 24 15 5 3 0 0 2 6 6/9 2/3 1/3 0 5 24 +4
A. Drummond 39 15 18 2 0 1 3 4 5/16 0/1 5/6 3 15 35 +9
S. Johnson 30 4 8 6 1 0 0 5 2/9 0/3 0/0 1 7 25 +7
Bench
A. Tolliver
I. Smith
J. Ennis III
L. Kennard
E. Moreland
J. Leuer
D. Buycks
K. Felder
L. Galloway
H. Ellenson
R. Hearn
J. Nelson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Tolliver 28 15 3 3 0 0 0 2 4/9 3/7 4/4 0 3 24 +5
I. Smith 19 12 0 2 0 0 1 3 5/9 2/2 0/0 0 0 15 +6
J. Ennis III 17 7 1 0 2 0 0 2 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 1 10 -1
L. Kennard 18 7 2 2 0 0 0 0 3/7 1/5 0/0 1 1 13 +1
E. Moreland 4 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 1 4 -6
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Buycks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Galloway - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hearn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 112 50 21 4 2 7 26 44/100 13/33 11/15 10 40 203 +30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores