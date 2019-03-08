PHI
Harden's 31 points help Rockets past 76ers 107-91

  • Mar 08, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) James Harden had 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to a season-high seven games with a 107-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

The Rockets had a big lead for most of the night after a 37-point first quarter and were up by 22 entering the fourth. Philadelphia had trouble containing Clint Capela with Joel Embiid out for the eighth straight game with a sore left knee, and Houston's big man had 18 points and nine rebounds.

The victory came after Philadelphia won the first meeting this season 121-93 behind 32 points from Embiid.

Gerald Green and Iman Shumpert each made a 3-pointer to power a 6-2 run in the fourth quarter and extend the lead to 96-72 with nine minutes left. Philadelphia scored the next five points before Harden wowed the crowd with a between-the-legs bounce pass to Capela, but he was fouled on the shot and missed both free throws.

Houston led by 16 with about five minutes left when Harden had a dunk to make it 99-81 and give him at least 30 points in his NBA-leading 30th game this season. Coach Mike D'Antoni cleared the bench soon after that with the game in hand.

Tobias Harris had 22 points for the 76ers, who dropped their second straight. Ben Simmons played despite dealing with stomach flu and added 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Philadelphia shot just 3 of 26 on 3-pointers with JJ Redick going 1 for 9 and Mike Scott missing all of his five attempts.

The 76ers opened the third quarter with a 9-6 run to cut the lead to 12 points, but Houston scored the next six points with 3s from Harden and Eric Gordon to push it to 71-53 with about six minutes left in the quarter.

Harden left briefly in the second quarter after crashing to the court after a collision with Simmons while attempting a shot. He remained on the court on his back writhing in pain for a couple of minutes before getting to his feet and going to the locker room. He appeared to have injured his right wrist and had it taped when he returned to the court.

It didn't seem to be bothering him much after he returned to the game and he provided a highlight-reel play when he used a crossover to shake Jimmy Butler at the 3-point line and drove into the lane for a layup to leave Houston up 59-44 at halftime.

TIP-INS

76ers: Boban Marjanovic sat out for the fifth game in a row with an injured right knee. ... Butler added 19 points with nine rebounds.

Rockets: Shumpert returned after missing the last three games with a sore right calf. He had three points and three rebounds. Kenneth Faried missed his fourth game with a bruised hip. ... Chris Paul had eight assists.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Indiana on Sunday in the first of three consecutive home games.

Rockets: Visit Dallas on Sunday night.

37.5 Min. Per Game 37.5
36.7 Pts. Per Game 36.7
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
56.1 Field Goal % 44.0
56.4 Three Point % 43.8
59.9 Free Throw % 87.8
  Defensive rebound by Terrence Jones 0:15
  Jonah Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:17
  Defensive rebound by Terrence Jones 0:39
+ 1 Jonathon Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 0:41
  Shooting foul on Terrence Jones 0:41
  Defensive rebound by James Ennis III 0:50
+ 1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Shooting foul on Iman Shumpert 1:12
  Offensive rebound by James Ennis III 1:12
  Out of bounds turnover on Terrence Jones 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Iman Shumpert 1:35
Points 91 107
Field Goals 35-95 (36.8%) 42-85 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 3-26 (11.5%) 13-41 (31.7%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 64 49
Offensive 22 7
Defensive 37 36
Team 5 6
Assists 20 22
Steals 9 13
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 18 17
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 1 0
B. Simmons PG 25
15 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST
J. Harden SG 13
31 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 41-25 2123212691
home team logo Rockets 40-25 37222820107
HOU -8, O/U 231
Toyota Center Houston, TX
HOU -8, O/U 231
Toyota Center Houston, TX
away team logo 76ers 41-25 115.4 PPG 47 RPG 27.3 APG
home team logo Rockets 40-25 113.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 20.9 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 20.8 PPG 7.9 RPG 2.7 APG 51.2 FG%
J. Harden SG 36.7 PPG 6.5 RPG 7.5 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Harris SF 22 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
J. Harden SG 31 PTS 10 REB 7 AST
36.8 FG% 49.4
11.5 3PT FG% 31.7
78.3 FT% 66.7
T. Harris
J. Butler
B. Simmons
J. Redick
A. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 22 9 0 10/15 2/4 0/0 1 33 0 0 0 1 8 -20 31
J. Butler 19 9 3 8/18 0/2 3/4 0 33 0 2 3 7 2 -3 33
B. Simmons 15 9 10 6/15 0/0 3/3 4 33 2 1 7 3 6 -15 40
J. Redick 3 4 1 1/11 1/9 0/0 0 27 2 0 0 0 4 -6 11
A. Johnson 2 4 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 3 12 1 0 3 3 1 0 4
T. McConnell
J. Ennis III
M. Scott
J. Patton
J. Bolden
J. Simmons
J. Embiid
B. Marjanovic
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. McConnell 13 3 1 5/11 0/0 3/4 0 24 1 0 2 0 3 0 17
J. Ennis III 6 7 0 1/5 0/2 4/4 2 13 0 0 1 3 4 -13 12
M. Scott 5 6 0 1/7 0/5 3/4 3 23 0 0 0 1 5 -7 11
J. Patton 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 10 2 0 0 0 1 0 7
J. Bolden 1 7 4 0/2 0/2 1/2 1 22 1 1 2 4 3 -18 16
J. Simmons 1 0 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 +2 3
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 59 20 35/95 3/26 18/23 17 234 9 4 18 22 37 -80 185
J. Harden
C. Capela
E. Gordon
C. Paul
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 31 10 7 11/22 3/11 6/7 3 32 2 0 5 0 10 +15 52
C. Capela 18 9 0 8/12 0/0 2/5 0 29 4 0 2 2 7 +14 29
E. Gordon 17 1 3 6/10 5/9 0/0 0 28 0 0 1 0 1 +15 23
C. Paul 4 3 8 2/8 0/3 0/0 2 28 2 0 3 0 3 +7 22
P. Tucker 3 3 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 29 3 0 1 1 2 +13 10
G. Green
A. Rivers
Nene
I. Shumpert
G. Clark
T. Jones
K. Faried
V. Edwards
D. House Jr.
I. Hartenstein
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Green 14 2 0 5/10 2/7 2/2 1 24 1 0 1 1 1 +6 16
A. Rivers 8 1 2 4/9 0/2 0/0 5 28 1 0 1 0 1 +5 13
Nene 4 6 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 2 4 +9 10
I. Shumpert 3 3 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 4 18 0 0 2 0 3 +2 4
G. Clark 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 1 0 -2 6
T. Jones 2 4 0 1/3 0/2 0/1 1 3 0 0 1 0 4 -4 5
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 43 22 42/85 13/41 10/15 18 236 13 0 17 7 36 +80 190
