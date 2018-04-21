2018 NBA Draft: Potential No. 1 pick Luka Doncic reportedly declares for draft

Luka Doncic, the 19-year-old Slovenian who plays for Real Madrid, has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Doncic is one of the most highly regarded prospects to ever come out of Europe, and has a chance to be the first No. 1 overall pick taken from Europe since Andrea Bargnani in 2006.

Doncic has been dominating the Euroleague with his play in a way that most college players never could. However, because he's not playing against other top prospects in the NCAA, there is a healthy amount of skepticism towards him.

CBS Sports latest mock draft has Doncic going in the top three. That would still be the highest a European has gone since Enes Kanter in 2011 (who enrolled at Kentucky but never actually played), but Kanter didn't have nearly the same kind of hype that Doncic has around him. In Spain, Doncic is currently averaging 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He's considered a guard at 6-foot-6, which fits right into what every NBA team wants -- a long, tall guard who can create for others.

It will be interesting to see how the draft process goes for Doncic. He's already high in mock drafts everywhere, and has a chance to go even higher once scouts get a closer look at him.