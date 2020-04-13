2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Devon Dotson, Immanuel Quickley, Trendon Watford make declarations

A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft

Last year 175 underclassmen declared for the NBA Draft. This year, we're already more than halfway there. Despite NBA teams' inability right now to hold in-person interviews or workouts, there are already more than 90 college players who have committed to testing the waters, many of whom plan to stay in the draft.

On Monday, Kentucky sophomore Immanuel Quickley became the most recent Wildcats player to declare, with Quickley expected to sign with an agent and remain in the draft. He joins Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans as offseason draft defections for UK -- leaving John Calipari with the task of replacing his entire backcourt from this past season.

In the blueblood department, Duke hasn't been susceptible either. It is set to lose Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Jr. and Cassius Stanley. Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore have not announced one way or another but Stanley believes both will be backStanley believes both will be back.

With an uncertain draft process ahead, dates are subject to change. But underclassmen as of right now have until April 26 to declare, with the withdrawal date to maintain NCAA eligibility set for June 3.

As draft commitments continue to roll in throughout the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

2020 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft Early Entries
TeamNameClassificationProjection
Anthony EdwardsFreshmanTop five
Saddiq BeySophomoreLottery

Killian Hayes
Lottery
Tyrese HaliburtonSophomoreLottery
Tyrese MaxeyFreshmanLottery
Isaac OkoroFreshmanLottery
Onyeka OkongwuFreshmanLottery
Obi ToppinRedshirt sophomoreLottery
James WisemanFreshmanLottery
Vernon Carey Jr.FreshmanFirst round
Tre JonesSophomoreFirst round
Kira Lewis Jr.SophomoreFirst round

Theo MaledonFrench
First round
Nico MannionFreshmanFirst round
Aaron NesmithSophomoreFirst round
Zeke NnajiFreshmanFirst round
Paul ReedJuniorFirst round
Isaiah StewartFreshmanFirst round
Jalen SmithSophomoreFirst round
Xavier TillmanJuniorFirst round
Devin VassellSophomoreFirst round
Patrick WilliamsFreshmanFirst round
Daniel OturuSophomoreLate first round/early second round
Tyrell TerryFreshmanLate first round/early second round
Tyler BeyJuniorSecond round
Devon DotsonSoph.Second round
Malik FittsJuniorSecond round
Ashton HagansSophomoreSecond round
Jalen HarrisJuniorSecond round
Elijah HughesRedshirt JuniorSecond round
Jordan NworaJuniorSecond round
Immanuel QuickleySophomoreSecond round
Cassius StanleyFreshmanSecond round
Trendon WatfordFreshmanSecond round
Ty-shon AlexanderJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Jayvon GravesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Rayshaun HammondsJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Feron HuntSophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Herbert JonesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Mason JonesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Cam MackSophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Reggie PerrySophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Naji MarshallJuniorSecond round/undrafted

Kenyon Martin Jr.IMG AcademySecond round/undrafted
Jeremiah Robinson-EarlFreshmanSecond round/undrafted

Jay ScrubbJohn Logan CollegeSecond round/undrafted
Saben LeeJuniorSecond round/undrafted
John Petty Jr.JuniorSecond round/undrafted
Derrick AlstonJuniorUndrafted
Paul AtkinsonJuniorUndrafted
Jermaine BishopRedshirt seniorUndrafted
Jomaru BrownSophomoreUndrafted
Marcus CarrRS SophomoreUndrafted
Kofi CockburnFreshmanUndrafted
David CollinsJuniorUndrafted
Jalen CrutcherJuniorUndrafted
Ryan DalyJuniorUndrafted
Devon DanielsJuniorUndrafted
Kendric DavisSophomoreUndrafted
Dexter DennisSophomoreUndrafted

Lamine DianeSophomoreUndrafted
Cartier DiarraGraduateUndrafted
LJ FigueroaJuniorUndrafted
Hasahn FrenchJuniorUndrafted
D.J. FunderburkJuniorUndrafted
Both GachSophomoreUndrafted
Alzono GaffneyFreshmanUndrafted
Luka GarzaJuniorUndrafted
Jordan GoodwinJuniorUndrafted
Nate HintonSophomoreUndrafted
Marreon JacksonJuniorUndrafted
Isaiah LiversJuniorUndrafted
Remy MartinJuniorUndrafted
Sandro MamukelashviliJuniorUndrafted
Mac McClungSophomoreUndrafted
Chris SmithJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Nate Pierre-LouisJuniorUndrafted
Xavier PinsonSophomoreUndrafted
Fatts RussellJuniorUndrafted
Aamir SimmsJuniorUndrafted
Mitchell SmithRedshirt juniorUndrafted
MaCio TeagueJuniorUndrafted
Jeremiah TilmonJuniorUndrafted
Oscar TshiebweFreshmanUndrafted
Jordan TuckerJuniorUndrafted
Nick WeatherspoonJuniorUndrafted
Kaleb WessonJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Romello WhiteJuniorUndrafted
Kahlil WhitneyFreshmanUndrafted
Keith WilliamsJuniorUndrafted
McKinley Wright IVJuniorUndrafted
