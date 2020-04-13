2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Devon Dotson, Immanuel Quickley, Trendon Watford make declarations

Last year 175 underclassmen declared for the NBA Draft. This year, we're already more than halfway there. Despite NBA teams' inability right now to hold in-person interviews or workouts, there are already more than 90 college players who have committed to testing the waters, many of whom plan to stay in the draft.

On Monday, Kentucky sophomore Immanuel Quickley became the most recent Wildcats player to declare, with Quickley expected to sign with an agent and remain in the draft. He joins Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans as offseason draft defections for UK -- leaving John Calipari with the task of replacing his entire backcourt from this past season.

In the blueblood department, Duke hasn't been susceptible either. It is set to lose Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Jr. and Cassius Stanley. Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore have not announced one way or another but Stanley believes both will be backStanley believes both will be back.

With an uncertain draft process ahead, dates are subject to change. But underclassmen as of right now have until April 26 to declare, with the withdrawal date to maintain NCAA eligibility set for June 3.

As draft commitments continue to roll in throughout the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

2020 NBA Draft early entrants