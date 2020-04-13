2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Devon Dotson, Immanuel Quickley, Trendon Watford make declarations
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft
Last year 175 underclassmen declared for the NBA Draft. This year, we're already more than halfway there. Despite NBA teams' inability right now to hold in-person interviews or workouts, there are already more than 90 college players who have committed to testing the waters, many of whom plan to stay in the draft.
On Monday, Kentucky sophomore Immanuel Quickley became the most recent Wildcats player to declare, with Quickley expected to sign with an agent and remain in the draft. He joins Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans as offseason draft defections for UK -- leaving John Calipari with the task of replacing his entire backcourt from this past season.
In the blueblood department, Duke hasn't been susceptible either. It is set to lose Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Jr. and Cassius Stanley. Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore have not announced one way or another but Stanley believes both will be backStanley believes both will be back.
With an uncertain draft process ahead, dates are subject to change. But underclassmen as of right now have until April 26 to declare, with the withdrawal date to maintain NCAA eligibility set for June 3.
As draft commitments continue to roll in throughout the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.
2020 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Anthony Edwards
|Freshman
|Top five
|Saddiq Bey
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Killian Hayes
|Lottery
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Tyrese Maxey
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Isaac Okoro
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Obi Toppin
|Redshirt sophomore
|Lottery
|James Wiseman
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|Freshman
|First round
|Tre Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Sophomore
|First round
|Theo Maledon
|French
|First round
|Nico Mannion
|Freshman
|First round
|Aaron Nesmith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Zeke Nnaji
|Freshman
|First round
|Paul Reed
|Junior
|First round
|Isaiah Stewart
|Freshman
|First round
|Jalen Smith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Xavier Tillman
|Junior
|First round
|Devin Vassell
|Sophomore
|First round
|Patrick Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Daniel Oturu
|Sophomore
|Late first round/early second round
|Tyrell Terry
|Freshman
|Late first round/early second round
|Tyler Bey
|Junior
|Second round
|Devon Dotson
|Soph.
|Second round
|Malik Fitts
|Junior
|Second round
|Ashton Hagans
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Jalen Harris
|Junior
|Second round
|Elijah Hughes
|Redshirt Junior
|Second round
|Jordan Nwora
|Junior
|Second round
|Immanuel Quickley
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Cassius Stanley
|Freshman
|Second round
|Trendon Watford
|Freshman
|Second round
|Ty-shon Alexander
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Jayvon Graves
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Rayshaun Hammonds
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Herbert Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Mason Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Cam Mack
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Reggie Perry
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Naji Marshall
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy
|Second round/undrafted
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|Freshman
|Second round/undrafted
|Jay Scrubb
|John Logan College
|Second round/undrafted
|Saben Lee
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|John Petty Jr.
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Derrick Alston
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Paul Atkinson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jermaine Bishop
|Redshirt senior
|Undrafted
|Jomaru Brown
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marcus Carr
|RS Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Kofi Cockburn
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|David Collins
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jalen Crutcher
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ryan Daly
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Devon Daniels
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kendric Davis
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Dexter Dennis
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Lamine Diane
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Cartier Diarra
|Graduate
|Undrafted
|LJ Figueroa
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Hasahn French
|Junior
|Undrafted
|D.J. Funderburk
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Both Gach
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Alzono Gaffney
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Luka Garza
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jordan Goodwin
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Nate Hinton
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marreon Jackson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Isaiah Livers
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Remy Martin
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Mac McClung
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Chris Smith
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Nate Pierre-Louis
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Xavier Pinson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Fatts Russell
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Aamir Simms
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Mitchell Smith
|Redshirt junior
|Undrafted
|MaCio Teague
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Jordan Tucker
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Nick Weatherspoon
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kaleb Wesson
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Romello White
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kahlil Whitney
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Keith Williams
|Junior
|Undrafted
|McKinley Wright IV
|Junior
|Undrafted
